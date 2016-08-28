Used 2017 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 53,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$43,000$3,965 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2017 Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Heads-Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, LED Interior Lighting, Navigation System, Prestige Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC2HN012595
Stock: 012595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 39,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,265$3,259 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Audi S7 quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Smartphone Interface, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC1HN074913
Stock: PMG10429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 40,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,599$3,468 Below Market
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!! *Only 40K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE 2017 AUDI S7 PREMIUM PLUS!!!* Glacier White Metallic over Black!! Featuring the optional,-*S7 SPORT PACKAGE * -inc: front and rear red brake calipers, Audi Dynamic Steering, quattro Sport Rear Differential, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.-*DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE * -inc: Corner View Camera System, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibrations also occur, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi pre sense front, 20-95mph operations w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19mph).-*COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE * -inc: Individual Contour Front Seats, 18-way power front seats w/driver 4-way lumbar, comfort rear seats, driver and front passenger memory and front seat ventilation and massage functions.-*BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE* -inc: Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Tires: 265/35R20 Summer Performance, High-Gloss Black Package.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN005546
Stock: PG2592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 57,043 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,966$2,102 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. With only 57,043 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood. With the 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic. This Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We have made sure that this Audi has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN005594
Stock: 005594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,997$1,630 Below Market
Ray Catena Audi Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
* KEYLESS ENTRY * * This 2017 Audi S7 4.0T quattro Prestige comes with Bose speakers for a great sound experience * * 2017 ** Audi * * S7 * If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sleek daytona gray pearl effect exterior pairs well with the gray interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC6HN051822
Stock: PA1098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro14,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$55,488$2,169 Below Market
Audi Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0Odometer is 11136 miles below market average! Premium Plus Package, *Full Safety Inspection, *All Scheduled Service Up to Date, *Serviced Here New, *Purchased Here New, *Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Audi Advanced Key, Convenience Package, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HOMELINK, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, CLIMATE PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Design Selection Arras Red, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Carbon Twill, Red Decorative Inlays, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronicAt Audi Henderson, our goal is to provide our customers with a Dealership experience that is unmatched in the Automotive Industry. Whether it's sales or service, parts or accessories, it is our goal to do our best for you on each and every visit. We believe Audi vehicles are some of the finest on the road today and our passion for what we do is obvious from the moment you set foot in our store. We've refined our processes, continually train our staff and take pride in what we do in effort to redefine the typical car-buying experience. Visit Audi Henderson today and experience the difference.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFCXHN110677
Stock: S49890A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 16,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$51,559$1,721 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2017 Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Odometer is 21736 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Turbocharged V8 engine generates exhilarating power; hatchback layout makes it easy to stow luggage, cargo or the spoils of a shopping spree; interior materials and design are top-shelf; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN066203
Stock: 066203C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 32,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$53,595$3,290 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.0' x 20' 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim -inc: diamond stitching, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler. This Audi S7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Drive Your Audi S7 Prestige With Confidence According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC0HN005225
Stock: 5332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 26,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$55,998
CarMax Omaha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Omaha / Nebraska
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NE, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC1HN010076
Stock: 19189499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,900
Porsche Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Porsche Grapevine Trade-In!Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this stunning and agile 2017 Audi S7 Prestige. Take pleasure in the silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim -inc: diamond stitching, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 265/35R20 Summer Performance, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this fabulous and playful Audi S7. You've earned this - stop by Porsche Grapevine located at 1280 Texan Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051 to make this car yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FBFC8HN037717
Stock: PGT1201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$49,999$951 Below Market
Volkswagen Boise - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFCXHN023992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$50,795$1,044 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE * $9,985 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $90,835 * DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT ($575) * S7 SPORT PACKAGE ($3,900) -inc: Audi dynamic steering, Quattro sport rear differential, Red brake calipers, Sport exhaust with black tips * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ($2,450) -inc: Audi adaptive cruise control w/ stop and go, Audi pre sense plus, Audi active lane assist, Corner view camera system, High-beam assistant * BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE ($1,500) -inc: 20-inch 5-double-spoke wheels in titanium finish, Summer tires, Exterior mirror is body color * CARBON ATLAS DECORATIVE INLAYS * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ($500) -inc: Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel * AUDI BEAM -RINGS * AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS * USB CABLES - LIGHTNING AND MICRO USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC1HN125469
Stock: 125469PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- certified
2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro21,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,900
Audi Shawnee Mission - Merriam / Kansas
**ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $90,325.** THIS S7 IS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL CARED FOR. LOADED UP PRESTIGE PACKAGE WITH HEAD UP DISPLAY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING,POWER CLOSING DOORS, S7 SPORT PACKAGE WITH DYNAMIC STEERING, QUATTRO SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL, RED BRAKE CALIPERS, SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK TIPS, LAYERED ALUMINUM/BLACK WOOD INLAYS, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE WITH FRONT/REAR HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS, AUDI CERTIFIED WITH AN UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY. CALL NOW 913-249-3400 Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre - Owned, Carfax One Owner, One Owner - Off Lease, LOW Miles!, Power Moonroof/Sunroof, Factory Navigation, GPS/Navigation, Non Smoker, Multi Media, 300 Point Mechanical Inspection, Contact Us - 877-392-9670, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats, Cold Weather Package, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Interior Lighting, Navigation System, Prestige Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design.Certified.Audi Shawnee Mission is very proud to offer this handsome-looking 2017 Audi S7. 4.0T Prestige Daytona Gray quattro17/27 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 300+ Point Inspection * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.Audi Shawnee Mission is a proud member of the Holman Automotive family of dealerships. Holman Automotive is one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States, with 38 dealership franchises representing 17 brands from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest. Since 1924 when we opened our first dealership, the Holman family has been dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional experiences. Through our leaders and employees, as well as our company values, we continue that tradition to this day and the journey continues. Audi Shawnee Mission 8035 Lenexa Dr, Overland Park, KS 66214.Reviews: * Turbocharged V8 engine generates exhilarating power; hatchback layout makes it easy to stow luggage, cargo or the spoils of a shopping spree; interior materials and design are top-shelf; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC3HN061109
Stock: AHN061109
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 335 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$58,995
Rick Hendrick Buick GMC - Duluth / Georgia
Tornado Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior, Premium Plus trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 335! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Serviced here.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Audi Premium Plus with Tornado Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 450 HP at 5800 RPM*.WHO WE AREWelcome to Rick Hendrick Buick GMC Duluth. If you are searching for a new or used Buick or GMC in the Atlanta area, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We're easily able to assist you with price quotes or help you investigate financing options.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls atThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC2HN118580
Stock: P40138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 52,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$49,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FBFC7HN094104
Stock: 19270365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro31,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$50,899$1,352 Below Market
Audi Hawthorne - Hawthorne / New York
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. quattro 4.0T Premium Plus quattro 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte. 17/27 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 300+ Point Inspection * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Warranty Deductible: $0 Reviews: * Turbocharged V8 engine generates exhilarating power; hatchback layout makes it easy to stow luggage, cargo or the spoils of a shopping spree; interior materials and design are top-shelf; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN027403
Stock: HN027403H
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 23,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$51,990$398 Below Market
Lexus of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
ONE-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX.Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as: Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch at our In House Cafe , Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Soda, and Ice Cream; Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Free Wi-Fi, and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC0HN065054
Stock: PLT3169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 22,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$53,762
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus in Mythos Black Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner, (4) BRAND NEW Tires, NEW Front Brakes, QUATTRO - All Wheel Drive, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Black Optic Package (Exterior Mirrors in Body Color and Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte), Driver Assistance Package (Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Corner View Camera System, and High-Beam Assistant), High-Gloss Black Package, McGovern Certified Certified, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Smartphone Interface, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, and Valcona Leather Seat Trim!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC4HN131122
Stock: AB1871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
