Used 2017 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$20,999$3,316 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4465 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFSXHR015517
Stock: C305906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 23,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,939
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.0" x 18" 5-Arm Turbine Design, Valet Function, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/50R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Audi Q3 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q3 Premium Plus The Envy of Your Friends *Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Concert -inc: CD player (MP3 capable), AM/FM radio, auxiliary input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, 12-station presets, speed-dependent volume control, Audi sound system w/10 speakers including front center speaker and subwoofer in rear, 180 watts, 6-channel amplifier, Bluetooth wireless technology preparation for compatible mobile phones and Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a trustworthy Q3 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFS9HR013058
Stock: PHR013058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 51,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,992$4,434 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Premium FWD...CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER VEHICLE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PANORAMIC MOONROOF AND MUCH MUCH MORE! ***NEW ADDED INVENTORY***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS7HR007586
Stock: X007586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- certified
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro17,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,798
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO THE CAR FAX, PREMIUM PLUS MODEL, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, 19 INCH WHEELS.Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS3HR017558
Stock: LHR017558
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 25,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998$3,256 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium looks fantastic in Glacier White Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 200hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive crossover features up to 28mpg on the open road, a smooth, quiet ride, and stunning styling accented by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Q3 Premium's spacious interior features high-quality materials, plentiful amenities, and plenty of room for five passengers. The power-adjustable front seats are all-day comfortable, and the second row can fold for additional luggage space. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and keyless entry/ignition are just a few more of the standout niceties available at your fingertips. Additionally, Audi's full-color MMI infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and an Aux input for your entertainment needs.Our Audi includes a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help keep you safe from harm. Our Q3 is ready to go on an adventure with you, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFSXHR016704
Stock: 116028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,145 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$1,812 Below Market
Sports & Imports - Spartanburg / South Carolina
**TECHNOLOGY PKG ***PREMIUM PLUS Pkg***NAVIGATION**MEDIA Pkg***BOSE SOUND SYS***19-Star Design Wheels W/ LIKE NEW TIRES**FULLY Serviced W/ Records By Audi Dealer on the Carfax***Heated Seats**Blind Spot Assist Camera***Parking Assist w/ Backup Camera***Smart Key w/ Push Button Start**LED LIGHTING Pkg*** *****This vehicle is in like new condition in and out * OTHERS IN STOCK***PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE *WWW.SPORTSANDIMPORTSCARS.COM Our vehicles come with the **SPORTS AND IMPORTS CONFIDENCE PLAN CERTIFIED GUARANTEE which includes our exclusive 101 point safety inspection, receive the lowest NO HAGGLE internet live market price on every vehicle, every day, Free CARFAX Vehicle history reports, and our exclusive peace of mind 7 day or 300 mile exchange policy.** **Financing Available we can provide very competitive rates and terms on Financing With Approved Credit, **SOUTHERN Vehicle meaning it has not been driven in the snow and potholes to get corroded **NATIONWIDE DELIVERY** While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Sports & Imports is not responsible for any errors or omissions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFS8HR013715
Stock: HR013715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,597
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Premium Plus package, Technology package, Sport package, Shift paddles, Front sport seats, Parking system plus with rearview camera, Audi xenon plus headlights w/LED DRLs taillights, Panoramic sunroof w/retractable sunshade, Power tailgate, Power folding exterior mirrors, Heated front seats, Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi side assist, Monsoon Gray metallic exterior, and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS1HR002797
Stock: LHR002797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 22,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,289
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.5" x 19" 5-Double-Spoke-Design -inc: Offroad-design, Valet Function, Underhood And Cargo Space Lights, Transmission: 6-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 255/40R19 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Audi Q3 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q3 Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus -inc: TFT color, WVGA, 7" display screen (user-friendly control interface) control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD & radio functions (single CD/DVD player), Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GCCFS0HR004129
Stock: PHR004129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 43,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,450$3,242 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi Q3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Yan Chertok at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GCCFS3HR008594
Stock: 008594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 22,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,491$2,270 Below Market
Audi Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS1HR003224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,689
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS1HR016509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro20,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,870$1,970 Below Market
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Premium Plus Package, *Technology Package, *LED Headlights, *Audi MMi Navigation Plus, *Panoramic Roof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, CD player, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Premium Plus Package, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 7.0 x 18 5-Arm Turbine Design.Odometer is 9591 miles below market average!Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS0HR012494
Stock: HR012494
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 29,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,239$1,969 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS4HR006590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,500$2,260 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2017 Audi Q3 4dr 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Hainan Blue Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS1HR000323
Stock: 1727K28
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 52,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995$1,206 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Audi Q3 2.0T Prestige today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Audi Q3 2.0T Prestige quattro Mythos Black Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Rides comfortably on rough roads; quiet at highway speeds; high-quality materials inside the cabin; cargo capacity beats some competitors; plenty of available features. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GCCFS1HR003183
Stock: 3880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 28,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,881$1,194 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige is offered to you for sale by Car Revolution. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Audi Q3 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Audi Q3 Prestige. One of the best things about this Audi Q3 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2017 Audi Q3: For fans of the increasingly popular segment of compact luxury crossovers, the Audi Q3 offers plenty to like. With attractive styling reminiscent of the larger Q5 and Q7, buyers can rest assured that great things really do come in small packages. Against the likes of rival luxury utility vehicles like the Buick Encore, Lincoln MKC and BMW X1, the Audi Q3 more than holds its own. This model sets itself apart with Familiar but attractive styling, ample power, available technology, and affordable luxury
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1GCCFS5HR016499
Stock: 102504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 32,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,745$2,179 Below Market
Auto Lenders of Exton - Exton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS5HR016378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,750$2,397 Below Market
Korum Hyundai - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS8HR003608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi Q3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q3
- 5(50%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(21%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(7%)
Related Audi Q3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon