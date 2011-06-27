  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,831$88,574$99,657
Clean$75,025$85,427$95,929
Average$69,411$79,132$88,473
Rough$63,798$72,838$81,017
2015 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$85,747$97,583$109,793
Clean$82,655$94,116$105,686
Average$76,471$87,181$97,471
Rough$70,287$80,246$89,257
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$72,259$80,276$88,662
Clean$69,653$77,424$85,346
Average$64,442$71,719$78,713
Rough$59,230$66,014$72,079
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,966$79,624$89,586
Clean$67,443$76,794$86,234
Average$62,397$71,136$79,532
Rough$57,351$65,477$72,830
2015 Audi R8 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$91,721$96,134$101,167
Clean$88,413$92,718$97,383
Average$81,798$85,886$89,814
Rough$75,183$79,054$82,245
2015 Audi R8 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$96,317$100,702$105,747
Clean$92,844$97,124$101,791
Average$85,897$89,967$93,880
Rough$78,951$82,811$85,968
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,070$55,843$62,830
Clean$47,300$53,858$60,480
Average$43,761$49,890$55,779
Rough$40,223$45,921$51,078
2015 Audi R8 V10 Competition quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$96,470$100,855$105,899
Clean$92,991$97,271$101,938
Average$86,034$90,104$94,015
Rough$79,076$82,936$86,092
2015 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$83,028$87,462$92,446
Clean$80,034$84,354$88,988
Average$74,046$78,138$82,071
Rough$68,058$71,923$75,155
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$78,989$88,027$97,459
Clean$76,141$84,899$93,813
Average$70,444$78,643$86,522
Rough$64,747$72,388$79,230
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,739$75,388$82,413
Clean$66,260$72,709$79,330
Average$61,303$67,351$73,164
Rough$56,345$61,994$66,998
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,646$76,549$83,829
Clean$67,135$73,829$80,693
Average$62,112$68,389$74,421
Rough$57,089$62,949$68,150
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,189$65,506$72,131
Clean$57,055$63,178$69,433
Average$52,786$58,523$64,036
Rough$48,517$53,868$58,640
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Audi R8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $47,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $53,858 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi R8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $47,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $53,858 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Audi R8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $47,300 for one in "Clean" condition and about $53,858 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Audi R8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Audi R8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Audi R8 ranges from $40,223 to $62,830, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Audi R8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.