Estimated values
2016 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,274
|$34,358
|$38,465
|Clean
|$29,003
|$32,922
|$36,855
|Average
|$26,462
|$30,050
|$33,637
|Rough
|$23,922
|$27,177
|$30,418
Estimated values
2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,793
|$31,897
|$36,021
|Clean
|$26,627
|$30,563
|$34,514
|Average
|$24,294
|$27,897
|$31,500
|Rough
|$21,962
|$25,230
|$28,485
Estimated values
2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,820
|$33,076
|$37,352
|Clean
|$27,611
|$31,693
|$35,789
|Average
|$25,192
|$28,928
|$32,664
|Rough
|$22,773
|$26,163
|$29,538
Estimated values
2016 Audi A7 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,606
|$32,830
|$37,075
|Clean
|$27,406
|$31,457
|$35,524
|Average
|$25,005
|$28,713
|$32,421
|Rough
|$22,604
|$25,968
|$29,319