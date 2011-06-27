  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2015 Audi R8
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 R8
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all R8s for sale
List Price Estimate
$57,788 - $71,084
Used R8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Carbon Yes, V10 Plus goes like H

Roger X Cohn, 09/02/2018
V10 Carbon quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

If you drive this car you will not be satisfied with anything else in this price range. I traded in a Porsche 911 turbo cab for it After one year this car is still like new. Granted I only put 2500 miles on it in the last year. But it remains trouble and squeek free. Every time I get in I feel special and every time I park it somewhere I get a compliment or a small crowd. Love it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

We ove our R* spyder!

Don Dixom, 03/03/2016
V10 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M)
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

We hope they cahnged the fact that the radio turns on every time you start the car! Otherwise, superb.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all R8s for sale

Related Used 2015 Audi R8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles