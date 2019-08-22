2019 Audi Q3
What’s new
- New platform with longer wheelbase and more interior room
- New interior and exterior design features better ergonomics and technology
- Part of the second Q3 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Packed with modern technology features
- Interior is lined with high-quality materials
- Quiet cabin and comfortable ride quality
- More passenger room than most subcompact SUVs
- Lackluster fuel economy
- Limited in-cabin storage
- Not much fun to drive
Which Q3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Audi was a pioneer of the subcompact SUV class when it introduced its Q3 back in 2015. Since then, many more automakers have come out with pint-size models. To keep up with the competition, Audi has fully redesigned its Q3 for 2019. And this time around, the Q3 gains a few inches in wheelbase and overall length, which in turn increases rear passenger legroom and cargo capacity.
One drawback to the previous-generation model was subpar acceleration and handling. This new Q3 shows promise since it gains a more powerful engine making 228 horsepower. In our initial testing, we've found the Q3 accelerates smoothly and quickly. The Q3's standard all-wheel-drive system is transparent to the driver and will send most of its power to the front wheels during most driving scenarios. As the rear wheels are always engaged, they can come into play to provide additional traction as needed.
The styling of the Q3 has also been updated. The sharper design motif picks up hints from the all-electric e-tron SUV. It's also all-new on the inside, with heavy influence from other recently redesigned (and more expensive) Audi models. Unfortunately, that also means the Q3 gets the latest MMI infotainment system. It's not as easy to use as before, and the screen is lower on the dash, which can require you to take your eyes off the road more than you like.
Still, our initial impressions of the 2019 Audi Q3 remain very favorable. It has the goods to take on our favorite crossovers in the class: the BMW X1 and the Volvo XC40. While they all have potent performance and are easy to drive, the Q3 gains an advantage for its standard all-wheel drive and overall comfort. Luckily for you, they're all commendable choices and deserve your consideration.
2019 Audi Q3 models
The 2019 Audi Q3 is offered in three trims. The base Premium model comes with all of the trappings found in any luxury SUV while the Premium Plus pads on several creature comforts and advanced safety and tech features. For both of these trims, an available S Line submodel adds larger wheels and sporty body treatments. The top-of-the-line Prestige S Line trim comes complete with some advanced driver assistants, more tech features and premium audio.
All Q3 models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque). It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard.
The Premium trim's feature highlights start with LED exterior lighting, a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, USB ports in front and back, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus gets you features such as keyless entry and ignition, front and rear parking sensors, a wireless charging pad with signal booster, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.
The range-topping Prestige S Line trim is loaded up with power-folding mirrors, adaptive cruise control, an automated parking system, a fully digital instrument panel, a larger touchscreen, a navigation system, Audi Connect telematics and remote services, a surround-view camera system, interior ambient lighting, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. Rear-seat side airbags are offered on all trims as a stand-alone addition.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|9.0
Driving8.0
The Q3 is more energetic from a handling standpoint. It has responsive steering and stays composed when driving through high-speed curves. Altogether, everyday driving is crisp and comfortable, but if driving pleasure is important, you're better off with a BMW X2.
Comfort8.0
The optional S Line leather sport seats have a drop to them, almost like buckets. They provide eight-way adjustment to find the perfect position and four-way power lumbar for long trips. The controls are clearly labeled and well within reach. It takes a moment to adjust to the location of each button, but you don't have to fish through the infotainment system. The heated seats take a few minutes to warm up and never get as hot as others in the class.
Interior8.0
The optional 10.1-inch touchscreen is responsive to the touch and offers a helpful clicking noise to let you know the command is registered. The buttons on the steering wheel and center console are clearly labeled.
Utility7.5
A wireless charging pad and small grip between the cupholders are clever ways to store smartphones, but that's about it in the way of small-item storage. The rear door openings are wide enough to easily lean in and set up rear-facing car seats. The car seat anchors are simple to access, and there are three back anchors for overhead security.
Technology9.0
All of the Q3's active driver safety features work well, but it can be tricky to get used to all the buttons and knobs required. Adaptive cruise control is mostly helpful, but if traffic abruptly slows, it will sometimes brake too late and prompt the driver to take over.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi Q3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I tried the volvo xc 40, the bmw x1 and the audi q3 was by far the best of the bunch. The ride is super comfortable and the interior is amazing. It has great passing speed on the highway, I was surprised how fast this suv moves after driving a honda crv for many years. I'd recommend the premium plus package, I skipped on the Nav since I can use adroid auto so that will save you 2k along on the final price.
While it is a high price to consider when purchasing a sub compact SUV (compare to the Tiguan) it has so many upgraded features and the styling is unmatched. We absolutely love our new Q3 and while it cost a bit more than the top of the line Tiguan, it feels like you get so much more. If you are in the market for a German Small SUV, I would highly recommend taking this out for a spin!
I owned an audi A4 since 2009 and the car was perfect. I decided it was time to upgrade with kids growing up. I'll simply get to the point, I'm very disappointed with Audi for putting this vehicle out. The driving experience is very poor. I love the way the car looks, both inside and out. The tech is great and the screen inside is beautiful. Great space for this size vehicle. The problem with this car is its transmission and overall poor driving experience. The upshifts are inconsistent and jerky. The down shifts are consistently jerky. Especially at low gears. On the highway, you can feel the upshifts through your whole body. I've read a bunch of professional reviews to see if I was the only one - clearly I am not. Read Aaron Gold's Audi 2019 Q3 review in automobilemag.com - that accurately describes my feeling in more detail. Again I'm very disappointed. Quite frankly I'd be disappointed to spend $25K on this car let alone the $40K I bought it for. I write this review to help others with information before they buy.
I actually have never been more disappointed with a new car . The driving experience is from a $20K car. The torque is supposed to be there with a Turbo4 but it isn't. Pedal has no feel and it was a waste to put an 8 speed trans in this thing. Step on the pedal and 1-2 and then 2-3 shift is sluggish and there is plenty of dead pedal. Slow down to take a turn and more dead pedal. Car should sense the throttle input ,quickly down shift the 8 speed trans and get going instead it just sits there putting along,very infuriating! I thought there might have been a learn mode in the trans but after 1k miles it is the same. Change the drive modes and select sport and just a tad better. We have a huge hill with a turn in it and car might as well just stop while figuring what gear it should be in and to get going up the hill. The tech is just a jumble of features on top of features, garbage. Leather seats fancy confusing tech on top of a $20K car and boom it is $43K but really it is a $20K with leather seats and fancy tech. Stay away.
Features & Specs
|Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,700
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$39,100
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,800
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S line Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,000
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q3 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spots.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi Q3 vs. the competition
Audi Q3 vs. BMW X1
The Audi Q3 and the BMW X1 are similar, and picking one may well be decided by personal preference. They both have potent turbo engines, high-quality interiors, and many standard and optional features. Based on our initial impressions, the Q3 gains an advantage for its standard all-wheel drive, smoother ride quality and quieter cabin.
Audi Q3 vs. Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 is one of our favorite crossovers in the class thanks to its unique Scandinavian design, plentiful standard and optional safety features, and clever storage solutions both in the cabin and cargo area. The Volvo, however, isn't quite as comfortable as the Audi.
Audi Q3 vs. Lexus UX 200
The Lexus UX 200 is the value leader in this bunch. Feature for feature, the UX costs thousands less than the Q3 and gets significantly better fuel economy. But we're not fans of Lexus' frustrating infotainment interface and its lackluster performance. Its cargo space is also a bit smaller than the Q3's.
