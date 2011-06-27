  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi R8
  4. Used 2011 Audi R8
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Audi R8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,602$59,637$66,150
Clean$48,619$56,235$62,147
Average$42,653$49,431$54,143
Rough$36,688$42,628$46,138
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,003$69,480$79,955
Clean$52,766$65,517$75,118
Average$46,291$57,590$65,443
Rough$39,817$49,663$55,768
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,987$67,787$76,359
Clean$53,693$63,920$71,739
Average$47,105$56,187$62,499
Rough$40,517$48,453$53,259
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,738$60,797$65,938
Clean$51,574$57,329$61,949
Average$45,246$50,393$53,970
Rough$38,917$43,457$45,991
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,764$63,207$69,357
Clean$52,540$59,602$65,161
Average$46,093$52,391$56,768
Rough$39,646$45,180$48,376
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,007$68,243$78,532
Clean$51,827$64,350$73,781
Average$45,468$56,565$64,278
Rough$39,108$48,779$54,775
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,126$51,561$56,832
Clean$42,518$48,620$53,393
Average$37,301$42,737$46,516
Rough$32,084$36,855$39,639
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,645$44,222$50,889
Clean$33,584$41,700$47,810
Average$29,464$36,655$41,652
Rough$25,343$31,610$35,494
Sell my 2011 Audi R8 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi R8 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Audi R8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $48,620 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi R8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $48,620 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Audi R8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Audi R8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $42,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $48,620 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Audi R8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Audi R8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Audi R8 ranges from $32,084 to $56,832, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Audi R8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.