Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

2015 Ferrari 458 Italia
List Price Estimate
$175,523 - $212,651
Consumer Rating
(1)

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Ferrari 458 Italia years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, The best car around!
    Garrett Stites,
    Spider 2dr Convertible (4.5L 8cyl 7AM)

    This car gets great gas mileage and is the best car you could buy.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    4.5L 8cyl 7AM
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 0
    7-speed automated manual
    Gas
    562 hp @ 9000 rpm
    Speciale 2dr Coupe features & specs
    Speciale 2dr Coupe
    4.5L 8cyl 7AM
    MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
    Seats 0
    7-speed automated manual
    Gas
    597 hp @ 9000 rpm
    FAQ

    Is the Ferrari 458 Italia a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2015 458 Italia both on the road and at the track. The 458 Italia gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg.

    Is the Ferrari 458 Italia reliable?

    To determine whether the Ferrari 458 Italia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 458 Italia.

    Is the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2015 458 Italia is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia?

    The least-expensive 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia is the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $239,340.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $239,340
    • Speciale 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM) which starts at $291,744
    What are the different models of Ferrari 458 Italia?

    If you're interested in the Ferrari 458 Italia, the next question is, which 458 Italia model is right for you? 458 Italia variants include 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM), and Speciale 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM). For a full list of 458 Italia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

    Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia Overview

    The Used 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia is offered in the following submodels: 458 Italia Coupe, 458 Italia Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM), Speciale 2dr Coupe (4.5L 8cyl 7AM), and Spider 2dr Convertible (4.5L 8cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 458 Italia 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 458 Italia.

    What's a good price for a New 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia?

    Which 2015 Ferrari 458 Italias are available in my area?

    Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ferrari 458 Italia?

