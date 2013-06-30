Used 2013 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  • 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    71,194 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,850

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    52,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $31,980

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    40,400 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    80,634 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,942

    $1,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    101,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $26,000

    $1,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    45,822 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,950

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    39,696 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    89,384 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    27,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,981

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    64,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,405

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    105,156 miles

    $26,790

    Details
  • 2014 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi S7 quattro

    78,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,700

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    42,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,002

    $3,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    90,055 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,444

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    24,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,000

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    47,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    43,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi S7 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi S7 quattro

    35,230 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S7
  4. Used 2013 Audi S7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S7

Read recent reviews for the Audi S7
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Luxury Sport Sedan
rxs7,06/30/2013
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
As a driving/car enthusiast the S7 is the best of both worlds. Refined and luxurious interior, powerful turbine like engine. Automated manual tranmission can be driven as smoothly as an automatic, or as aggressively as any high performance manual trans would allow. Test drove Porche Panamera 4S. Same performance with better fuel economy and less costly maintenance and sticker price. Power and speed are deceiving due to flat torque curve almost throughout entire rpm range. Launch control is houligan's delight. Got back into my wife's MDX and thought the parking brake was on when accelerating. Smooth powerful brakes. Car drives like a smaller and lighter vehicle than what it is. June 2016 Alas this sexy Lookong vehicle's lease has expired. 3 years later not one defect. 20 inch rims are delicate and not strong enough for NJ winters. Routine maintenace costs are 2-3 Times more expensive than similar Asian vehicles. Car is very roomy with hatch adding utility. Engine is detuned so as not to compete with S8 it RS7 even though mechanically similar. Some engineering oversights such as rear seats cannot be locked , radio goes on Automatically every time you start the car, hatch cannot be closed with remote, Windows and sunroof cannot be opened with key fob on hot days.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings