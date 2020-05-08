Used 2015 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me
- 42,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,002$3,318 Below Market
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2015 Audi S7, Appointed with the 4.0T Trim and is finished in Blue over Black Leather inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 10273 miles below market average!17/27 City/Highway MPG 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5FN020510
Stock: 309787W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,444
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Audi S7 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC9FN007050
Stock: 007050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 24,828 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Glacier White Metallic Audi S7 4.0T AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Black Optic Package (Exterior Mirrors in Body Color and Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte), Cold Weather Package (Heated Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel), Driver Assistance Package (Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, and Front & Rear Corner View Camera System), High-Gloss Black Package, 12-Way Power S Sport Diamond Quilting Seats, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, BOSE Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, and Variably intermittent wipers. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Wheels: 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Odometer is 25265 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sizzling turbocharged V8 power; good fuel economy; sporty handling; compliant ride; handy hatchback; sublime interior. Source: Edmunds* To keep up with the brawny shape, Audi designers gave the 2015 S7 a number of exclusive designs. An S-specific Audi Singleframe grille, adaptive xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights; black brake calipers and quad exhaust outlets help signal its sporting intentions. An artful body shell often entails a sacrifice in functionality, but the S7Audi designers were able to create a visually pleasing roofline while preserving rear headroom. The S7 is also a sensory delight with genuine wood and aluminum trim, LED accent lighting, and Valcona leather-lined heated front seats. Which can be had with ventilation and massage functions. Even with 450 turbocharged horsepower in a purring V8 engine and 406lb-ft of torque, the engineering greatness extends beyond the engine. The S7 rides on a sport-tuned Audi adaptive air su
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5FN038327
Stock: P7548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 47,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,999
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Htd Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Premium Audio.This all wheel drive 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Oolong Gray Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 47,888 miles this 2015 S7 with a 4.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads Up Display, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Digital Media Storage, HD Radio, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Audi today at *888-445-2759 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB! Byers Audi serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 341 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Audi Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Audi S7 comes factory equipped with an impressive 4.0 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Spare Tire (Small Size), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Tires - Rear Performance. Byers Audi is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Audi in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Cross Traffic Alerts, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Leveling Headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Audi Financial Financing?* You can use our Audi Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Oolong Gray Metallic 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB. Our Byers Audi Audi Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Audi Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Audi Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Audi used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Columbus, Ohio? We're glad you found this used Audi S7 for sale at our car dealership in Columbus, OH just east of Columbus, OH. Looking for financing? Our Byers Audi finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Audi S7 for sale. Byers Audi has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, Ohio consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the Byers Audi difference!Byers Audi Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2015 Audi S7 4dr HB stock # I194584A.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC1FN030340
Stock: I194584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 43,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,995
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4FN005996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,230 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC0FN036663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,800
Lw Automotive - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4FN024631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,449 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$41,900$3,427 Below Market
Motorcars of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
This Audi S7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9J" 5-Spoke High Gloss Design Alloy -inc: S design, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S7 the Envy of Onlookers*Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P265/35R20 Performance, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rigid Cargo Cover.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Motorcars of Lansing located at 6505 S Pennsylvania Rd, Lansing, MI 48911 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFCXGN074788
Stock: 11149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 42,743 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$38,980$3,698 Below Market
TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8GN141050
Stock: 12216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,400 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Specialties Automotive Group - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8EN077864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,998$1,404 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFCXGN194185
Stock: 19116806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,634 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,942$1,781 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2014 AUDI S7 PRESTIGE - 80,634 MILES - MOONLIGHT BLUE EX TERIOR / LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR - 2 OWNERS - ALWAYS SERVICED AT AUDI DEALERSHIP EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Blind spot monitor, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Tilt/slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 20 aluminum wheels, 4.0L Turbocharged V8, All Wheel Drive, 7 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8EN048493
Stock: 13895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 101,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,000$1,803 Below Market
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
New Price! **CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, **COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **COOLED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **SIRIUS XM, **AWD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 14 Speakers, 19'' x 9'' 5-Parallel-S-Spoke Design Wheels, 3-Step Heated Rear Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Innovation Package, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Media Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Night Vision Assistant w/Pedestrian Detection, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/CD/DVD/HD Radio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers. 17/27 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC6EN066006
Stock: 16602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,397$595 Below Market
Audi West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
*CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, *BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE*, *NAVIGATION/GPS*, BACK UP CAMERA, *ONE OWNER*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *2 SETS OF KEYS*, *MOONROOF/SUNROOF*, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, BLIND SPOT SENSOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20 INCH WHEEL PACKAGE, ABS brakes, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Seating Package, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Individual Contour Front Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Valcona Leather Seat Trim w/o Diamond Stitching. 2016 Audi S7 4.0T quattro quattro Automatic 4.0L 8-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Daytona Gray Pearl EffectRecent Arrival!With an all-new facility and state-of-the-art equipment, Audi West Chester was designed entirely with our customers' needs in mind. Our goal is to make buying or leasing a new Audi or servicing your current ride when it comes time, as simple as possible. You shouldn't feel overwhelmed when you set out to a dealership, and when you shop with us, you'll see just how easy the car-buying and -servicing processes can be. We make sure you feel right at home with a pressure-free sales environment and all the best amenities to guarantee you're comfortable during your time with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC5GN034070
Stock: CWW3612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 47,038 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$41,998
CarMax Knoxville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Knoxville / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC4GN072471
Stock: 19098710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2BFC8GN009458
Stock: 19147860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
GORGEOUS CAR! 4.0L V8 Turbocharged Engine, 7 Speed Automatic S-tronic Transmission, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Exterior Lighting, Heads UP Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Audio Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Electronic Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with Emergency Spare Tire Kit, WHAT A VALUE - 150 Pt Inspection - 3 month Powertrain Warranty - Value Pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2AFC8GN109957
Stock: GN109957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,587 miles
$38,995$2,656 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S7 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUW2BFC8GN169159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
