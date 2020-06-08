Used 2018 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

I have been in the market for a CUV and the Q3 is the one that won my heart. I have a Quattro Premium Plus with Sport Package and Navigation. It was the perfect size for me as I do not have any children, nor do I haul rear passengers often (Q5 was too big). The Q3 handles well, has a high quality interior, as well as a quiet and comfortable ride. Although, not everything is perfect, there are some compromises. Acceleration and gas mileage is okay. But those are things I can overlook. Otherwise, this is a decent little CUV. Look forward to many road trips with it. Update: fast forward to 2020 - after having the Q3 for 2 years, I decided to trade it in for a new Q5 ( I was not impressed by the newer Q3 ). My 2018 Q3 felt ancient when compared to other cars in this segment. No advanced safety features other than blind spot monitoring. No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Sluggish acceleration. Gas mileage could be better for the size of the vehicle. I decided a Q5 bc it felt more comfortable and quiet and overall more luxurious. Gas mileage on the Q5 is similar to that of a Q3. Overall, the 2018 Q3 was a nice car, but very outdated (hence, why I traded it).

