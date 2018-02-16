Used 2018 Audi S7 for Sale Near Me
- 6,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,995$511 Below Market
Porsche of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC8JN067333
Stock: A5161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2019
- 10,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,998
Herb Chambers Porsche of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S7 includes: Total Value: $1,758. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. New Cabin Filter BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Get the keys to the new Porsche sports car you've always wanted or bring your car in for professional Porsche service you can trust by visiting Herb Chambers Porsche. As a Herb Chambers Company, our Porsche dealership in Boston, MA, will always go the extra mile to ensure that you're treated to a first-class experience. Whether you're shopping for a new Porsche or have Porsche financing questions, you'll be welcomed into the Herb Chambers family with open arms! OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibrations also occur, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go Functionality, Audi pre sense front, 20-95mph operations w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19mph), COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel Deletes flat bottom steering wheel, Heated Rear Seats KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats CARFAX 1-Owner This S7 is priced $4,600 below NADA Retail. Reduced from $58,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC4JN011312
Stock: R06293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro34,624 miles
$54,998
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S7 includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibrations also occur, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go Functionality, Audi pre sense front, 20-95mph operations w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features CARFAX 1-Owner Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date Was $62,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC7JN024831
Stock: A6677
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 34,454 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,944
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
4.0T QUATTRO S TRONIC. S SPORT PACKAGE WITH AUDI DYNAMIC STEERING. QUATTRO SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL. SPORT EXHAUST WITH BLACK FINISHERS. RED BRAKE CALIPERS. BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE WITH 20 INCH 5 DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS WITH TITANIUM MATTE FINISH. EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN BODY COLOR. COLD WEATHER PACKAGE WITH HEATED REAR SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL. LAYERED ALUMINUM / DARK WOOD INLAYS. BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. PARKING SYSTEM PLUS. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH UP TO 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE FACTORY BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC3JN009079
Stock: W10784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 29,818 miles
$59,500
Bommarito Buick GMC - Ellisville / Missouri
**1-OWNER** **PRESTIGE PACKAGE** **DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE** **COMFORT PACKAGE** **S SPORT PACKAGE** **NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT** **21-INCH BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE** **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE** **REAR SIDE AIRBAGS** **MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR** **BLACK VALCONA LEATHER INTERIOR** **VENTILATION AND MASSAGE FUNCTIONS FOR FRONT SEATS** **AUDI DYNAMIC STEERING** **RED BRAKE CALIPERS** **QUATTRO WITH SPORT REAR DIFFERENTIAL** **SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM WITH BLACK FINISHERS** **HEATED REAR SEATS** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **HEAD-UP DISPLAY** **CORNER VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM** **AUDI SIDE ASSIST** **AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST** **AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL** **HUGE SAVINGS!!** **ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER=$105,710** **DEAL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE TOMORROW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FBFC9JN004375
Stock: P2147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
$93,750 MSRP ** Inlays - Carbon Atlas - S Sport package - 21" Black optic package - Cold Weather package - Driver Assistance package - Prestige packageAudi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2018 Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro 21" Black Optic Package, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Carbon Atlas Inlays, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Front & Rear Corner View Camera System, Front & Rear Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Prestige Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 21" 5-Arm Rotor Titanium Matte.Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi's 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region's volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFCXJN001589
Stock: ATJN001589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 20,467 miles
$59,975
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC8JN020920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,054 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,970
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC9JN069544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,957
Crown Mitsubishi - Saint Petersburg / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC6JN011148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$43,000$3,965 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2017 Audi S7 4.0T Prestige quattro NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Dynamic Steering, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Heads-Up Display, High-Beam Assistant, LED Interior Lighting, Navigation System, Prestige Package, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC2HN012595
Stock: 012595A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 39,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,265$3,259 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
2017 Audi S7 quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Smartphone Interface, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation w/AM/FM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, Audi Dynamic Steering, Black Optic Package, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Package, Navigation System, quattro Sport Rear Differential, S7 Sport Package, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC1HN074913
Stock: PMG10429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 40,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,599$3,468 Below Market
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!! *Only 40K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE 2017 AUDI S7 PREMIUM PLUS!!!* Glacier White Metallic over Black!! Featuring the optional,-*S7 SPORT PACKAGE * -inc: front and rear red brake calipers, Audi Dynamic Steering, quattro Sport Rear Differential, Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.-*DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE * -inc: Corner View Camera System, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Active Lane Assist When the system detects that the driver is leaving the lane without signaling, the car, through gentle, corrective steering efforts, will assist the driver to remain in the lane, Additional steering wheel vibrations also occur, as well as hands-off steering wheel detection which will disable the system completely, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi pre sense front, 20-95mph operations w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, Stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, w/enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19mph).-*COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE * -inc: Individual Contour Front Seats, 18-way power front seats w/driver 4-way lumbar, comfort rear seats, driver and front passenger memory and front seat ventilation and massage functions.-*BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE* -inc: Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Tires: 265/35R20 Summer Performance, High-Gloss Black Package.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN005546
Stock: PG2592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 57,043 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,966$2,102 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. With only 57,043 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The interior of this beautiful Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood. With the 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic. This Audi S7 Premum Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We have made sure that this Audi has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN005594
Stock: 005594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,997$1,630 Below Market
Ray Catena Audi Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
* KEYLESS ENTRY * * This 2017 Audi S7 4.0T quattro Prestige comes with Bose speakers for a great sound experience * * 2017 ** Audi * * S7 * If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sleek daytona gray pearl effect exterior pairs well with the gray interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC6HN051822
Stock: PA1098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro14,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,488$2,169 Below Market
Audi Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0Odometer is 11136 miles below market average! Premium Plus Package, *Full Safety Inspection, *All Scheduled Service Up to Date, *Serviced Here New, *Purchased Here New, *Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Audi Advanced Key, Convenience Package, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HOMELINK, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, CLIMATE PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Design Selection Arras Red, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Black Optic Package, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Carbon Twill, Red Decorative Inlays, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Wheels: 9.0" x 20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronicAt Audi Henderson, our goal is to provide our customers with a Dealership experience that is unmatched in the Automotive Industry. Whether it's sales or service, parts or accessories, it is our goal to do our best for you on each and every visit. We believe Audi vehicles are some of the finest on the road today and our passion for what we do is obvious from the moment you set foot in our store. We've refined our processes, continually train our staff and take pride in what we do in effort to redefine the typical car-buying experience. Visit Audi Henderson today and experience the difference.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFCXHN110677
Stock: S49890A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 16,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,559$1,721 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Daytona Gray Pearl Effect 2017 Audi S7 4.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 450hp Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Functionality, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Automatic temperature control, Black Optic Package, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound System w/Subwoofer, Corner View Camera System, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Mirrors in Body Color, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, High-Beam Assistant, High-Gloss Black Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Wheels: 9.0 x 20 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte.Odometer is 21736 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Turbocharged V8 engine generates exhilarating power; hatchback layout makes it easy to stow luggage, cargo or the spoils of a shopping spree; interior materials and design are top-shelf; surprisingly good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFC7HN066203
Stock: 066203C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 32,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,595$3,290 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 9.0' x 20' 5-Parallel-Spoke-S-Design, Valet Function, Valcona Leather Seat Trim -inc: diamond stitching, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler. This Audi S7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Drive Your Audi S7 Prestige With Confidence According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 8 Service Records. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC0HN005225
Stock: 5332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 26,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,998
CarMax Omaha - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Omaha / Nebraska
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NE, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S7 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU2FAFC1HN010076
Stock: 19189499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
