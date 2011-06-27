Vehicle overview

Four doors typically signify compromise in the world of high-performance cars. So does the use of underpinnings borrowed from the rather commonplace A6 sedan. But even though the 2016 Audi RS 7 has both, this hot-rod hatchback still has the goods to get any enthusiast's heart racing. With a 560-horsepower turbo V8, an advanced all-wheel-drive system and seductive styling, the RS 7 is a genuine thrill ride that just happens to have room for four adults and their luggage.

The only problem is that much the same could be said of the "regular" S7, which packs a twin-turbo V8 of its own and costs a whole lot less. The savvy shopper's question, then, is what exactly you get for that extra suitcase full of cash. For one thing, the RS 7 gains 110 hp under the hood, increasing the 450-hp S7's already stupendous speed by a factor of OMG. Between the wheels, there's an RS-specific active sport suspension if you specify the Dynamic package, though of course that costs even more. The RS 7 also boasts a number of unique exterior and interior trim elements, including gaping front air intakes that give the car a subtly sinister look. Then there's the eight-speed conventional automatic transmission, which supplants the S7's excellent seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual.

Wait, what? Alas, it's true. Although the dual-clutch gearbox generally serves duty in Audi's sportiest models (including the exotic R8), it couldn't handle the RS 7's increased torque output, so a regular automatic had to suffice. To be clear, the ZF-built eight-speed that seemingly everyone's using these days is a wonderful unit that drew rave reviews in our RS 7 track test; owners are quite unlikely to be disappointed. But if you look at BMW's lineup, for example, it's the M6 Gran Coupe that gets the racy automated manual setup, not the 650i Gran Coupe with its lesser engine.

Nonetheless, you probably won't be pining away for a different transmission when you're sprinting to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. If the 2016 Audi RS 7 isn't the fastest four-door on the planet, it's certainly in the conversation, and that's the name of the game in this league. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is roughly as quick in a straight line and nimbler going around corners, but it's more expensive and arguably less attractive. The Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG and the aforementioned BMW M6 Gran Coupe can hang with the RS 7 in spirited driving, but they lack the Audi's hatchback versatility. You might also consider the Tesla Model S if you're open to going electric. But for uncompromised speed in a stylish yet functional package, it's tough to top the Audi RS 7.