Used 2013 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Garnet Red Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Audi S7. This 2013 Audi S7 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Take home this 2013 Audi S7 Prestige and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2013 Audi S7 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Find the quickest driving route in this Audi S7 Prestige using the installed navigation system. More information about the 2013 Audi S7: From a design standpoint, the new Audi A7 is a standout in the market; while competitors such as the Acura ZDX and BMW 5-Series GranTurismo come close, the A7 is the least SUV in this segment. Inside, the A7 is a paragon of great design, as its cabin feels lush and detailed without being functionally complex. Even so, the A7 is very roomy, with enough space for adults in back. Technologically, the A7 is also near the head of its class. The Google Earth mapping with live updates feels a full generation ahead of the systems in many rival models; and the so-called MMI touch system--bringing a fingertip scratch pad that allows data entry without looking away from the road or focusing on a screen-based pointer, is also revolutionary. Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, A shape like no other, good rear seat space, advanced navigation system, hatchback versatility, responsive handling, exceptional interior trims and materials, and class-leading tech features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUW2AFC2DN098529

Stock: DN098529

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020