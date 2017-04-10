I recently leased my 2018 Q3 about 2 months ago. I have the premium quattro 4dr in all-wheel-drive and I LOVE it! My 5 main pros are: elegant exterior and interior, amazing sunroof that I would expect on a much more expensive car, great lighting system, AMAZING safety features such as parking aids, sound alerts when you're nearing objects, great safety ratings for collision safety, and an overall very smooth ride. There are a few little things I have noticed but they don't really bother me which are: gas mileage could be a bit more efficient and sometimes the acceleration does feel a bit slow. Audi was having a leasing special on this model at the time and WITH tax my lease is about $360 monthly for a great car that does look and feel luxurious. I also want to say that I literally cannot tell the difference in size from the Q models from the outside. My Q3 looks the exact same to me as a Q5 that I'll see on the road. I'm not sure why I've seen so many people comment that this is a small car, it is most definitely spacious. Especially since you can put the back seats down. I personally would never own a BMW so in comparison I'd take the Q3 over any similar models in the same price range any day. It's a very sporty, cute little SUV that looks and feels really good (with a Sport mode that you can use if you want the car to feel especially sporty.)

