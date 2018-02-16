Used 2018 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    6,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,995

    $511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    10,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,998

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    34,624 miles

    $54,998

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    34,454 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,944

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    29,818 miles

    $59,500

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    27,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,649

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    20,467 miles

    $59,975

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    24,054 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,970

    Details
  • 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    23,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,957

    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    53,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $43,000

    $3,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    39,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,265

    $3,259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    40,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,599

    $3,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    57,043 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,966

    $2,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    10,328 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,997

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    14,294 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,488

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro

    16,599 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,559

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    32,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,595

    $3,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro in Red
    used

    2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro

    26,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi S7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S7
  4. Used 2018 Audi S7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S7

Read recent reviews for the Audi S7
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Fun S7
don jacobs,02/16/2018
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Great all around car....sporty but very flexible....can haul...people or lots of stuff . I have a 2016 A7 and just wanted to try the S7. My biggest complaint is on all cars now ....the auto turn off when you are stopped...You can cancel this feature but the car defaults to it every time you shut the car off.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
S7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi S7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings