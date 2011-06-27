Vehicle overview

Building on the success of its compact Q5, Audi has entered the growing premium smaller crossover fray with the 2015 Audi Q3. The Q3 looks like a 7/8-scale version of its sibling, which is fine by us, as that means it shares its bigger brother's chiseled good looks. Stylish design is not the only thing the Q3 shares with the Q5, as its cabin is likewise handsome, well-trimmed and well stocked with standard luxury features. Among the latter are a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and heated, power-adjustable front seats.

Taking its place below the Q5, the Q3 is 10 inches shorter in length and nearly 3 inches shorter in height. It's also thousands of dollars less expensive. We also like the way the Q3 handles the daily grind. It's smooth and quiet, and the front seats are very comfortable. There are some downsides to this smaller Audi, though. Its acceleration and handling aren't as good as we'd expect from an Audi, a few controls are somewhat awkwardly placed and the cargo area is pretty small. Given this segment, however, the latter should come as no surprise.

These new entry-level compact crossover luxury SUVs are becoming more popular, and that means there's a fair amount of choice available for 2015. Compared with the Q3, both the 2015 BMW X1 and the 2015 Infiniti QX50 are quicker and handle more sharply. You could also check out the less expensive Buick Encore, the sporty Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the highly customizable 2015 Mini Countryman or the roomier 2015 Lexus NX 200t. Within this group, the Edmunds.com "C" rated Q3 leaves us a little underwhelmed. It's certainly worth a look, but it's also possible that one of the Q3's competitors will serve you better.