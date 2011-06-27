Vehicle overview

Exotic sports cars are a different breed. Those fortunate enough to be in a position to own one generally want the fastest, most technologically advanced, exclusive and devastatingly beautiful model available. While the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage certainly satisfies the beautiful part, it falls well short of the other goals.

Representing the least expensive Aston Martin, the V8 Vantage is still guaranteed to turn its fair share of heads. Its sleek shape and signature Aston Martin styling touches are right in line with more expensive models. But after nine years in production without any significant updates, time has not been kind to the Vantage, as newer challengers outperform it on a number of levels.

Even if all-out performance domination isn't a priority, the V8 Vantage may disappoint some when it comes to details. Inside, many switches and knobs would feel out of place in a $30,000 car, let alone a $130,000 one, while the audio and navigation systems are dreadfully behind the times.

Those who gravitate toward the Vantage for its distinctly British execution may easily be swayed to the hot new 2014 Jaguar F-Type. The ever-evolving and exceptional 2014 Porsche 911 is also a worthy alternative, as is the 2014 Audi R8. While it's highly unlikely that owners of a 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage would regret their purchase, it's worth noting that there are better choices out there.