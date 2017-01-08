Used 2017 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium looks fantastic in Glacier White Metallic. Powered by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 200hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive crossover features up to 28mpg on the open road, a smooth, quiet ride, and stunning styling accented by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Q3 Premium's spacious interior features high-quality materials, plentiful amenities, and plenty of room for five passengers. The power-adjustable front seats are all-day comfortable, and the second row can fold for additional luggage space. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and keyless entry/ignition are just a few more of the standout niceties available at your fingertips. Additionally, Audi's full-color MMI infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and an Aux input for your entertainment needs.Our Audi includes a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help keep you safe from harm. Our Q3 is ready to go on an adventure with you, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1BCCFSXHR016704

Stock: 116028

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020