2018 Audi S7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Blistering acceleration from V8 engine
- Hatchback design's expanded cargo space
- Less headroom than a typical sedan
- Doesn't offer some of Audi's latest technology features
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
If you scan our "cons" list of Audi's A7, you'll note that "needs more power" is not among them. Far from it, in fact, as the car's strong V6 engine allows it to accelerate to 60 mph in a rapid 4.8 seconds. And yet no one ever complained about adding a twin-turbo V8 with 450 horsepower to a car, and that's exactly what the 2018 Audi S7 gives you. Quite simply, it makes this gorgeous yet practical hatchback-style sedan even more lustworthy.
Besides performance, practicality and beauty, the S7 provides the usual Audi virtue of a stylish and impeccably crafted cabin. It also comes loaded with features. And although Audi's latest tech isn't available, the previous-generation MMI interface is still plenty user-friendly and you still get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The S7 does suffer from reduced rear headroom due to its sleek roofline, and the back has only two seats. If that's a problem, you could always consider the nearly mechanically identical Audi S6 that also costs considerably less. However, then you'd be giving up the quintessential S7 style.
2018 Audi S7 models
The 2018 Audi S7 is a midsize high-performance four-door with a hatchback body style Audi dubs a "Sportback." Unlike the A7, which comes in a five-passenger configuration, the S7 can only be had with a pair of individual rear sport seats. There are two trim levels, Premium Plus and Prestige, both of which come with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 good for 450 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
The Premium Plus trim comes standard with 19-inch wheels, full LED exterior lighting, an adaptive air suspension, a sunroof, a power liftgate, parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitoring system, heated auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get standard four-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a head-up display and Audi's MMI electronics interface (8-inch display, knob controller, touchpad). Also on the list: a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, Audi Connect, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and a media player interface.
The Prestige gains 20-inch wheels, high-performance summer tires, LED cabin lighting and soft-closing doors.
On either trim, an available Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system (Pre Sense Plus), lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams. The S Sport package adds upgraded steering, a sport rear differential and sport exhaust. The Comfort Seating package supplants the standard diamond-stitched sport seats for ventilated front seats with massage and memory settings for both seats. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The 20-inch Black Optic package gets you 20-inch dark-colored wheels and high-gloss black exterior trim. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option.
Optional for the Prestige only are 21-inch wheels, a night-vision assist system and a Bang & Olufsen sound system upgrade.
Trim tested
There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi S7 (turbo 4.0L V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current S7 has received only minor changes. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's S7.
Driving8.5
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|9.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi S7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S7 models:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Warns the driver, tensions seat belts and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected.
- Audi Pre Sense Plus
- Warns the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically brake as well.
- Rear-Seat Side Airbags
- Provides additional protection for outboard rear occupants in case of a side-impact collision.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S7
Related Used 2018 Audi S7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4