  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 7
  4. Used 2018 Audi RS 7
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Audi RS 7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Acceleration worthy of an exotic sports car
  • Hatchback body style makes it more practical than expected
  • Comfortable to drive every day despite extreme performance
  • Stunning styling that hasn't aged
  • Doesn't offer Audi's latest infotainment interface
  • Less rear headroom than a typical luxury sedan
Other years
2021
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Audi RS 7 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$70,666 - $79,424
Used RS 7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which RS 7 does Edmunds recommend?

Can you afford the Performance and its extra power, carbon-ceramic brakes and upgraded suspension? We're guessing you can, so although you certainly don't need it, you'll probably want it. We know we would.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Can a luxury sedan really accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds? If it's the 2018 Audi RS 7, most certainly. And that's the regular version. The Performance trim level, which packs 605 horsepower (up from 560 hp), should be even quicker.

Beyond speed, however, the RS 7 offers the same virtues as the rest of its siblings in the A7 lineup. It's gorgeous for one, yet its hatchback body style offers a more versatile cargo area than a typical sedan. Its cabin is also suitably luxe even if it doesn't have Audi's latest tech interface. Setting the RS 7 apart, though, is special honeycomb-stitched leather upholstery and, on the Performance, available blue stitching and blue-accented carbon-fiber trim.

Quite simply, the 2018 Audi RS 7 is one of the most desirable cars you can buy. If you have the money and the desire, it's hard to imagine you'd be disappointed.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi RS 7 as one of Edmunds' Best Sports Sedans for this year.

2018 Audi RS 7 models

The 2018 Audi RS 7 is a midsize high-performance four-door with a hatchback body style Audi dubs a "Sportback." Unlike the A7, which includes five seats, the RS 7 can only be had with a pair of individual rear sport seats. There are two trim levels, mostly differentiated by performance. The base RS 7 has a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 good for 560 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, while the RS 7 Performance upgrades that engine to 605 hp with an overboost function that provides a temporary torque peak of 553 lb-ft. Both have an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

Standard features on the RS 7 include 21-inch wheels, summer tires, an adaptive sport-tuned air suspension, variable-ratio sport steering, a sport rear differential, LED headlights, automatic wipers, parking sensors, a basic collision mitigation system, blind-spot warning, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front sport seats with four-way lumbar, heating and driver seat memory, leather upholstery featuring special RS honeycomb stitching, a power-adjustable sport steering wheel, a head-up display, a rearview camera and a corner-view camera system. Also included: an Audi MMI electronics interface (8-inch display, knob controller, touchpad), a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, Audi Connect services, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. The Black Optic package adds high-gloss exterior trim to the base RS 7 and a front spoiler and rear diffuser made of carbon fiber.

The RS 7 Performance gains more power, carbon-ceramic brakes, Dynamic Ride Control (a mechanical damping system that reduces body roll and pitch around corners), 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a different bumper design, gloss-black grille surround, black tailpipes and carbon-fiber mirror housings. An Audi Sport Titanium exhaust is an exclusive option to the Performance.

Options available on both versions include the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system (Pre Sense Plus), lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Comfort Seating package swaps out the standard sport seats for less aggressively bolstered front and rear seats (effectively from the A7) and gains front-seat ventilation, massage functionality, memory settings for the passenger, and leather upholstery without the RS honeycomb pattern. Other options include night vision assist, rear side airbags, a black faux suede headliner, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system upgrade.

Trim tested

Edmunds has only limited experience with the RS 7. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The 560-hp RS 7 was already one of the quickest sedans in the world, and the 605-hp RS 7 Performance raises the bar further. It also gets a more sophisticated suspension and better brakes. Then again, the RS 7 is still pretty spectacular to drive without them.

Comfort

Don't expect a plush ride with 21-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension, but the RS 7 doesn't beat you up either. Both front-seat choices are superb, though you must choose between extra bolstering (standard seats) and pampering (optional ventilated and massaging seats).

Interior

The RS 7's interior is a beautiful, impeccably crafted place; it's just that there's less of it than in traditional sedans. Rear headroom is compromised, and there are only two seats. Beauty has its price.

Utility

While the RS 7 might not be as friendly for people as regular sedans, it betters them when carrying stuff. The deep, highly accessible cargo area is more spacious and versatile than what others offer. You'd have to get a wagon to better it.

Technology

The RS 7 does not yet offer Audi's latest MMI interface, including the Virtual Cockpit all-digital gauge display. That's OK, though, for as impressive as that system is, the older version in the A7 is still feature-rich and easy to use. Two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Audi RS 7.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
560 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
605 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi RS 7 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RS 7 models:

Audi Pre Sense Basic
Warns the driver, tensions seat belts and closes the windows if a potential forward collision is detected.
Audi Pre Sense Plus
Enhances the functions of Pre Sense Basic with automatic emergency braking. It's optional for the RS 7.
Rear-Seat Side Airbags
Adds extra protection for rear outboard occupants in a side-impact collision.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Audi RS 7

Used 2018 Audi RS 7 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi RS 7 is offered in the following submodels: RS 7 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and performance quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi RS 7?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi RS 7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi RS 7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi RS 7.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi RS 7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi RS 7 for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,592.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,044.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi RS 7 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,995.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,126.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi RS 7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi RS 7 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Audi RS 7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles