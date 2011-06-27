Overall rating

Think four doors are an inherent compromise among high-performance cars? Think again.

The 2017 Audi RS 7 will have you rethinking everything you know about cars with four doors. With a 560-horsepower turbo V8, an advanced all-wheel-drive system and seductive styling, the RS 7 is a genuine thrill ride that just happens to have room for four adults and their luggage.

You could, however, say much the same about the "regular" S7, which packs a twin-turbo V8 of its own and costs a whole lot less. So what exactly do you get for that extra suitcase full of cash?

For one thing, the RS 7 packs an additional 110 horsepower on top of the 450-hp engine used in the S7. The RS 7 also has unique exterior and interior trim elements, including gaping front air intakes that project a slightly sinister look. There's also an eight-speed conventional automatic transmission in place of the S7's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual.

Yes, you read that right: The ultra-alpha RS 7 uses a standard automatic transmission. Although the dual-clutch gearbox generally serves duty inAudi's sportiest models (including the exotic R8), it couldn't handle the RS 7's increased torque output, so a regular automatic had to suffice.

Nonetheless, you probably won't be pining away for a different transmission when you're sprinting to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. If the 2017 Audi RS 7 isn't the fastest four-door on the planet, it's certainly in the conversation, and that's the name of the game in this league. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is roughly as quick in a straight line and nimbler going around corners, but it's more expensive and arguably less attractive. The Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG and the BMW M6 Gran Coupe can hang with the RS 7 in spirited driving, but they lack the Audi's hatchback versatility. You might also consider the Tesla Model S if you're open to going electric. But for uncompromised speed in a stylish yet functional package, it's tough to top the Audi RS 7.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi RS 7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The standard Audi Pre Sense Basic collision mitigation system tightens the seatbelts and closes the windows if a potential frontal collision is detected, while the Pre Sense Rear function scans for potential rear collisions.

Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the optional Driver Assistance Plus package includes lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, night vision with pedestrian detection, a corner-view parking camera system, adaptive cruise control and Audi Pre Sense Plus, which can automatically apply the brakes to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Audi RS 7 stopped from 60 mph in a short 108 feet.