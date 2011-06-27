Used 2011 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews
So close to perfect . . .
I took delivery of my first R8 in Jan 2008 and of my second (V10) in July 2010. Both are amazing machines, giving an average driver such as me a sense of control over the car and safety in aggressive driving that I have never experienced in other cars. If you want to beat every car you'll ever meet at a stoplight off the line, this is the not the car for you. Several Porsches, a few V12 Italians, and even one Cadillac and one Corvette can do it, even with the V10. But none do it with this combination of speed, control, safety, looks and noise -- undoubtably the best-executed set of inevitable design tradeoffs automotive engineers have ever pulled off.
Love my R8
I bought it used, and feel I definitely got a good bang for the buck. It's a gorgeous car that turns heads, even though I couldn't care less about that. It's of course a super car, and the performance, handling and braking are fantastic. What's different is that in the regular settings, this car is far more driveable than many high performance cars. It's very comfortable, and could easily be a daily driver, whereas many of the others in this category beat your kidneys and back up. I love the car and plan on keeping it for many years. I've had almost zero mechanical issues in two years, and just really enjoy it.
R8 4.2
I shopped the R8 v the Porsche GT3 and while hardcore fans will think i made the wrong choice, the GT3 was jst too extreme to be enjoyed otherwise than the track. The R8 is so enjoyable as a daily drive that trns heads. Let's be honest, nobody gives a darn abot a porsche. One drawback to the porsches classical styling and the sbtle changes over the last 50 years is that nobody cares. The R8? Snaps necks everywhere yo go. This car is so mch more beatifl in person and it backs that up with amazing performance. I considered the V10 bt becase of the car press' comments that the 4.2 is nderpowered...it is not. Perfectly balanced car
