I recently took my wife's 2011 Q5 in for routine service, and the dealer gave me the Q3 as a loaner car. I was very impressed with the ride versus my 2011 A3 TDI. So when I went back to pick up my wife's car, I decided to sit down with a salesperson to discuss the possibility of trading in my A3. The deals they were offering were excellent, and I just wasn't willing to wait to see how Audi was going to resolve the emission issue affecting the 2.0 TDI engines. So far, I'm extremely happy with my decision. The Q3 with Prestige and Sport Packages is a real step up from my 2011 A3 TDI. The ride is extremely comfortable and the cabin is incredibly quiet. Incidentally, on previous occasions, I also had the opportunity to drive the 2015 A3 Sedan for an extended period as a loaner car, and the Q3 feels a lot nicer to drive. The handling with the 19" tires included with the Sport Package is really impressive. It doesn't handle like an SUV at all. The car accelerates very evenly and the transmission shifts very smoothly. The exterior and all of the interior finishes are just beautiful! The Bose Audio system included with the Prestige Package sounds great, and I love how seamlessly my iPhone connects (via Bluetooth) to play all of my audio files. My only disappointment is the relatively poor fuel economy for an SUV in this class. In fact, the fuel economy is essentially the same as my wife's Q5 which is significantly larger and heavier. It's especially painful because I was averaging nearly 42 miles/gallon with my A3 TDI. However, it's unclear whether or not these fuel economy figures would have been impacted by whatever solution Audi/Volkswagen comes up with to meet the emission requirements. For me, it's the perfect compromise of size, comfort, quality, and luxury. I also considered the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA, but these two alternatives were significantly more expensive when comparably equipped. The Q3 is really an excellent value and I'm looking forward to years of driving this exceptional vehicle.

