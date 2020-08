Used 2018 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me

Herb Chambers Porsche of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts

SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S7 includes: Total Value: $1,758. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. New Cabin Filter BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Get the keys to the new Porsche sports car you've always wanted or bring your car in for professional Porsche service you can trust by visiting Herb Chambers Porsche. As a Herb Chambers Company, our Porsche dealership in Boston, MA, will always go the extra mile to ensure that you're treated to a first-class experience. Whether you're shopping for a new Porsche or have Porsche financing questions, you'll be welcomed into the Herb Chambers family with open arms! OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibrations also occur, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go Functionality, Audi pre sense front, 20-95mph operations w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19mph), COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel Deletes flat bottom steering wheel, Heated Rear Seats KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats CARFAX 1-Owner This S7 is priced $4,600 below NADA Retail. Reduced from $58,998. .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUWFAFC4JN011312

Stock: R06293A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2020