Vehicle overview

There's a generalization that beautiful people can get a free pass in life. A supermodel might be a klutz, but as long as she looks great on the runway, she'll do fine. When it comes to the 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, its looks will override any reservations you might have about flaws in its character. And yet the most affordable version of Aston Martin's GT cars has more than just good looks going for it.

It all starts with Aston Martin's all-aluminum platform, the same basic chassis that also underpins the Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin DBS and Aston Martin Rapide. The aluminum construction the weight down, while the transaxle mounted aft of the cabin helps deliver an even balance. The Vantage is also the smallest car on this platform, and with its sharp steering and firmer suspension tuning, it's the most sporting of the current Aston Martin lineup.

Hardware isn't the only thing the Vantage shares with its larger, more expensive siblings. Though it lacks the DB9's rear seats, the Vantage otherwise shares the same interior, one impeccably crafted by hand with the same abundance of fine leather and metallic trim. Plus, Aston Martin offers a high level of customization, so the V8 Vantage can match your personal style in a way that few other cars can.

Power is another issue, however. While its 420-horsepower V8 bellows with a marvelous roar and the V8 Vantage nearly matches the rapid acceleration of the V12-powered DB9, this car can't quite match the all-out thrust of comparable cars like the 2011 Audi R8, Jaguar XKR, 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and 2011 Porsche 911. And indeed, this is a similar theme when talking about the V8 Vantage relative to its competitors. It's a thrilling drive and no one should ever call it slow, but other coupes and convertibles will give you more performance and often do so for less money.

But the competition can't match the Aston Martin's V8 Vantage ability to combine automotive theatre with comfort and practicality. Whatever flaws it may have, the Vantage doesn't need a free pass to entice you into falling in love.