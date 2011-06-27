  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 7
  4. Used 2014 Audi RS 7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi RS 7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supercar performance
  • adjustable driving dynamics
  • wagonlike room and versatility
  • sublime interior.
  • Tight rear headroom for taller passengers.
Other years
2021
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Audi RS 7 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$36,416 - $46,604
Used RS 7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Audi introduces the hottest edition of its coupe-style, four-door A7 with the 2014 Audi RS 7. With outrageous performance, impressive refinement and surprising practicality, the RS 7 stands as a very welcome addition to the world's elite performance sedans.

Vehicle overview

There are few cars offered today built to the standards of the 2014 Audi RS 7. Fewer still are executed with such understated style and genuine supercar capabilities. But just like the top performers from BMW's M division, Mercedes-Benz's AMG or Porsche, the Audi RS 7 ranks tops in our book for its world-class luxury as well as its gob-smacking performance capabilities.

You'll have to look closely to spot the subtle exterior cues that differentiate this maximum-strength version of the marque's coupe-styled A7 sedan. The RS 7's most important difference lies under the hood, where you'll find its 560-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. That power transfers to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Just stand on the gas and you'll reach 60 mph in a simply outrageous 3.4 seconds -- that's even quicker than Audi's R8 V10 supercar. Yet with a lighter right foot, this potent power plant still earns a respectable EPA-rated 19 mpg in combined driving.

Rounding out the RS 7's impressive credentials is a standard adaptive air suspension system, which endows the Audi with the ability to provide a luxury sedan ride or, for times when drivers want more aggressive handling, sure-footed stability and direct responses. A dynamic steering system that allows varying degrees of steering effort and response is also standard. And just as with the regular A7 and S7, the RS 7's hatchback configuration provides easier cargo loading than similar coupe-styled sedans.

There are but a couple of natural competitors to the 2014 Audi RS 7. Also all-wheel drive, Porsche's top-tier 2014 Panamera Turbo hatchback sedan effectively matches the RS 7 in performance, though its styling is more polarizing and its price far exceeds the Audi's. There is also the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG, which now sports standard all-wheel drive but provides notably less cargo space.

If you find yourself having to choose among these three world-class automobiles, we suspect you've already picked a favorite. But from our standpoint, Audi's new RS 7 is a very welcome addition to the Mount Olympus of elite performance sedans.

2014 Audi RS 7 models

The 2014 Audi RS 7 comes in a single well-equipped trim level, mimicking the top-level Prestige trim of the A7 line. Unlike the A7 sedan, which comes in a five-passenger configuration, the RS 7 has two individual rear seats, meaning a strict four-passenger capacity.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, full LED exterior lighting, an adaptive air suspension, a sport differential, a sunroof, a power hatchback, keyless ignition/entry, heated auto-dimming and folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-end collision warning system and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Inside you'll find ambient LED lighting, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with driver lumbar adjustments), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, Audi Drive Select (providing driver control over the steering, suspension, engine, transmission and exhaust calibrations), Audi's MMI console-mounted electronics controller, an 8-inch display screen, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and Wi-Fi access) and a 14-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and an iPod interface.

There are, of course, various aluminum and carbon-fiber RS-specific trim pieces both inside and out, including grille, bumpers, sills, splitter, diffuser and an electric, adaptive rear spoiler.

Options for the RS 7 include a number of packages. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go functionality), lane departure warning/keeping assist, a corner-view (front and rear) parking camera system and the Audi Pre-Sense Plus frontal collision mitigation system. The Innovation package requires the Driver Assistance packs and then tacks on a head-up display and night-vision assist.

The Comfort Seating package features multicontour front seats with ventilation and massaging functions, passenger memory settings and comfort rear seats. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Finally, there are several Optic packages that alter the finish and appearance of the car's mirrors, grille, lower air intakes, rear diffuser, window surrounds and "Quattro" script.

Individual option highlights include 21-inch wheels, red-painted brake calipers, sport exhaust, power-closing doors, a faux suede headliner, rear side airbags and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Audi RS 7 is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The RS 7 is motivated by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that sends 560 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. An eight-speed automatic transmission (with manual shifting capability), a locking center differential and a sport rear differential direct power to individual wheels based on demand.

In Edmunds testing, an RS 7 leapt to 60 mph in a scant 3.4 seconds. There's no huge penalty in terms of fuel economy either, as the EPA estimates you'll get 19 mpg combined (16 city/27 highway).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Audi RS 7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors with rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags, lane-departure warning/keeping assist, night vision with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with full stop and go functionality are optional.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense Basic system can warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows if a potential collision is detected, while the optional Audi Pre-Sense Plus system can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash. The RS 7 also comes with Audi Pre-Sense Rear, which uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the car in the event of a potential rear collision, employing additional preventive measures should the situation turn critical.

In Edmunds testing, the Audi RS 7 demonstrated its exceptionally good brakes with repeated stops from 60 mph in 108 feet, a feat many sports cars cannot match.

Driving

Driving an Audi RS 7 truly is a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde experience. In one moment, you could be effortlessly cruising the highway at 70 mph with the engine barely registering a heartbeat at 1,800 rpm. It's one of the quietest sedans we've ever tested at this speed. The next moment you could awaken the 560-hp monster. With a simple tap of your toe, the honeycomb grille points to the sky, the exhaust bellows menacingly and you'll feel a wave of turbocharged torque compress you into the seat for as long as you dare keep that pedal pressed. But it's not just a drag racer.

We found that leaving the Drive Select system in Auto (rather than Comfort or Dynamic) exhibited the widest range of talent in the comfort-vs.-performance trade-off. In Auto mode, the RS 7 is so able to read and react to both the driving environment and the demands being made by the driver that it essentially matched the most aggressive Dynamic mode in our braking and handling tests. In addition, the Auto setting proved just as comfortable as Comfort mode for everyday driving, providing muted engine and exhaust, seamless shifts and a supple ride -- even with our test car's optional 21-inch wheels.

In sum, the 2014 Audi RS 7 is a coddling luxury sedan with the heart of supercar.

Interior

The RS 7's interior is typical Audi, as it's handsomely designed and tightly constructed with excellent materials quality throughout, yet the RS 7 comes off a bit more sinister with its black-faced gauges with red needles and RS-specific carbon-fiber inlays set off by the standard aluminum pedals and ambient LED lighting. Audi's familiar Multi Media Interface (MMI) system controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a control dial surrounded by buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality, though we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The RS 7 is also equipped with the Audi Connect Internet suite, which includes in-car 3G Wi-Fi, Google Earth data for the navigation system and simplified Google search for POIs. It sounds a bit over the top, but proves very handy for passengers (supplying up to eight connections), or if you need to get some work done on the road and there's no Starbucks in sight. However, the Google Earth "enhanced" map can be more difficult to comprehend at a glance than a conventional navigation map.

Whether you stay with the standard sport seats or opt for the multicontour comfort seats, we're confident you'll find them supportive during long trips and spirited back-road runs alike. But due to the RS 7's aggressively raked roof line, backseat headroom is tight even for adults of average height. However, legroom is abundant and there's something to be said for the individual comfort of the twin rear bucket seats versus a traditional three-across bench seat. Furthermore, the A7's hatchback design permits easier loading of larger items that just won't fit through the trunk opening of a conventional sedan. Official luggage capacity is 24.5 cubic feet, and lowering the 60/40-split rear seatbacks provides considerably more cargo room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi RS 7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RS7 amazing sports utility sedan
Joe Butler,05/22/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Its easy to slide into the RS7 and become one with the machine. Accessing the performance is effortless and the interior controls are seamlessly integrated and logical. I don't even have to think, things are where they should be. Beautiful lines on the exterior, amazing utility with the interior cargo area makes this the most complete car I can imagine.
See all 1 reviews of the 2014 Audi RS 7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
560 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi RS 7 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Audi RS 7
More About This Model

Audi insists it won't stop pushing until its U.S. footprint matches that of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. We haven't doubted Audi's ambition, but there has always been something lacking in the plan: namely, a steady stream of high-performance RS cars.

Both the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG have made a name for themselves by straddling the line between respectable executive car and pure-bred sport sedan. Audi has had its "S" cars, but they're not in the same league.

The 2014 Audi RS 7 is a different story. It's a 553-horsepower four-door that drips luxury from every surface. If you can see it or touch it, Audi has spent effort and money making it look and feel good. And once you hit the road, it only gets better.

2013 Audi RS 7

Makes a Fine First Impression
Its luxurious cabin is the first thing you notice in the RS 7, but it's luxury with purpose and attitude. From its standard carbon-fiber trim to its heavily bolstered yet artfully quilted seats, the 2014 Audi RS 7 looks the part of a super sedan.

The electronics are much the same as in the S7, though the RS 7 picks up a lap timer, a shift light and gauges for turbo boost pressure and temperature. There's even a g-meter in the multimedia system.

There's no lack of high-end technology either, as it also includes everything from a lane-departure warning to radar cruise control and auto-dimming LED lights. There are also a self-parking system, three-zone climate control, night vision and onboard Wifi.

And a Good Second Impression
All the gadgets and leather fade from your mind once the engine is fired. It has a deep, smooth initial rumble that, having given itself a blip on start-up, settles down into a curiously quiet idle: at least until you switch it into Sport mode, that is.

Hit that button and the exhaust flaps open to let the engine's true sound run free. The tuning is one of the sexiest things about the RS 7, delivering a sonorous howl at high revs, a meaty bellow in the midrange and a popping, burbling cackle on the over-run.

Barring a trip to pick up your mother-in-law, we can't see any reason why you would even put it back to the standard setting.

2013 Audi RS 7

Those wonderful sounds are made by Audi's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8, an engine already used in the S6, S7 and S8 in various levels of tune. The direct-injection engine uses a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers nestled inside the "V" where the two banks of four cylinders meet, to generate up to 17 psi of pressure in this application.

The result is an output of 553 horsepower at 5,700 rpm and 516 pound-feet of torque at just 1,750 rpm. Even its power peak isn't really a peak, and stays steady until 6,700 rpm, 300 rpm short of the rev limiter. What's more, in manual mode, the RS 7 will allow the driver to hit that limiter without automatically changing to the next gear.

Simply Unflappable
We drove the 2014 Audi RS 7 on the roads around Le Mans, France on a route that included highways, small towns and twisting mountain passes, not to mention both wet and dry conditions throughout for good measure.

No matter the conditions, the RS 7 simply can't be fazed. The first unit we drove had the standard air suspension with 20-inch wheels and tires, while the second had the optional 21-inch wheels with steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers.

2013 Audi RS 7

Its sheer speed, from any point in the rev range at any time and in any gear, is disturbing in a car this comfortable and luxurious. Its combination of active damping, a comfort setting for the powertrain, steering, exhaust and suspension and that unabashed luxury combines to deceive you into thinking that leisurely driving is what it's best at. It isn't.

This car was born to blast down highways, and while Audi says it'll sprint to 60 mph in a mere 3.7 seconds, it doesn't feel like it takes much longer to make the jump to 125 mph. The seamless eight-speed automatic transmission just keeps sliding from one gear to another, and then you blink and you're outrunning Gulfstreams on takeoff.

As Aggressive as You Want To Go
Audi has also given you the ability to turn off all of its skid control and traction control systems, not that the all-wheel drive with its fabulously reactive center diff even needs traction control.

Going nude reveals a car that is every bit as controllable as it was with all its electronic clothes on. It isn't a sports car, not with Audi's traditionally dull steering and a lot of weight, but the center diff typically delivers 60 percent of the drive to the rear axle so it feels like a proper performance car.

It's very sharp, then, without that last trace of crispness, but you can easily say the same of its German competitors. Still, the RS 7 is the most convincing fast big car from Audi that we have ever seen. Its standard brakes are astonishing (carbon discs are available as an option) and its grip is unflustered, but it still feels properly aggressive, especially with the optional sport differential.

2013 Audi RS 7

A Noteworthy Return
When you've been out for a while, it's good to come back in style. The 2014 Audi RS 7 does more than that. It brings Quattro back to the top end of the U.S. market in style and unrelenting speed.

Other than the vague steering, there's little to dismiss about the RS 7. It takes what is easily one of Audi's best-looking cars and stuffs it full of as much personality as it can take. Far from vulgar, however, the monstrously powerful sedan is both sophisticated and wickedly fast, and neither personality is very hard to find.

BMW and Mercedes may have ruled the super sport sedan segment in the U.S. with little effort over the past decade, but Audi finally has a serious contender for the top spot. We can only hope it's the start of a new wave of U.S.-bound RS models and not just another one-off project that will soon disappear like too many others before it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi RS 7 is offered in the following submodels: RS 7 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi RS 7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi RS 7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi RS 7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi RS 7.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi RS 7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi RS 7 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,613.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi RS 7 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,789.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi RS 7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi RS 7 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi RS 7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles