Used 2017 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    21,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $20,999

    $3,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    23,726 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,939

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium

    51,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,992

    $4,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    17,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,798

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium in White
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium

    25,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,998

    $3,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    12,145 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $25,995

    $1,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    21,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,597

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro

    22,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,289

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro

    43,587 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,450

    $3,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    22,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,491

    $2,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium

    21,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,689

    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    20,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,870

    $1,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium in Red
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium

    29,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,239

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    27,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,500

    $2,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro

    52,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro

    28,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,881

    $1,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    32,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,745

    $2,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    30,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,750

    $2,397 Below Market
    Details

11 months in a fantastic little car, Audi 2017 Q3
Michael,08/01/2017
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Yes, this car could have used 50 more horsepower in the 2.0T model, however the highway mileage is a sensational 33mpg at 65mph (with 89 octane fuel) It has a nice tight suspension with a super quiet ride. I was looking for a car for 2 years prior to buying this Q3 and am very pleased. It has taken me from Key West to the mountains of Northern Maine in a confident, safe and secure way. The down sides: Be aware that the display is in desperate need of upgrading, the Pirelli brand of tire needs to be changed to Michelin.
