2018 Audi RS 7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Acceleration worthy of an exotic sports car
- Hatchback body style makes it more practical than expected
- Comfortable to drive every day despite extreme performance
- Stunning styling that hasn't aged
- Doesn't offer Audi's latest infotainment interface
- Less rear headroom than a typical luxury sedan
Can a luxury sedan really accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds? If it's the 2018 Audi RS 7, most certainly. And that's the regular version. The Performance trim level, which packs 605 horsepower (up from 560 hp), should be even quicker.
Beyond speed, however, the RS 7 offers the same virtues as the rest of its siblings in the A7 lineup. It's gorgeous for one, yet its hatchback body style offers a more versatile cargo area than a typical sedan. Its cabin is also suitably luxe even if it doesn't have Audi's latest tech interface. Setting the RS 7 apart, though, is special honeycomb-stitched leather upholstery and, on the Performance, available blue stitching and blue-accented carbon-fiber trim.
Quite simply, the 2018 Audi RS 7 is one of the most desirable cars you can buy. If you have the money and the desire, it's hard to imagine you'd be disappointed.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Audi RS 7 as one of Edmunds' Best Sports Sedans for this year.
2018 Audi RS 7 models
The 2018 Audi RS 7 is a midsize high-performance four-door with a hatchback body style Audi dubs a "Sportback." Unlike the A7, which includes five seats, the RS 7 can only be had with a pair of individual rear sport seats. There are two trim levels, mostly differentiated by performance. The base RS 7 has a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 good for 560 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque, while the RS 7 Performance upgrades that engine to 605 hp with an overboost function that provides a temporary torque peak of 553 lb-ft. Both have an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
Standard features on the RS 7 include 21-inch wheels, summer tires, an adaptive sport-tuned air suspension, variable-ratio sport steering, a sport rear differential, LED headlights, automatic wipers, parking sensors, a basic collision mitigation system, blind-spot warning, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, a power liftgate, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get four-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front sport seats with four-way lumbar, heating and driver seat memory, leather upholstery featuring special RS honeycomb stitching, a power-adjustable sport steering wheel, a head-up display, a rearview camera and a corner-view camera system. Also included: an Audi MMI electronics interface (8-inch display, knob controller, touchpad), a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth, Audi Connect services, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system. The Black Optic package adds high-gloss exterior trim to the base RS 7 and a front spoiler and rear diffuser made of carbon fiber.
The RS 7 Performance gains more power, carbon-ceramic brakes, Dynamic Ride Control (a mechanical damping system that reduces body roll and pitch around corners), 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a different bumper design, gloss-black grille surround, black tailpipes and carbon-fiber mirror housings. An Audi Sport Titanium exhaust is an exclusive option to the Performance.
Options available on both versions include the Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system (Pre Sense Plus), lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Comfort Seating package swaps out the standard sport seats for less aggressively bolstered front and rear seats (effectively from the A7) and gains front-seat ventilation, massage functionality, memory settings for the passenger, and leather upholstery without the RS honeycomb pattern. Other options include night vision assist, rear side airbags, a black faux suede headliner, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system upgrade.
Our experts like the RS 7 models:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Warns the driver, tensions seat belts and closes the windows if a potential forward collision is detected.
- Audi Pre Sense Plus
- Enhances the functions of Pre Sense Basic with automatic emergency braking. It's optional for the RS 7.
- Rear-Seat Side Airbags
- Adds extra protection for rear outboard occupants in a side-impact collision.
