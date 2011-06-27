Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,602
|$59,637
|$66,150
|Clean
|$48,619
|$56,235
|$62,147
|Average
|$42,653
|$49,431
|$54,143
|Rough
|$36,688
|$42,628
|$46,138
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,003
|$69,480
|$79,955
|Clean
|$52,766
|$65,517
|$75,118
|Average
|$46,291
|$57,590
|$65,443
|Rough
|$39,817
|$49,663
|$55,768
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,987
|$67,787
|$76,359
|Clean
|$53,693
|$63,920
|$71,739
|Average
|$47,105
|$56,187
|$62,499
|Rough
|$40,517
|$48,453
|$53,259
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,738
|$60,797
|$65,938
|Clean
|$51,574
|$57,329
|$61,949
|Average
|$45,246
|$50,393
|$53,970
|Rough
|$38,917
|$43,457
|$45,991
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 5.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,764
|$63,207
|$69,357
|Clean
|$52,540
|$59,602
|$65,161
|Average
|$46,093
|$52,391
|$56,768
|Rough
|$39,646
|$45,180
|$48,376
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,007
|$68,243
|$78,532
|Clean
|$51,827
|$64,350
|$73,781
|Average
|$45,468
|$56,565
|$64,278
|Rough
|$39,108
|$48,779
|$54,775
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,126
|$51,561
|$56,832
|Clean
|$42,518
|$48,620
|$53,393
|Average
|$37,301
|$42,737
|$46,516
|Rough
|$32,084
|$36,855
|$39,639
Estimated values
2011 Audi R8 4.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,645
|$44,222
|$50,889
|Clean
|$33,584
|$41,700
|$47,810
|Average
|$29,464
|$36,655
|$41,652
|Rough
|$25,343
|$31,610
|$35,494