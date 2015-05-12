Used 2016 Audi Q3 for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Prestige quattro comes to you in stylish Brilliant Black. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 200hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive crossover offers nearly 28mpg on the open road, impressive traction even in poor conditions, and stunning styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and the S Line package with distinctive bumpers, side skirts, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Q3 Prestige's spacious interior features high-quality materials, plentiful amenities, and plenty of room for five passengers. Heated, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, keyless entry/ignition, and a power liftgate are just a few of the standout niceties available at your fingertips. Additionally, Audi's full-color MMI infotainment system features navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, an Aux input, and Bose surround sound for your entertainment needs.Our Audi includes blind-spot monitoring, a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help keep you safe from harm. Our Q3 is ready to go on an adventure with you, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1GFCFS3GR021612

Stock: 114957

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020