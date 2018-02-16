Used 2018 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. With only 57,043 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood. With the 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic. This Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We have made sure that this Audi has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN005594

Stock: 005594

Certified Pre-Owned: No

