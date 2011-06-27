  1. Home
2015 Audi Q3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride
  • upscale interior
  • many luxury features come standard.
  • Small cargo area
  • some awkward control placements
  • handling and acceleration not as sporty as expected.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Audi Q3 is comfortable, but offers merely mediocre performance and utility. Some rival compact luxury crossover SUVs could end up being more appealing.

Vehicle overview

Building on the success of its compact Q5, Audi has entered the growing premium smaller crossover fray with the 2015 Audi Q3. The Q3 looks like a 7/8-scale version of its sibling, which is fine by us, as that means it shares its bigger brother's chiseled good looks. Stylish design is not the only thing the Q3 shares with the Q5, as its cabin is likewise handsome, well-trimmed and well stocked with standard luxury features. Among the latter are a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and heated, power-adjustable front seats.

Taking its place below the Q5, the Q3 is 10 inches shorter in length and nearly 3 inches shorter in height. It's also thousands of dollars less expensive. We also like the way the Q3 handles the daily grind. It's smooth and quiet, and the front seats are very comfortable. There are some downsides to this smaller Audi, though. Its acceleration and handling aren't as good as we'd expect from an Audi, a few controls are somewhat awkwardly placed and the cargo area is pretty small. Given this segment, however, the latter should come as no surprise.

These new entry-level compact crossover luxury SUVs are becoming more popular, and that means there's a fair amount of choice available for 2015. Compared with the Q3, both the 2015 BMW X1 and the 2015 Infiniti QX50 are quicker and handle more sharply. You could also check out the less expensive Buick Encore, the sporty Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, the highly customizable 2015 Mini Countryman or the roomier 2015 Lexus NX 200t. Within this group, the Edmunds.com "C" rated Q3 leaves us a little underwhelmed. It's certainly worth a look, but it's also possible that one of the Q3's competitors will serve you better.

2015 Audi Q3 models

The 2015 Audi Q3 is a small luxury crossover available in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige. Both are available in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive ("Quattro").

Standard features on the Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic headlights and wipers, roof rails, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), heated front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the MMI (Multi Media Interface) infotainment system with a pop-up 7-inch display screen, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio, a CD player and Audi's proprietary digital music interface.

Optional for the Q3 Premium Plus is the MMI Navigation Plus package, which includes a navigation system with voice controls. You can also get the Driver Assistance package, which adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and blind spot monitoring.

The Prestige includes the above and further adds a power liftgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, an upgraded 14-speaker Bose audio system, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi hot spot) and stainless steel door and tailgate sills plates.

Other available features for the Q3 include 19-inch wheels and a Sport package (adjustable drive modes for steering and transmission, paddle shifters and front sport seats).

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Audi Q3 is an all-new small crossover.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Audi Q3 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission, and buyers can choose between front-wheel and all-wheel drive.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2015 Audi Q3 varies ever so slightly, depending on whether you get front- or all-wheel drive. The front-wheel-drive Q3 earns 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway), and the AWD version also rates 23 mpg combined but it has a slightly lower highway rating (20/28).

In Edmunds testing, a Q3 Quattro sprinted to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds. This is an adequate time, but the BMW X1 and Infiniti QX50 are noticeably speedier.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2015 Audi Q3 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The optional Driver Assistance package features front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind spot monitoring system.

During Edmunds braking testing, an all-wheel-drive Q3 came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, about average for the segment.

Driving

Although the 2015 Audi Q3 may not be as quick as a BMW X1 in an all-out dash to 60 mph, in the real world the Q3 is peppy enough. This is especially true if you put the transmission in Sport mode, which keeps the Q3 on its toes. Lean into it for merging or passing and the Q3 responds with modest response. The transmission is smooth, if a bit reluctant to downshift if not in Sport mode.

Over broken pavement, the Q3 delivers a controlled yet still supple ride. Driving enthusiasts will likely feel that the steering, though precise, is too light, but most folks will like it just fine. When pushed harder on a back road, the Q3 exhibits noticeable body roll and doesn't feel as responsive or fun as what we'd expect from the Q5's baby brother. That said, overall composure is still respectable, and most drivers will find that the Q3 has an affable, easygoing demeanor in everyday driving situations.

Interior

Even though this is the most affordable Audi SUV, the cabin doesn't skimp when it comes to using the same high-quality materials and excellent build quality that are seen in pretty much every modern Audi. The cockpit's design theme looks more sports car than sport-utility, as it features a center stack canted toward the driver along with large primary instruments and various metallic accents.

Most of the Q3's controls are fairly straightforward, but the climate controls are located inconveniently low on the center stack, in front of the gear selector. Also, the multifunction control knob for the MMI system is located on the dash, rather than on the center console like most other systems, which isn't as convenient and takes a bit of getting used to.

Although the front and rear seats are plenty comfortable thanks to their firm, well-shaped cushions, the rear compartment is rather tight for taller folks. At 31.1 inches, rear legroom is considerably less than the 37.4 inches the Q5 provides, for example. Cargo capacity is a mixed bag. Behind the rear seats, there are 16.7 cubic feet of available space, which is about 8 cubes shy of what a BMW X1 provides. Fold down those seats, however, and the Q3 provides 48 cubic feet, which is about average.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi Q3.

5(76%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(6%)
4.2
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great value for the Price
John,12/23/2015
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We really like this vehicle. The handling and performance is great. I had read that the Q3 did not have the performance that the Audi line up has. It has great acceleration and braking. I am not looking for a 700 horsepower engine , I just want to be able to get good acceleration. The scrolls for all the lists seem to be backwards and the placement of the controls is not the best forcing you to look way down when using them. The MMI package is difficult to set up needing to get on the web and sign up and then putting in other information on the car. we like the interior and are happy with the space ( I have heard complaints that the storage was small we bought a smaller SUV and expect the space. I have driven an RDX, Buick Encore, the Lexus NX and the BMW X3 and like the Q3 better than these vehicles.
Love my q3
Heather,11/08/2015
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is a perfect size small suv. I love it I'm so glad they came out with this model. I get so many compliments on my white q3. It is vert comfy and drives great. Great on gas too.highly recommend this car.
The Cure for the Common SUV
buggin,09/18/2014
What a vehicle. Has all the comfort and toys you would expect in a vehicle. Very Comfortable, Agile, Sharp, Excellent finishes, Fun to drive, Its the perfect size for those not having to haul a lot of things or people but yet enough room to fit more than a car. You get the elevated height and of course the best AWD drive system out there, Quattro. The Q3 was well worth the wait.
Wonderful car but no Homelink
dwightd,02/28/2015
Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We bought this car and love it. Great traction in the snow and quite happy with it. However their is no Homelink so if you want to sync it with your garage door it does not exist. How many high end cars don't have this option? We hear the company might retro fit this into the car. We will see and if they do it for cars already purchased.
See all 17 reviews of the 2015 Audi Q3
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi Q3 features & specs

More about the 2015 Audi Q3

Used 2015 Audi Q3 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi Q3 is offered in the following submodels: Q3 SUV. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Prestige 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi Q3?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi Q3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi Q3 Prestige quattro is priced between $16,995 and$22,650 with odometer readings between 25900 and106069 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Audi Q3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi Q3 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2015 Q3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,995 and mileage as low as 25900 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi Q3.

Can't find a used 2015 Audi Q3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Q3 for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,902.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,203.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Q3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,102.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,626.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Audi Q3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

