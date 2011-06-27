Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,831
|$88,574
|$99,657
|Clean
|$75,025
|$85,427
|$95,929
|Average
|$69,411
|$79,132
|$88,473
|Rough
|$63,798
|$72,838
|$81,017
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$85,747
|$97,583
|$109,793
|Clean
|$82,655
|$94,116
|$105,686
|Average
|$76,471
|$87,181
|$97,471
|Rough
|$70,287
|$80,246
|$89,257
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,259
|$80,276
|$88,662
|Clean
|$69,653
|$77,424
|$85,346
|Average
|$64,442
|$71,719
|$78,713
|Rough
|$59,230
|$66,014
|$72,079
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,966
|$79,624
|$89,586
|Clean
|$67,443
|$76,794
|$86,234
|Average
|$62,397
|$71,136
|$79,532
|Rough
|$57,351
|$65,477
|$72,830
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,721
|$96,134
|$101,167
|Clean
|$88,413
|$92,718
|$97,383
|Average
|$81,798
|$85,886
|$89,814
|Rough
|$75,183
|$79,054
|$82,245
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,317
|$100,702
|$105,747
|Clean
|$92,844
|$97,124
|$101,791
|Average
|$85,897
|$89,967
|$93,880
|Rough
|$78,951
|$82,811
|$85,968
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,070
|$55,843
|$62,830
|Clean
|$47,300
|$53,858
|$60,480
|Average
|$43,761
|$49,890
|$55,779
|Rough
|$40,223
|$45,921
|$51,078
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 Competition quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$96,470
|$100,855
|$105,899
|Clean
|$92,991
|$97,271
|$101,938
|Average
|$86,034
|$90,104
|$94,015
|Rough
|$79,076
|$82,936
|$86,092
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,028
|$87,462
|$92,446
|Clean
|$80,034
|$84,354
|$88,988
|Average
|$74,046
|$78,138
|$82,071
|Rough
|$68,058
|$71,923
|$75,155
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$78,989
|$88,027
|$97,459
|Clean
|$76,141
|$84,899
|$93,813
|Average
|$70,444
|$78,643
|$86,522
|Rough
|$64,747
|$72,388
|$79,230
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V10 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,739
|$75,388
|$82,413
|Clean
|$66,260
|$72,709
|$79,330
|Average
|$61,303
|$67,351
|$73,164
|Rough
|$56,345
|$61,994
|$66,998
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,646
|$76,549
|$83,829
|Clean
|$67,135
|$73,829
|$80,693
|Average
|$62,112
|$68,389
|$74,421
|Rough
|$57,089
|$62,949
|$68,150
Estimated values
2015 Audi R8 V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,189
|$65,506
|$72,131
|Clean
|$57,055
|$63,178
|$69,433
|Average
|$52,786
|$58,523
|$64,036
|Rough
|$48,517
|$53,868
|$58,640