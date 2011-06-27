2017 Audi RS 7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Enough power to out-accelerate many sports cars
- A sophisticated interior with all the latest tech gadgets
- Hatchback body style makes it more practical than you might think
- Comfortable enough to drive every day despite its extreme performance
- Rear headroom is tighter than in a traditionally styled sedan
- More aggressive tires and suspension make for a less comfortable ride compared to the standard A7
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Think four doors are an inherent compromise among high-performance cars? Think again.
The 2017 Audi RS 7 will have you rethinking everything you know about cars with four doors. With a 560-horsepower turbo V8, an advanced all-wheel-drive system and seductive styling, the RS 7 is a genuine thrill ride that just happens to have room for four adults and their luggage.
You could, however, say much the same about the "regular" S7, which packs a twin-turbo V8 of its own and costs a whole lot less. So what exactly do you get for that extra suitcase full of cash?
For one thing, the RS 7 packs an additional 110 horsepower on top of the 450-hp engine used in the S7. The RS 7 also has unique exterior and interior trim elements, including gaping front air intakes that project a slightly sinister look. There's also an eight-speed conventional automatic transmission in place of the S7's seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual.
Yes, you read that right: The ultra-alpha RS 7 uses a standard automatic transmission. Although the dual-clutch gearbox generally serves duty inAudi's sportiest models (including the exotic R8), it couldn't handle the RS 7's increased torque output, so a regular automatic had to suffice.
Nonetheless, you probably won't be pining away for a different transmission when you're sprinting to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. If the 2017 Audi RS 7 isn't the fastest four-door on the planet, it's certainly in the conversation, and that's the name of the game in this league. The Porsche Panamera Turbo is roughly as quick in a straight line and nimbler going around corners, but it's more expensive and arguably less attractive. The Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG and the BMW M6 Gran Coupe can hang with the RS 7 in spirited driving, but they lack the Audi's hatchback versatility. You might also consider the Tesla Model S if you're open to going electric. But for uncompromised speed in a stylish yet functional package, it's tough to top the Audi RS 7.
Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi RS 7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The standard Audi Pre Sense Basic collision mitigation system tightens the seatbelts and closes the windows if a potential frontal collision is detected, while the Pre Sense Rear function scans for potential rear collisions.
Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the optional Driver Assistance Plus package includes lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, night vision with pedestrian detection, a corner-view parking camera system, adaptive cruise control and Audi Pre Sense Plus, which can automatically apply the brakes to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Audi RS 7 stopped from 60 mph in a short 108 feet.
2017 Audi RS 7 models
The 2017 Audi RS 7 is a full-size high-performance four-door hatchback that comes in two trim levels. The base RS 7 is similar to the Prestige trim of the regular Audi A7, but with a number of performance-themed upgrades. Unlike the A7 sedan, which has a three-passenger rear seat, the RS 7 has two individual rear seats. The RS 7 Performance is similar but has a more powerful V8.
Standard features include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a sport body kit, an adaptive sport-tuned air suspension, variable-ratio steering, a sport differential, a sunroof, a power liftgate, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a basic collision mitigation system (Pre Sense Basic and Pre Sense Rear), a blind-spot monitor and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside you'll find ambient LED lighting, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver memory settings, four-zone automatic climate control, Audi Drive Select (providing driver control over steering, suspension, transmission and exhaust settings), Audi's MMI technology interface (with a console-mounted controller that includes touchpad functionality), an 8-inch display screen, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system, a head-up display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone interface, Audi Connect (including 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspot capability and Web-based navigation and information services) and a 14-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio and a USB interface.
There are several options packages available for the 2017 Audi RS 7. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning/keeping assist, a corner-view (front and rear) parking camera system and the upgraded Pre Sense Plus collision mitigation system with automatic braking.
The Comfort Seating package features different leather upholstery (lacking the standard honeycomb stitching), "contour" front seats with ventilation and massage functions, passenger memory settings and comfort rear seats. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. Finally, the Carbon-Optic package alters the finish and appearance of the car's mirrors, grille, lower air intakes and rear diffuser.
Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels in different finishes, power-closing doors, a night vision system, a simulated suede headliner, rear side airbags and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
The RS 7 Performance gains more power, carbon-ceramic brakes, Dynamic Ride Control (a mechanical damping system that reduces body roll and pitch around corners), 21-inch cast aluminum wheels, a different bumper design, gloss-black grille surround, black tailpipes and carbon-fiber mirror housings.
The RS 7 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that sends 560 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. An eight-speed automatic transmission, a self-locking center differential and a sport rear differential are standard. For the RS 7 Performance, the output rises to 605 hp and an overboost function provides a temporary torque peak of 553 lb-ft.
In Edmunds performance testing, an RS 7 leapt to 60 mph in an absurdly quick 3.4 seconds, which is more than half a second quicker than a Chevrolet Corvette. According to the EPA, the RS 7 returns 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/27 mpg highway), remarkably frugal numbers for this level of performance.
Driving
The 2017 Audi RS 7 is masterful in almost every conceivable driving scenario. At a steady highway cruise, there's hardly any ambient noise. It's also one of the quietest cars we've ever tested at 70 mph, which is all the more remarkable when you consider the RS 7's enormous, high-performance tires.
But with a simple tap of your toe, the transmission seamlessly switches gears, the exhaust bellows menacingly (more so with the stand-alone sport exhaust) and a wave of turbocharged torque shoves you back into your seat for as long as you dare. Few cars can match the RS 7's one-two punch of confident luxury and face-flattening acceleration.
Around turns, the RS 7 is stable and capable of extraordinary grip. It's a big car, yet the all-wheel drive and torque vectoring diff also allow you to power out of corners with surprising ease. It's only in full-attack mode on really tight roads or a racetrack that the car's inherent forward weight bias rears its head, resulting in some occasionally tricky handling behavior at the limit.
Interior
The RS 7 typifies Audi interior design with eye-pleasing details, tight construction and excellent materials throughout. It also benefits from RS-specific carbon-fiber inlays, aluminum pedals, many other RS-themed flourishes and ambient LED lighting. Audi's familiar Multi Media Interface (MMI) system controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a control dial surrounded by buttons on the center console. The system features logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality, as well as 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi to enhance online activities on the go. Other systems like BMW's iDrive are a bit easier to learn, but once you've got the hang of things, the MMI system is one of the best available.
Whether you stick with the standard front sport seats or opt for the Comfort Seating package with its massaging "contour" seats, you'll enjoy superlative support during long trips and spirited back-road runs alike. Due to the RS 7's aggressively raked roofline, however, backseat headroom is tight even for adults of average height. Legroom is abundant, however, and there's something to be said for the individual comfort of the twin rear bucket seats versus the regular A7's traditional three-across bench seat (the S7 also has twin rear seats).
The RS 7's hatchback design enables easy loading of larger items that just won't fit through the trunk opening of a conventional sedan. The space itself is generous, too, measuring 24.5 cubic feet behind the rear seatbacks. That's roughly 10 cubic feet more than rivals like the CLS with normal trunks. Notably, you can also fold the RS 7's rear seatbacks forward to open up a significantly larger space.
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the RS 7
Related Used 2017 Audi RS 7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4