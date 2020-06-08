Used 2018 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

773 listings
Q3 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    22,785 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,900

    $4,554 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    35,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,495

    $4,419 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    54,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,655

    $4,123 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    49,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,695

    $4,593 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Red
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    18,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,899

    $3,334 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    14,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    $2,131 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    69,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,900

    $3,822 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    22,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,999

  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in Silver
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    31,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,311

    $4,282 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    29,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,501

  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    32,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,398

    $2,306 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    21,746 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,498

  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro

    7,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    $2,520 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Black
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    26,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,139

    $3,023 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Red
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    29,053 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,696

  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro

    25,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,900

    $2,825 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus

    39,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,998

    $1,464 Below Market
  • 2018 Audi Q3 Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi Q3 Premium

    37,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,889

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q3

Overall Consumer Rating
4.510 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
Great little CUV
Jeffrey,06/21/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have been in the market for a CUV and the Q3 is the one that won my heart. I have a Quattro Premium Plus with Sport Package and Navigation. It was the perfect size for me as I do not have any children, nor do I haul rear passengers often (Q5 was too big). The Q3 handles well, has a high quality interior, as well as a quiet and comfortable ride. Although, not everything is perfect, there are some compromises. Acceleration and gas mileage is okay. But those are things I can overlook. Otherwise, this is a decent little CUV. Look forward to many road trips with it. Update: fast forward to 2020 - after having the Q3 for 2 years, I decided to trade it in for a new Q5 ( I was not impressed by the newer Q3 ). My 2018 Q3 felt ancient when compared to other cars in this segment. No advanced safety features other than blind spot monitoring. No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Sluggish acceleration. Gas mileage could be better for the size of the vehicle. I decided a Q5 bc it felt more comfortable and quiet and overall more luxurious. Gas mileage on the Q5 is similar to that of a Q3. Overall, the 2018 Q3 was a nice car, but very outdated (hence, why I traded it).
