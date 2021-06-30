What is the RS 7?

The 2022 Audi RS 7 remains one of the sublime oddballs in the automaker's lineup. The long, roomy sportback body, based on the A7, makes a compelling and practical alternative to traditional cabin-and-trunk sedans like Audi's A6 or the BMW 5 Series. But pair it with a twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 591 horsepower and four-wheel steering for razor-sharp cornering, and you have a singular automotive experience that turns every grocery run into an overdriven adrenaline surge. The current RS 7 sits near the top of Edmunds' rankings for midsize performance sedans, bested only by Audi's RS 6 and the BMW M5, which are tied for the No. 1 spot.

For 2022, the RS 7 gets some updated style and an optional performance boost. A new RS Design package adds cabin flair with black seat belts trimmed in red or gray, floor mats embroidered with the RS logo and contrast stitching, microsuede surfaces, carbon-fiber inlays, and a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara faux suede. An optional microsuede headliner is also available.

The optional Dynamic Ride Control suspension is also now offered for the RS 7. This system is designed to reduce body roll and minimize weight transfer during aggressive cornering. It makes for more of an enthusiast driver's alternative to the standard air suspension.

Finally, Audi says you can order 22-inch wheels for the RS 7. These are available through the optional Carbon or Black Optic styling package. Titanium 22-inch wheels will also be available. The RS 7 is available in just one, singularly excellent trim level, so the expanded options offer a small measure of personalization.