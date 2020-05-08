Used 2015 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Premium Audio.This all wheel drive 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Oolong Gray Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 47,888 miles this 2015 S7 with a 4.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads Up Display, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Digital Media Storage, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Audi today at *888-445-2759 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB! Byers Audi serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Audi Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Audi S7 comes factory equipped with an impressive 4.0 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance. Byers Audi is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Audi in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Cross Traffic Alerts, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Audi Financial Financing?* You can use our Audi Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB. Our Byers Audi Audi Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Audi Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Audi Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Audi used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Audi S7 for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Audi finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Audi S7 for sale. Byers Audi has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Audi difference!Byers Audi Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB stock # I194584A.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUW2AFC1FN030340

Stock: I194584A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020