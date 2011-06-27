Used 2011 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews

So close to perfect . . . mpyles1 , 07/14/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I took delivery of my first R8 in Jan 2008 and of my second (V10) in July 2010. Both are amazing machines, giving an average driver such as me a sense of control over the car and safety in aggressive driving that I have never experienced in other cars. If you want to beat every car you'll ever meet at a stoplight off the line, this is the not the car for you. Several Porsches, a few V12 Italians, and even one Cadillac and one Corvette can do it, even with the V10. But none do it with this combination of speed, control, safety, looks and noise -- undoubtably the best-executed set of inevitable design tradeoffs automotive engineers have ever pulled off. Report Abuse

Love my R8 Walter Conn , 11/23/2015 5.2 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (5.2L 10cyl 6AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it used, and feel I definitely got a good bang for the buck. It's a gorgeous car that turns heads, even though I couldn't care less about that. It's of course a super car, and the performance, handling and braking are fantastic. What's different is that in the regular settings, this car is far more driveable than many high performance cars. It's very comfortable, and could easily be a daily driver, whereas many of the others in this category beat your kidneys and back up. I love the car and plan on keeping it for many years. I've had almost zero mechanical issues in two years, and just really enjoy it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value