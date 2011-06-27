Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Consumer Reviews
RS7 amazing sports utility sedan
Joe Butler, 05/22/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Its easy to slide into the RS7 and become one with the machine. Accessing the performance is effortless and the interior controls are seamlessly integrated and logical. I don't even have to think, things are where they should be. Beautiful lines on the exterior, amazing utility with the interior cargo area makes this the most complete car I can imagine.
