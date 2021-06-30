What is the Q3?

The Q3 has been a smart way to get behind the wheel of an Audi without blowing up your budget. It combines most of the goodness of the larger Q5 SUV — similar tech, convenience and safety features — in a smaller and less expensive luxury package.

The 2022 Audi Q3 comes with feature upgrades that should help it keep pace with its BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA rivals. Audi's latest infotainment system, MIB 3, comes standard and promises faster response times, expanded satellite radio content, a subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, and more nuanced voice command controls.

Blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors now come standard. Previously these were only available in the optional Convenience package. For 2022, the Q3's Convenience package adds memory functions for the power-adjustable driver's seat and side mirrors. The Q3 also gets some fresh style options, such as an aluminum interior trim package and new natural wood inlays for the Premium trim level. Finally, the top Premium Plus trim now offers a 360-degree camera view.

The rest of the Q3 is pretty much unchanged. You'll like that it's roomy for its size and has a smooth and quiet ride on the highway.