Vehicle overview

George Clooney's good-looking, right? Go ahead guys, you can admit it. And gals, no need to answer. Yet Mr. Clooney isn't just a pretty face, with award-winning talent and a genial demeanor. Now consider the 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. It, too, is more than just a pretty face. The Vantage may not possess the ultimate performance of some other sports cars, but when it comes to delivering the goods while looking good at the same time, the Vantage is out of sight.

There's certainly nothing up in the air about the V8 Vantage's styling -- it's one of the most beautiful cars on the road. What's more important then is the performance resume it brings to the table. Packing a 4.7-liter V8, the Vantage pumps out 420 horsepower and can dispatch a 0-60 run in an estimated 4.7 seconds. That's not the swiftest time amongst its peers, but the seductive rumble and roar of its dual exhausts are enough to make you belt out "Rule Britannia" and drive it from dusk till dawn.

Similarly, the handling may not be quite race-ready, but the Vantage coupe and roadster are no effete boulevard cruisers. The chassis and suspension are tuned for impeccable body control, while steering response and feel certainly instill a great deal of confidence. The Sport Pack enhances handling even further. Like all Aston Martins, the Vantage's balance between handling and a compliant ride is beyond reproach. Whereas driving most exotic sports cars on a road trip would be considered intolerable cruelty, cross-country in a Vantage would be a comparably pleasant experience.

Inside, the Vantage boasts virtually the same controls and design as its three more expensive Aston Martin siblings. You can't get all the same personalization options like multiple wood trims, but the same full-leather interior available in multi-tone color combinations is available. Also shared with the Aston family is the ECU, or Emotion Control Unit, which is the fancy key fob constructed of stainless steel and glass that plugs into the dash to ignite the throaty V8. Sounds silly, but you'll love showing it off to friends at dinner.

Of course in this segment there are a lot of pretty faces and oftentimes with a lower price tag, more performance and more standard features. There are the good Germans -- the Audi R8 and the many varieties of Porsche 911 -- while the Roadster further stacks up with the Mercedes SL and Jaguar XKR. The Maserati Gran Turismo isn't as athletic as the 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, but it's certainly got the pretty thing down. Yet ultimately so much of this class comes down to choosing the car that represents a perfect storm of style, performance, comfort and price. So if the V8 Vantage tickles your fancy and you've got the cash, well, good night and good luck.