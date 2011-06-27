Overall rating

Can a luxury sedan really accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds? If it's the 2018 Audi RS 7, most certainly. And that's the regular version. The Performance trim level, which packs 605 horsepower (up from 560 hp), should be even quicker.

Beyond speed, however, the RS 7 offers the same virtues as the rest of its siblings in the A7 lineup. It's gorgeous for one, yet its hatchback body style offers a more versatile cargo area than a typical sedan. Its cabin is also suitably luxe even if it doesn't have Audi's latest tech interface. Setting the RS 7 apart, though, is special honeycomb-stitched leather upholstery and, on the Performance, available blue stitching and blue-accented carbon-fiber trim.

Quite simply, the 2018 Audi RS 7 is one of the most desirable cars you can buy. If you have the money and the desire, it's hard to imagine you'd be disappointed.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi RS 7 as one of Edmunds' Best Sports Sedans for this year.