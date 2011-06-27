  1. Home
2017 Audi Q3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides comfortably on rough roads
  • Quiet at highway speeds
  • High-quality materials inside the cabin
  • Cargo capacity beats some competitors
  • Not the best option in the class for dynamic performance
  • Ranks at the back of the pack for fuel economy
  • Tight rear seating for adults
  • Less-than-ideal infotainment control placement
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

As the smaller sibling to Audi's popular Q5 compact crossover, the 2017 Audi Q3 has the qualities you'd hope to get from any Audi. You'll be quite comfortable driving it, and the cabin is quiet and crafted in high-quality materials. You get plenty of features for your money, too, at least relative to the more expensive Q5. But whether the Q3 is the best subcompact luxury crossover for you might depend on a few other factors.

Though the subcompact Q3 is relatively new for us in the United States (it debuted for the 2015 model year), it's actually been on sale in other countries for a few years before that. This older heritage shows up in a couple areas you might not immediately notice. For instance, the lower trim levels feature the automaker's outdated MMI interface instead of the USB connectivity found across the rest of the Audi lineup. It's a similar story under the hood. The Q3 has one of Audi's older turbocharged four-cylinder engines, and the resulting performance and fuel economy are disappointing.

There are a few other subcompact crossovers that we suggest you also consider. High on the list is the 2017 BMW X1. It offers a larger interior full of the latest technology, plus a sportier driving experience and better fuel economy. The 2017 Lexus NX 200t is another option with superior power and rear seat room, and you can get it with more of the latest advanced safety features as well. Or check out the 2017 Mini Countryman if engaging handling and seemingly endless customization possibilities appeal to you. Overall, the 2017 Audi Q3 might still win you over with its value and good looks, but it's ultimately not as well-rounded as some of its luxury subcompact crossover competitors.

Standard safety equipment for the 2017 Audi Q3 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. The Technology package adds a blind-spot monitoring system.

During Edmunds braking testing, an all-wheel-drive Q3 came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, about average for the segment.

In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2017 Q3 received the highest rating of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact tests. It also earned a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

2017 Audi Q3 models

The 2017 Audi Q3 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trim levels: the new entry-level Premium, the midrange Premium Plus and the top-of-the-line Prestige. All three are offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive (a.k.a. Quattro in Audi-speak).

Standard features on the debuting Premium base model include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, automatic headlights and wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power and heated front seats (with four-way lumbar), a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB charging port, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player.

Premium Plus models start there and add unique aluminum trim, power-folding outside mirrors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Audi's proprietary digital music interface with a Lightning (iPhone) adapter cable.

The Prestige starts with all of the above and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Audi's S line styling cues, a blind-spot warning system, a navigation system with online services, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

An optional Convenience package for the base Premium trim level adds keyless ignition and entry and the digital music interface. The navigation system is optional for both the Premium and Premium Plus trims.

A Sport Plus package available on Prestige models adds 19-inch alloy wheels, Audi Drive Select (adjustable drive modes for steering and transmission), paddle shifters, and front sport seats with extendable thigh support. A Sport Interior package is the same but excludes the 19-inch wheels. The Premium Plus can be equipped with the Prestige's 19-inch wheels.

Every 2017 Audi Q3 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine rated at 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission and either front- or all-wheel drive.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2017 Audi Q3 checks in at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway), which is below average for this class of vehicle.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Q3 accelerated to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, a slow time compared to direct rivals such as the BMW X1 and Lexus NX 200t.

Driving

You'll like the 2017 Audi Q3's ride quality. Even with the larger 19-inch wheels, the Q3's soft suspension delivers a smooth, quiet and fuss-free experience on the highway. This is the Q3 at its best, though. When going around turns, the Q3 exhibits a fair amount of body roll, which, in combination with overly light and numb steering, makes it less fun to drive than other popular subcompact luxury crossovers. It's worth noting that the optional Sport package doesn't include any suspension changes, so all Q3 models will exhibit this same weakness.

When it comes to engine performance, the Q3 is no more than adequate. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine has a nice, refined feel to it, never drawing attention to itself with undue noise or vibration, but acceleration is disappointingly lackluster for a luxury-branded vehicle.

Interior

The cabin of the 2017 Audi Q3 is very nice, with styling and materials that seem worthy of the Audi brand. In keeping with the sporting nature of the automaker's lineup, the interior has a distinctly sports car feel thanks to sharp-looking gauges, metal accents and a center stack that's slanted toward the driver.

When it comes to ergonomics, the Q3's otherwise well-considered layout loses points for climate controls that are awkwardly located low down, in a spot in front of the shift lever. The single large knob that's used to move through the menus of the MMI system is also curiously located higher up on the dash, which can make for an uncomfortably long reach. The other glaring omission is the lack of a USB port for feature-rich smartphone integration, something that's pretty common these days.

Up front, occupants will enjoy roomy accommodations with well-shaped seats that provide firm support. In back, the seats themselves are fine, but the lack of available legroom — 31.1 inches as compared to 36.1 inches in the Lexus NX 200t — means they're realistically only suited to young children.

When it comes to hauling stuff in addition to people, the Q3's cargo hold offers just 16.7 cubic feet of capacity behind the rear seats. With those rear seats folded down, cargo capacity expands to a more reasonable 48.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi Q3.

5(50%)
4(14%)
3(22%)
2(7%)
1(7%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

11 months in a fantastic little car, Audi 2017 Q3
Michael,08/01/2017
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Yes, this car could have used 50 more horsepower in the 2.0T model, however the highway mileage is a sensational 33mpg at 65mph (with 89 octane fuel) It has a nice tight suspension with a super quiet ride. I was looking for a car for 2 years prior to buying this Q3 and am very pleased. It has taken me from Key West to the mountains of Northern Maine in a confident, safe and secure way. The down sides: Be aware that the display is in desperate need of upgrading, the Pirelli brand of tire needs to be changed to Michelin.
Highly recommended compact SUV
Wendy,02/03/2018
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I’ve been a long-time Audi owner (A6, TT, A4) so it seemed pretty straight-forward to try out the Audi line when we were ready to replace our SUV. I had been eagerly awaiting the US release of the Q3 after researching it from afar. Before buying, I drove the Q7 and Q5 for comparison. Both beautiful cars, but we were looking for something compact. I give the Q3 5-stars in every category but acceleration, control logic, and road noise. The acceleration is fine, just a little less gutsy than some of the Audis I’ve fricen before. The control logic is great, except for the sound system control. They’ve moved it from the main center console to the center dash console. (Edit: after driving the vehicle for 8 months I no longer notice the difference) Road noise in an SUV is almost always going to be heard, add in winter tires on weathered roads and it’s pretty much impossible to keep it quiet. Not too bad, considering. Everything else has been exactly what I have come to expect from an Audi.
Excellent Value, Great Car
Marilyn Bass,03/04/2017
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
First of all, I have owned a lot of cars. But, I think I found the one. I bought this car four months ago. I have the premium plus. So here is what I like: I love the feel of a luxury car. When I close the door, I feel closed off from the outside and it is VERY quiet, I like that. I love the leather, the style and the look of the car. The instrument panel is really nice. It's easy to understand and easy to operate. What I was really surprised about is the power and the handling of the car. It has more power than I am use too. That is not something I really look for in a car, but this one has it and I find that I really like it.
2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus FWD (front wheel drive)
Tampa Veteran,05/17/2018
Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I used to own an Audi A4 ten years ago so decided to sell my noisy Volvo and go back to Audi. I wanted a small SUV this time with all the bells and whistles. The dealer had a loaded AWD that we drove. I was impressed with the way it handled and drove. Living in Florida, I figured a front wheel drive would be enough for us, so we ordered a FWD Premium Plus. After delivery and driving it several times, I felt like it was not like the car we drove at the dealer. It was sluggish and hesitated at stop lights and the shift points seemed off. I made an appointment at around 2500 miles to have it checked out. No problems were found; the Audi tech said he wanted to explain something that we may not have known when we ordered the SUV. He said the AWD and FWD have different transmissions and the AWD is more spirited and reacts when stepping on the gas, whereas the FWD is more economy minded. A light went off in my head that answered my nagging question. Now, I have a one year old Audi Q3 that I don't find fun to drive anymore. I'm waiting for the 2019 Q3 and Q4 models to come out, but in the mean time, Consumer Reports Magazine just put the new 2018 BMW X3 at the top of the list for compact SUV's. I plan to go test drive it soon.
See all 14 reviews of the 2017 Audi Q3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi Q3 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Audi Q3

Used 2017 Audi Q3 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi Q3 is offered in the following submodels: Q3 SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi Q3?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi Q3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $24,991 and$27,145 with odometer readings between 21444 and31908 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium quattro is priced between $23,999 and$29,390 with odometer readings between 23432 and37128 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium Plus is priced between $28,998 and$29,250 with odometer readings between 16246 and25382 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q3 Premium is priced between $21,070 and$21,070 with odometer readings between 49907 and49907 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro is priced between $29,495 and$29,495 with odometer readings between 24475 and24475 miles.

Which used 2017 Audi Q3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi Q3 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2017 Q3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,070 and mileage as low as 16246 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi Q3.

