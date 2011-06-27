Overall rating

Can a hatchback have swagger? The 2017 Audi S7 emphatically suggests yes. In addition to breaking with the traditional notion that luxury cars must be sedans, the S7's hatchback body style is also surprisingly stylish. It's also got plenty of substance to go with the style.

Based on the A7, the S7 trades that car's 333-hp six-cylinder engine for a downright potent 450-hp twin-turbo V8, bigger brakes and a tauter suspension. The result is that the S7 has swiftness that's on par with dedicated sports cars.

Despite its level of performance, the S7 demands little sacrifice for its thrills. Sedans can't match its cargo volume. It rides gracefully and has a striking, well-trimmed cabin that's hushed and peaceful. If you somehow manage to exercise restraint with the throttle, it even delivers respectable fuel economy. As a result, it's equally at home on long trips as it is when you want to make an entrance... or a hasty exit.

Germany has no shortage of other V8-powered four-doors to consider. There's the imposing 2017 BMW 650i Gran Coupe, the quietly muscular 2017 Mercedes Benz CLS550. If you absolutely must have a hatchback body style with all-wheel drive like the S7, the only choice is the pricier 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S. The Porsche is the only all-new offering in the bunch, and those that can make the leap will find that it's in a league of its own.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi S7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, lane keeping assist and a blind-spot warning system are also standard. Rear side airbags and a corner-view camera system are optional.

The standard Audi Pre Sense Basic system warns the driver, pre-tensions the seatbelts and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected, while Pre Sense Rear (also standard) uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the vehicle in the event of a potential rear collision. The optional Audi Pre Sense Plus system (via the Driver Assistance package) can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, the S7 stopped from 60 mph in 110 feet, an average stopping distance for a vehicle in this class with summer tires.