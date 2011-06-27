Estimated values
2008 Audi R8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,869
|$34,139
|$39,687
|Clean
|$22,925
|$31,510
|$36,504
|Average
|$19,036
|$26,251
|$30,137
|Rough
|$15,147
|$20,992
|$23,770
Estimated values
2008 Audi R8 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,481
|$52,825
|$61,409
|Clean
|$35,472
|$48,756
|$56,483
|Average
|$29,455
|$40,619
|$46,631
|Rough
|$23,438
|$32,482
|$36,779