Used 2013 Audi allroad Consumer Reviews
All around excellent vehicle
I've had this vehicle for almost two years now and it's been a very fun vehicle to drive!! I have the Prestige version and it's fully loaded with blind spot monitor, rain sensing wipers, upgraded stereo. What I love most about it: Bang and Olufsen stereo..really sounds great, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, power liftgate. What I don't like about it: seats aren't the most comfortable, and the rear seat leg room. Also the options can be $$$ when you move up in trim levels. Other than that, the Allroad is very fun to drive! Update: I sold this vehicle recently because minor problems kept happening and I was tired of taking it into the dealership. The dealership near me is always busy and it's hard to take my car in for a quick fix. The bluetooth connection with my phone was always slow taking at least 5 minutes to connect and I had to wait for everything to "initialize" (including the radio). The best thing about this car was the handling and power.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
All Road is Not All That
Let's start by saying this car (type) is the ideal car for me. Space for cargo--although not as much as one would think--car-like handling and great style. Audi builds great looking cars. My issues are with maintenance and driving performance. MAINTENANCE: had to replace tires, rotors and brake pads at 20,000 miles. Have a mystery rattle that was never found so the premium Audi came in handy to drown it out. Great sound system. DRIVING CHARACTER: Coming from an Avante, the driving characteristics of the All Road are not as refined or sporty. Little more body roll in corners and some squirlyness on imperfect roads. I would advise not buying with the upgraded 19" wheels as they render the car useless in snow or conditions where Quattro will be functionally useful. Look good but compromise ride quality. Ask the 8-speed dual-cutch transmission is clunky at low speeds. Finally, Audi decontented the cars packaging from the avant. Many of the handy cubbies and drawers were taken away in this iteration of their wagon class. Ironic, considering it's positioned as an activity vehicle. THE GOOD: The car does accelerate nicely when asked to and the fit and finish is really good. Cabin noise is very quiet. Looks great, alright the front end styling is a bit soft. Subjective. I'm stepping out of my All Road into the new Golf Soortwagon after looking at the BMW wagon--very pricey--the Volvo V60--no paddles on the R Design AWD--and stellar reviews on the Golf. It's good all around, sans AWD, and is a great value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great mover
Bought this car to replace a 2002 S6 because my wife really likes wagons. Moved our daughter from Humboldt over the weekend driving 14 hours straight. The wagon swallowed a ton on accumulated stuff, handled the twists and turns of highway 101 like a sports car and was a very comfortable cruiser on Interstate 5. The engine had plenty of power for passing but I had to use the paddle shifters because in drive mode the transmission kept the higher gear too long which made for a jerky ride when you were trying to shoot the gaps. The sport mode shifted sooner but I didn't want to pay the gas penalty. Overall it is a comfortable cruiser and 14 hours behind the wheel was not an issue. I highly recommend this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Both elegant and practical
Love my audi all road wagon - it handles well in all kinds of weather, and is fun to drive. I feel very safe when I am driving, no matter the conditions of the roads.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just about the best car I have ever owned
Buy with confidence, it's a delight. It works as a car and as well as a wagon. Besides that it is one of the most attractive set of wheels on the road.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the allroad
Related Used 2013 Audi allroad info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4