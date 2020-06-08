Used 2018 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me
- 22,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,900$4,554 Below Market
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Please head over to our website www.luxurycars.com to answer all your questions and check out our new “FAQ” tab & for High-Resolution pictures and call us at 203-284-8989. Panoramic-Sunroof “S-Line” Trim Leather Heated Seats Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Front & Rear BLIS Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (1) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters Remote Start Comfort/Auto/Dynamic Modes Fog Lights Memory Seating (2) Push-Start Ignition Power Trunk/Tailgate Rain Sensing Wipers Heated Exterior Mirrors Turn-Signal Mirrors Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Automatic Headlights Automatic Climate Control Traction Control Hill Descent Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Tinted Windows HomeLink Garage ”S-Line” Doorstills Mats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFS1JR020396
Stock: AJ020396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,495$4,419 Below Market
Hyman Bros Mitsubishi - Midlothian / Virginia
~ONE OWNER~ CLEAN CARFAX~ PANO ROOF~ REAR CAM~ HEATED SEATS~ PREMIUM QUATTRO AWD~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS9JR027079
Stock: M2468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 54,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,655$4,123 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS1JR003195
Stock: 6297P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 49,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,695$4,593 Below Market
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMA ROOF, LUGGAGE RACKTraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.This car comes with exclusive 36 months / 36,000 miles maintenance included at Auto Expo Service Center.ALL CREDIT applications accepted, 98% approval rate.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified Pre-Owned Program Available.Dealerrater.com: Auto Expo has a 4.8 out of 5 Star rating - over 1000 reviews, 2017+2018 Dealer of The Year Award Winner.Google: 4.4 out of 5 Star rating over 1200 reviewsCars.com: 4.8 out of 5 Star rating over 1000 reviewsBetter Business Bureau: A+ Accredited Business46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY, 11021Text 516-200-8765 ... Sales Hotline # 516-466-2277
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS7JR018013
Stock: AX40312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 18,285 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,899$3,334 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
Certified. 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Misano Red Pearl Effect Odometer is 4345 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 20/28 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Quattro AWD, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Panorama Roof, Q3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Misano Red Pearl Effect, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Spoke Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel, Aluminum Satellite Inlays, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Convenience Package, Full LED Headlights LED Taillights, Gloss Aluminum Exterior Window Surrounds, Heated Front Sport Seats, Navigation System, Power Adjustable/Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Stainless Steel Trunk Edge, Wheels: 19' 5-Double-Spoke Offroad Design. Audi Certified pre-owned Details: * Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties. * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 300+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS6JR001277
Stock: P4655
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 14,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$2,131 Below Market
Audi Charlotte - Matthews / North Carolina
LOW MILES - 14,358! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat. Audi Premium Plus with Brilliant Black exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Stainless Steel Trunk Edge, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Gloss Aluminum Exterior Window Surrounds, Aluminum Satellite Inlays, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19 mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, Radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), Can be turned off, Full LED Headlights & LED Taillights, dynamic rear indicator, Power Tailgate, Audi Advanced Key, keyless start and stop, entry for front doors and tailgate (sensors in front door handles and tailgate), Power Adjustable/Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, driver auto-dimming, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE TFT color, WVGA, 7" display screen (user-friendly control interface), control knob w/joystick, buttons in center console and trip computer, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions (single CD/DVD player), Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, AUDI GUARD PROTECTION KIT all weather floor mats and cargo mat, BLACK HOMELINK. WHO WE ARE: You Belong In An Audi. From Audi Charlotte! Pricing analysis performed on 8/6/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS3JR035273
Stock: A15793A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 69,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,900$3,822 Below Market
Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California
-Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Panoramic Sunroof ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Audi Q3 is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS5JR011660
Stock: C3814P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Premium Plus package, Audi MMI Navigation plus package, Sport package, Rearview camera, Power tailgate, Full LED headlights, LED taillights with dynamic rear signal, Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi sound system, Panoramic sunroof w/power retractable sunshade, Brilliant black exterior and Black interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! The Audi you always wanted! When you own an Audi Certified pre-owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process and comes with a 1-year/Unlimited mile warranty and competitive rates. We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS1JR016429
Stock: LJR016429
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro31,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,311$4,282 Below Market
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Convenience Package, *LED Headlights, *Audi MMi Navigation Plus, *Panoramic Roof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Blind Spot Monitor, *Bluetooth, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Aluminum Satellite Inlays, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, CD player, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert System w/AM/FM Radio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 5-Arm Turbine Design.Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS6JR007498
Stock: JR007498
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus29,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,501
Audi Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Audi Grapevine's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with 29,001mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Audi Q3 Premium Plus handles with ease. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Audi Q3 Premium Plus. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFS6JR000919
Stock: JR000919
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus32,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,398$2,306 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFSXJR000924
Stock: JR000924
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium21,746 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,498
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, PREMIUM MODEL, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SPORTS PACAKGE.Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS9JR006333
Stock: LJR006333
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 7,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995$2,520 Below Market
Pride Hyundai of Lynn - Lynn / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, RECENT TRADE, LOCAL TRADE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FULL DETAIL, NON-SMOKER, DEALER SERVICED. 2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Silver Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21127 miles below market average!KIA is committed to producing exceptional vehicles with superb quality and reliability to suit most every driving need. From compact to crossover, every KIA delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. At Pride KIA of Lynn, we invite you to Feel the Difference, the Pride Difference! As part of the Pride Motor Group that has served the North Shore for more than 40 years, our KIA dealership near Boston, MA, has the experience and knowledge to help guide you to find the right car and/or SUV for you and your lifestyle and budget. When you're in the market for your next new or quality pre-owned KIA, allow Pride KIA of Lynn to treat you to the best buying experience you'll ever have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1JCCFS2JR034356
Stock: HY11901A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 26,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,139$3,023 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS3JR002942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium29,053 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,696
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED TO THE CAR FAX, PREMIUM MODEL, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE.Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFSXJR011458
Stock: LJR011458
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- certified
2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro25,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,900$2,825 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Q3 purchase. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED This Certified Audi includes a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 25171 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi Q3 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ECCFS8JR005798
Stock: 8564
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 39,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,998$1,464 Below Market
Audi Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium Plus with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1HCCFS7JR009144
Stock: JR009144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 37,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,889
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi Q3 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BCCFS4JR001749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
