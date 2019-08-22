  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)

2019 Audi Q3

What's new

  • New platform with longer wheelbase and more interior room
  • New interior and exterior design features better ergonomics and technology
  • Part of the second Q3 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Packed with modern technology features
  • Interior is lined with high-quality materials
  • Quiet cabin and comfortable ride quality
  • More passenger room than most subcompact SUVs
  • Lackluster fuel economy
  • Limited in-cabin storage
  • Not much fun to drive
Audi Q3 for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$34,700
$34,700
Select your model:
2019 Audi Q3 pricing

Which Q3 does Edmunds recommend?

Since there aren't any engine differences between Q3 trims, we suggest picking the base Premium trim. It has plenty of standard features such as leather upholstery and an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. If you like, add the Convenience package that contains the more notable Premium Plus items.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Audi was a pioneer of the subcompact SUV class when it introduced its Q3 back in 2015. Since then, many more automakers have come out with pint-size models. To keep up with the competition, Audi has fully redesigned its Q3 for 2019. And this time around, the Q3 gains a few inches in wheelbase and overall length, which in turn increases rear passenger legroom and cargo capacity.

One drawback to the previous-generation model was subpar acceleration and handling. This new Q3 shows promise since it gains a more powerful engine making 228 horsepower. In our initial testing, we've found the Q3 accelerates smoothly and quickly. The Q3's standard all-wheel-drive system is transparent to the driver and will send most of its power to the front wheels during most driving scenarios. As the rear wheels are always engaged, they can come into play to provide additional traction as needed.

The styling of the Q3 has also been updated. The sharper design motif picks up hints from the all-electric e-tron SUV. It's also all-new on the inside, with heavy influence from other recently redesigned (and more expensive) Audi models. Unfortunately, that also means the Q3 gets the latest MMI infotainment system. It's not as easy to use as before, and the screen is lower on the dash, which can require you to take your eyes off the road more than you like.

Still, our initial impressions of the 2019 Audi Q3 remain very favorable. It has the goods to take on our favorite crossovers in the class: the BMW X1 and the Volvo XC40. While they all have potent performance and are easy to drive, the Q3 gains an advantage for its standard all-wheel drive and overall comfort. Luckily for you, they're all commendable choices and deserve your consideration.

2019 Audi Q3 models

The 2019 Audi Q3 is offered in three trims. The base Premium model comes with all of the trappings found in any luxury SUV while the Premium Plus pads on several creature comforts and advanced safety and tech features. For both of these trims, an available S Line submodel adds larger wheels and sporty body treatments. The top-of-the-line Prestige S Line trim comes complete with some advanced driver assistants, more tech features and premium audio.

All Q3 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard.

The Premium trim's feature highlights start with LED exterior lighting, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, USB ports in front and back, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Stepping up to the Premium Plus gets you features such as keyless entry and ignition, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

The range-topping Prestige S Line trim is loaded up with power-folding mirrors, adaptive cruise control, an automated parking system, a fully digital instrument panel, a larger touchscreen, a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics and remote services, a surround-view camera system, interior ambient lighting, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Rear-seat side airbags are offered on all trims as a stand-alone addition.

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology9.0

Driving

8.0
The Q3 is more interested in delivering comfort than thrills. Our test Q3 reached 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is slightly slower than average for a luxury subcompact SUV. The eight-speed automatic transmission can also be a little slow to react when you're leaving from a stop.

The Q3 is more energetic from a handling standpoint. It has responsive steering and stays composed when driving through high-speed curves. Altogether, everyday driving is crisp and comfortable, but if driving pleasure is important, you're better off with a BMW X2.

Comfort

8.0
The Q3's ride quality is firm but not overly stiff. Bumps can be felt through the cabin, but the Q3 quickly dispatches with them and doesn't make any excessive body motions. It's also pretty quiet since there's little outside noise, either from the tires or wind.

The optional S Line leather sport seats have a drop to them, almost like buckets. They provide eight-way adjustment to find the perfect position and four-way power lumbar for long trips. The controls are clearly labeled and well within reach. It takes a moment to adjust to the location of each button, but you don't have to fish through the infotainment system. The heated seats take a few minutes to warm up and never get as hot as others in the class.

Interior

8.0
The Q3 has an accessible seating position that will meet the needs of most buyers. There's plenty of headroom up front and enough room for two adults to be comfortable in back. It's also pretty easy to see out of the Q3 thanks to big windows and a short hood.

The optional 10.1-inch touchscreen is responsive to the touch and offers a helpful clicking noise to let you know the command is registered. The buttons on the steering wheel and center console are clearly labeled.

Utility

7.5
The Q3 does the most with its limited cargo dimensions. There's a flat load floor and small compartments on either side to secure small bags, plus a security shade that can be removed to provide more space if needed.

A wireless charging pad and small grip between the cupholders are clever ways to store smartphones, but that's about it in the way of small-item storage. The rear door openings are wide enough to easily lean in and set up rear-facing car seats. The car seat anchors are simple to access, and there are three back anchors for overhead security.

Technology

9.0
With the optional MMI navigation feature, the Q3 can operate Apple CarPlay wirelessly. It sometimes takes a minute to activate upon starting the car, but it's ultimately convenient. Navigation is simple to input and control, but the real star is the map itself, which offers a beautiful three-dimensional view.

All of the Q3's active driver safety features work well, but it can be tricky to get used to all the buttons and knobs required. Adaptive cruise control is mostly helpful, but if traffic abruptly slows, it will sometimes brake too late and prompt the driver to take over.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q3.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, best entry level luxury suv
Mike b,
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I tried the volvo xc 40, the bmw x1 and the audi q3 was by far the best of the bunch. The ride is super comfortable and the interior is amazing. It has great passing speed on the highway, I was surprised how fast this suv moves after driving a honda crv for many years. I'd recommend the premium plus package, I skipped on the Nav since I can use adroid auto so that will save you 2k along on the final price.

5 out of 5 stars, Beautiful and Elegant
Micah,
S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

While it is a high price to consider when purchasing a sub compact SUV (compare to the Tiguan) it has so many upgraded features and the styling is unmatched. We absolutely love our new Q3 and while it cost a bit more than the top of the line Tiguan, it feels like you get so much more. If you are in the market for a German Small SUV, I would highly recommend taking this out for a spin!

1 out of 5 stars, Disappointed in Audi
TN Driver,
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I owned an audi A4 since 2009 and the car was perfect. I decided it was time to upgrade with kids growing up. I'll simply get to the point, I'm very disappointed with Audi for putting this vehicle out. The driving experience is very poor. I love the way the car looks, both inside and out. The tech is great and the screen inside is beautiful. Great space for this size vehicle. The problem with this car is its transmission and overall poor driving experience. The upshifts are inconsistent and jerky. The down shifts are consistently jerky. Especially at low gears. On the highway, you can feel the upshifts through your whole body. I've read a bunch of professional reviews to see if I was the only one - clearly I am not. Read Aaron Gold's Audi 2019 Q3 review in automobilemag.com - that accurately describes my feeling in more detail. Again I'm very disappointed. Quite frankly I'd be disappointed to spend $25K on this car let alone the $40K I bought it for. I write this review to help others with information before they buy.

1 out of 5 stars, dont buy it
mikenj,
S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I actually have never been more disappointed with a new car . The driving experience is from a $20K car. The torque is supposed to be there with a Turbo4 but it isn't. Pedal has no feel and it was a waste to put an 8 speed trans in this thing. Step on the pedal and 1-2 and then 2-3 shift is sluggish and there is plenty of dead pedal. Slow down to take a turn and more dead pedal. Car should sense the throttle input ,quickly down shift the 8 speed trans and get going instead it just sits there putting along,very infuriating! I thought there might have been a learn mode in the trans but after 1k miles it is the same. Change the drive modes and select sport and just a tad better. We have a huge hill with a turn in it and car might as well just stop while figuring what gear it should be in and to get going up the hill. The tech is just a jumble of features on top of features, garbage. Leather seats fancy confusing tech on top of a $20K car and boom it is $43K but really it is a $20K with leather seats and fancy tech. Stay away.

Features & Specs

Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$34,700
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$39,100
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$37,800
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$36,000
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite Q3 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Warns if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Audi Side Assist
Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi Q3 vs. the competition

Audi Q3 vs. BMW X1

The Audi Q3 and the BMW X1 are similar, and picking one may well be decided by personal preference. They both have potent turbo engines, high-quality interiors, and many standard and optional features. Based on our initial impressions, the Q3 gains an advantage for its standard all-wheel drive, smoother ride quality and quieter cabin.

Audi Q3 vs. Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 is one of our favorite crossovers in the class thanks to its unique Scandinavian design, plentiful standard and optional safety features, and clever storage solutions both in the cabin and cargo area. The Volvo, however, isn't quite as comfortable as the Audi.

Audi Q3 vs. Lexus UX 200

The Lexus UX 200 is the value leader in this bunch. Feature for feature, the UX costs thousands less than the Q3 and gets significantly better fuel economy. But we're not fans of Lexus' frustrating infotainment interface and its lackluster performance. Its cargo space is also a bit smaller than the Q3's.

2019 Audi Q3 First Drive, Part 2

We Finally Drive the Q3 Meant for America

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerJuly 30th, 2019

What is it?

The 2019 Audi Q3 is a completely revised version of a luxury subcompact crossover that was first introduced to the United States in 2015. It can seat five and provides mature design, excellent materials and a high level of standard features without compromising practicality or performance. It's the ideal car for many types of car shoppers, including first-time luxury-vehicle buyers or current luxury-SUV owners looking to downsize but not lose out on features.

Why does it matter?

Though most people want the biggest car they can afford, there's a growing trend for buyers to "right-size," or get a car sized more in line with how they live most of the time. Part of this has to do with fuel economy and running costs, but another involves practicality. Those buyers feel that it's a win if they can carry almost the same amount of people or gear as a larger vehicle but have the convenience and efficiency of something smaller. With the features and design that Audi provides the Q3, you don't feel like you're compromising for the sake of practicality.

What does it compete with?

Luxury compact crossovers are a small but growing group. The BMW X1 and X2 are similar, but the X1 is a little roomier and the X2 looks a little sportier. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is also worth a look. The Volvo XC40 is spacious and uses interesting materials and design, but it lacks the handling and refinement of some of its competitors. Finally, the Lexus UX has a great highway ride, an excellent price and an available hybrid powertrain, but it comes up a little short on interior room and infotainment ease of use.

How does it drive?

The 2019 Audi Q3 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Power comes on smoothly with minimal lag, and the transmission shifts are sporty but not jerky. It doesn't feature a fancy adaptive suspension or variable-ratio steering system, but we wouldn't expect it to given the price.

The ride quality is firm but not too stiff, and the steering is light and easy. Effort builds gradually as you turn in for a corner, but it never gets heavy. The Q3's all-wheel-drive system is transparent to the driver and will send most of its power to the front wheels during most driving scenarios. As the rear wheels are always engaged, they can come into play to provide additional traction as needed.

What's the interior like?

This new Q3 is a stark contrast compared to the previous model, and it shares many of the cues and equipment from Audi's Q8, the Q3's bigger and more expensive sibling. It features a similar version of Audi's new touch-based infotainment system that has a large screen to handle most of the functions. Climate control is situated on its own panel just below. Based on trim and options, the Q3's interior can be modern with metallic trim panels or made sportier with bright orange ultra-suede. The seats are firm and supportive, and the driving position has a fairly broad range of adjustability.

How practical is it?

Even though the Q3 is Audi's smallest SUV, the cargo area is large and roomy. The 40/20/40-split rear seatbacks can be folded down to customize the seating and cargo arrangements as needed. The seats can also slide and recline to provide increased passenger comfort or cargo space. The Q3 should be able to handle most passenger and cargo duties that the average owner should require.

The floor of the cargo area can be placed in two positions: low to maximize cargo height or high to store the retractable cargo cover or hide valuables under the floor.

What else should I know?

The infotainment system, dubbed MMI, is available in two versions that feature similar amounts of features such as Apple CarPlay, handwriting recognition, a USB-C port, and a wireless charger. The standard MMI system comes with an 8.8-inch touchscreen, while the upgraded system comes with a larger 10.1-inch screen, navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay. Selecting the optional MMI system also upgrades the gauge cluster display with Audi's Virtual Cockpit configurable system.

Edmunds says

The 2019 Audi Q3 is a standout in its class thanks to its practicality, standard technology and features. Although the Q3 is at the upper end of its segment's price spectrum, Audi is banking on its full-size technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel-drive system to draw in buyers. The Q3 executes on those aspects very well.

2019 Audi Q3 First Drive

Is Next Year Too Late for Audi's New Subcompact SUV?

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerSeptember 24th, 2018

The once unknown subcompact SUV class is now chock-full of practical, fuel-efficient vehicles that drive like cars. Shoppers go crazy for this segment because they enjoy the benefits of increased ride height and larger storage volume combined with nimble maneuverability.

With more vehicles entering the class, it's only natural that competition spurs improvements. Take the new 2019 Audi Q3, which differentiates itself from other models with high-end technology and premium materials and design that are familiar from the brand's more expensive offerings.

There's a New One Already?

Though the current Q3 reached U.S. dealerships in 2015, it's actually been on sale around the rest of the world since 2011. Plus, the recent introduction of competitors such as the Lexus UX and the Volvo XC40 has elevated our expectations of the category. These small SUVs all have improved driver assistance capability, smartphone connectivity, and clever storage features that enable them to do more than ever before. It's no wonder Audi has readied a replacement for the Q3.

What Makes It Different?

From the outside, the Q3 benefits from a design update that's both distinct and familiar. The hard edges on the fenders create the impression of additional width and length. The proportions are also aided by a 3-inch increase in wheelbase, which expands cargo volume from 16.7 cubic feet to 18.7 cubic feet.

The rear seating area is more functional, too, with a reclining seatback and nearly 6 inches of fore-aft sliding space. Together, this gives the Q3 a broad variety of cargo and person-carrying capacity.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's available with two different outputs, either 187 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque or 227 hp and 258 lb-ft. Our test car had the more powerful engine, but it was mated to a transmission that won't be available in the U.S., so an in-depth opinion of the powertrain will have to wait until we can try the eight-speed automatic. All Q3s come standard with all-wheel drive.

On the inside, the excellent use of materials and geometry gives the cabin a spacious and premium feeling. All Q3s have a panoramic sunroof and faux suede trim on the dash. There are two digital displays, one in the dashboard and one for infotainment. Both screens are available in two sizes, depending on trim level.

The touchscreen infotainment borrows from what's in the A8, taking another step away from Audi's familiar rotary knob controller. But even though selections and searches are all done via a finger-writing recognition system, the Q3, unlike the A8, relegates climate controls to dedicated buttons and knobs.

When it comes to safety, the 2019 Audi Q3 is available with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, front collision mitigation, and rear cross-traffic alert. A multicamera surround-view system is also available.

What Is It Like to Drive?

Aside from the lack of a panoramic sunroof and the wrong transmission, the European-spec Q3 felt peppy, quiet and competent. Rear seat room is wonderfully functional, and while Audi says the Q3 is an entry-level luxury SUV, its practicality and high-level of technology should appeal to downsizers and those who want something premium that's easy to park.

The handwriting recognition worked surprisingly well, and you can use it to search for contacts, music and destination information. A new dash display shows engine and road speeds in a graphical format that's easy to see through your peripheral vision.

The Q3 doesn't deviate much in the suspension setup. Like the current model, the Q3 rides on MacPherson struts up front and a multilink in the rear, but that doesn't mean they ride the same. The current model doesn't inspire, but the new one feels like a much more substantial vehicle.

Is It Worth the Wait?

The new 2019 Audi Q3 is nearly a year away from going on sale, and Audi has yet to disclose pricing and trim levels. The current model ranges from $33,000 to over $40,000 with options. And we anticipate the new model will cost slightly more on both ends, owing to its standard all-wheel drive and additional features.

Waiting is the hard part. If you're thinking about a premium subcompact SUV that's competent for anything the daily grind can throw at you, then this Q3 is worth a test drive when it eventually reaches dealerships. This new model features an undeniably better interior, more nimble handling, and the high-end interior and tech that buyers demand. However, if you need something today, look at the BMW X2 and the Volvo XC40. They provide a similar aesthetic, varying degrees of driving dynamics, and functional cargo space.

2019 Audi Q3 First Look

More Space, More Technology and, Just Maybe, More Power

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorJuly 26th, 2018

The 2019 Audi Q3 has been redesigned, and it receives some much-needed updates to stay competitive in the hot subcompact luxury crossover segment. Hopefully it hasn't lost the things we liked about the outgoing model in the process.

USB and Other Futuristic Technologies

The outgoing Q3 includes features such as leather, front and rear parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof as standard, but it doesn't have a USB data port. Yes, the 2018 Q3 is still saddled with Audi's proprietary media interface, which requires a special adapter to plug in an iPhone to access music functionality. (There is a charge-only USB port.)

The upcoming 2019 Q3 does away with the adapters, trading them in for not just good old-fashioned USB data ports, but a full upgrade to Audi's latest infotainment system, skipping ahead an entire hardware generation. The new Q3 will be the first vehicle after the flagship A8 sedan to receive the option of Audi's new 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen display, replacing the old knob-based interface. (An 8.8-inch touchscreen is standard.)

We were fans of Audi's knob, in part because it reduced the amount of attention you needed to pay to the screen while driving. However, it became increasingly cumbersome as more and more features were added, especially Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It's also worth noting that we found the knob's placement in the old Q3 a bit awkward. Our early impressions of the touchscreen system in the A8 have been favorable, so hopefully this infotainment interface won't just be newer, it'll also be better.

Of course, Audi's Virtual Cockpit dynamic instrument panel will be available, as will a host of high-tech features, among them app connectivity and smartphone integration (including wireless Apple CarPlay), Wi-Fi, a USB-C port, and two rear-seat USB ports. You'll find all the active safety features you expect, along with adaptive cruise control that can handle stop-and-go traffic, parking assist and a 360-degree camera.

Roomier

Some people, we're told, opt for small SUVs for their versatility, not their technological innovations. To this end, the 2019 Audi Q3 has grown a bit. The wheelbase and overall length have increased by about 3 inches, and the vehicle is slightly wider. These changes should help quite a bit with another complaint we had about the outgoing model: the cramped rear seat. The rear seat in the new Q3 also slides forward and backward to accommodate longer legs or bigger cargo.

In the cargo area, the new Q3 jumps from 16.7 cubic feet of space in the outgoing model to 18.7 cubic feet with the rear seat all the way back, or 23.8 cubic feet with the rear seat in its most forward position. Those gains will help the Q3 compete against rivals such as the BMW X1, which handily tops the class with 27.1 cubic feet. Fold the seats down and the new Q3 opens up 53.9 cubic feet, which still trails the X1's 58.7 cubic feet.

The Q3 also offers a compartment under the front passenger seat for extra storage, and the electric tailgate will feature hands-free operation. All in all, the 2019 Q3 should get more looks from shoppers who value functionality.

We don't have full details about how trim levels and configurations will work in the U.S., but leather and synthetic-suede sport seats will be an option, as will synthetic-suede inserts on the dash and doors. Dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof will also be available. Right now, it looks like the base trim may come with slightly fewer luxury extras than the outgoing model, but it will certainly make up for that in other ways.

Vroomier

We were a bit disappointed with the outgoing Q3's somewhat lackluster acceleration. This segment has some heavy hitters when it comes to power output, and the 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine let us down. While a handful of engine options will be available overseas, we're not yet sure what the U.S.-spec car will be sporting. Our bet is on a version of Audi's current corporate four-cylinder turbo, with output in the neighborhood of 230 hp.

That's a modest bump, but for 2019 the Q3 will go from a six-speed automatic to a seven-speed unit. We expect that the extra power and extra cog will boost the Q3's performance on the road.

In addition to the powertrain upgrades, the Q3's suspension has been massaged to improve ride quality, while S Line-trimmed Q3s get a tauter setup for improved handling. Audi will also offer an adaptive suspension on the new Q3, which includes adjustable drive modes. Coupled with the longer wheelbase, these suspension changes should make for a smoother and more stable ride.

Coming Soon

If you care about having the biggest cargo space or the best raw performance, it's probably not worth waiting until the new Q3 arrives. But if technology features are your bag, or you're just a fan of clean, upscale design and impressive overall refinement, this new Q3 will be worth a look. Recent Audis have continued the brand's tradition of excellent handling, comfort and quality, so we have high expectations.

The 2019 Audi Q3 will launch overseas in November of this year, but we don't expect it to reach American shores until early 2019. We'll have more information about pricing and specs as the on-sale date nears, so stay tuned.

Is the Audi Q3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Q3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Audi Q3 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Q3 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Q3 has 23.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi Q3. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi Q3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi Q3:

  • New platform with longer wheelbase and more interior room
  • New interior and exterior design features better ergonomics and technology
  • Part of the second Q3 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi Q3 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi Q3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Q3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Q3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi Q3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi Q3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Q3 and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Q3 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi Q3?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi Q3 is the 2019 Audi Q3 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,700.

Other versions include:

  • Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,700
  • S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,100
  • Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,800
  • S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,000
  • S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,900
What are the different models of Audi Q3?

