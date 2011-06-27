First, you should know that I bought this car used--barely! It is a 2015 with only 6000 miles on it when I bought it. Price was about 2/3 of new and the car seemed to be totally as new. First owner owned it for a month and then traded it in (!); second owner five months. Personally I plan to be buried in it! Why did the other owners not seem to like the car? My guess is the clutch, which is very difficult--just about like kicking a rock. But I am in shape and have no real trouble with it, even in traffic, so it is not a problem for me. This is a great driving car--more acceleration than you can use on public roads, super steering and brakes, wonderful road holding--but with that comes a quite stiff ride. Despite the substantial beautiful engine sounds you can have a conversation with your passenger, no problem. Storage is limited, and my car although it came with Bluetooth buttons has no Bluetooth! Sound system is nice, navigation close to useless. Overall though just a great car as long as you are OK with the clutch! And what is really nice is the reaction of others to the car; they just love it and no one gives me the attitude you might get if you were driving a not-to-be-named Italian car. Update: I am using this car as my daily driver, with no issues at all. So far highly reliable and a genuine joy to drive and own. Also the clutch needed replacement and I installed an AMR clutch--an updated version of the stock clutch, made by Aston Martin, and it has transformed the car in the sense that the clutch effort is no longer high; actually about the same as my wife's manual VW. I would recommend this for any owner of this car.

