Vehicle overview

The decision to buy a beautiful, high-performance luxury car like the 2015 Audi S7 is one that might be a little hard from a purely logical standpoint. After all, the S7's little brother, the A7, is an excellent choice with a lot of the same virtues, and it costs considerably less. Why spend the extra money? The simple answer is power -- lots of power. With 420 horses on tap, the S7's V8 is one of the most satisfying motors in the market. Ladies and gentlemen, let the rationalization begin.

To be fair, there's other stuff to love about the 2015 S7, including respectable fuel economy and a nimble, athletic feel around corners that coexists with exemplary ride quality. Credit for the latter goes in part to the brilliant adaptive air suspension, which cast a spell on us with its almost eerie balance and smoothness. Moreover, the S7's interior is as sumptuous as they come, with superb materials and technology features.

Yet we keep coming back to that sweet turbo V8 under the hood, a world-class engine that you'll never tire of putting through its paces. Of course, Audi isn't the only luxury automaker capable of seducing buyers with a sleek V8-powered four-door. The 2015 BMW 650i Gran Coupe is almost as stunning to look at and boasts even more turbocharged V8 power, while the 2015 Mercedes Benz CLS550 is comparably quick and attractive in a more muscular way. If you don't mind paying extra, the 2015 Porsche Panamera's peerless driving dynamics are mighty tempting, though its styling remains controversial -- and you'll have to pony up for the GTS or one of the Turbo models if you want a V8.

Stiff competition notwithstanding, the 2015 Audi S7 is a great driver's car with tremendous aesthetic appeal inside and out. Even if the logical part of you says the standard A7 will be just fine, we definitely recommend being a little irrational and taking the S7 for a test-drive.