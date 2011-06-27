Vehicle overview

With the arrival of the 2013 Audi S7, the niche market of sedans with coupe-style roof lines continues to gather momentum. As expected, the S7 is the high-performance version of the Audi A7 and it is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

This is the same powerhouse used in the new S6, and although it makes about 20 less hp than the V10 it replaces in that model, the new force-fed V8 offers stronger low-end performance. With power routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission and standard all-wheel drive, Audi says the S7 can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds while also earning respectable fuel economy estimates, thanks in part to its cylinder-deactivation technology.

Yet the S7 is far from just a straight-line thrill machine, as it comes with an air suspension that filters out the inevitable road harshness that comes with the use of low-profile high-performance tires. Meanwhile, variable damping delivers a comfortable, controlled ride over broken pavement and super-slab freeway alike.

Within its plush cabin, the 2013 S7 has a generous helping of Audi techno-luxury. There's even standard Internet connectivity that turns the S7 into a mobile hotspot for laptops and mobile devices. You'll find plenty of room for these devices, as well as the passengers who use them, since the luggage compartment measures nearly 25 cubic feet and rear seat legroom is abundant. But the price paid for the S7's sleek fastback styling is reduced rear seat headroom, so those who plan on carrying taller folks in back may want to consider the S7's otherwise similar (and less expensive) sibling, the sedan-style S6.

The 2013 Audi S7 competes primarily with the 2013 BMW 640i Gran Coupe and 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS550. All three of these cars are highly desirable. But if what you desire are equal parts performance, style and technology, the new S7 is a great choice.