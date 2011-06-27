Overall rating

As the smaller sibling to Audi's popular Q5 compact crossover, the 2017 Audi Q3 has the qualities you'd hope to get from any Audi. You'll be quite comfortable driving it, and the cabin is quiet and crafted in high-quality materials. You get plenty of features for your money, too, at least relative to the more expensive Q5. But whether the Q3 is the best subcompact luxury crossover for you might depend on a few other factors.

Though the subcompact Q3 is relatively new for us in the United States (it debuted for the 2015 model year), it's actually been on sale in other countries for a few years before that. This older heritage shows up in a couple areas you might not immediately notice. For instance, the lower trim levels feature the automaker's outdated MMI interface instead of the USB connectivity found across the rest of the Audi lineup. It's a similar story under the hood. The Q3 has one of Audi's older turbocharged four-cylinder engines, and the resulting performance and fuel economy are disappointing.

There are a few other subcompact crossovers that we suggest you also consider. High on the list is the 2017 BMW X1. It offers a larger interior full of the latest technology, plus a sportier driving experience and better fuel economy. The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is another option with superior power and rear seat room, and you can get it with more of the latest advanced safety features as well. Or check out the 2017 Mini Countryman if engaging handling and seemingly endless customization possibilities appeal to you. Overall, the 2017 Audi Q3 might still win you over with its value and good looks, but it's ultimately not as well-rounded as some of its luxury subcompact crossover competitors.

Standard safety equipment for the 2017 Audi Q3 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. The Technology package adds a blind-spot monitoring system.

During Edmunds braking testing, an all-wheel-drive Q3 came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, about average for the segment.

In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2017 Q3 received the highest rating of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact tests. It also earned a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.