Overall rating 8.2 / 10

If you scan our "cons" list of Audi's A7, you'll note that "needs more power" is not among them. Far from it, in fact, as the car's strong V6 engine allows it to accelerate to 60 mph in a rapid 4.8 seconds. And yet no one ever complained about adding a twin-turbo V8 with 450 horsepower to a car, and that's exactly what the 2018 Audi S7 gives you. Quite simply, it makes this gorgeous yet practical hatchback-style sedan even more lustworthy.

Besides performance, practicality and beauty, the S7 provides the usual Audi virtue of a stylish and impeccably crafted cabin. It also comes loaded with features. And although Audi's latest tech isn't available, the previous-generation MMI interface is still plenty user-friendly and you still get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The S7 does suffer from reduced rear headroom due to its sleek roofline, and the back has only two seats. If that's a problem, you could always consider the nearly mechanically identical Audi S6 that also costs considerably less. However, then you'd be giving up the quintessential S7 style.