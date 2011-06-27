  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$51,593 - $62,507
Used V8 Vantage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not for everyone and that's part of its appeal...
Thomas,04/17/2017
GT Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6M)
If you have the price of admission, I find it's a very satisfying experience. A gently pre-owned GT is the way to go. When new they were a relative bargain; used, it was a no-brainer for me. The fact that it's not the fastest for the money is of no consequence on public roads. You can still scare yourself silly if that's your goal. This car eats miles like no other I've been in including a friend's 911 GT3 and a 1964 Shelby FIA 289 Cobra (mine). This car cruises at 90 like the average car at 60 mph. The ride and the grip are amazing and the wind and road noise is low at speed. The exhaust note is wonderful especially with top down. You can drive a 600 mile day and not feel beat-up at the end. The quality of materials and the hand-craftsmanship is the icing on this very yummy cake! If it were 500 pounds lighter I wouldn't complain however the luxury touches would be compromised and I'm not ready to make it any less compelling a purchase. I'm not concerned with depreciation; this car is a keeper. I dare you to walk away without looking back; beauty never goes out of style! Update: November, 2019. An E-ticket experience (old Disneyland reference) every time I take her out. Yes, still very much a keeper! (BTW, Edmunds, I'm writing about a 2015 GT roadster not 2016, please edit as I'm unable to do so, thanks).
A great car for the right person
James Rogers,06/08/2017
GT 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6M)
First, you should know that I bought this car used--barely! It is a 2015 with only 6000 miles on it when I bought it. Price was about 2/3 of new and the car seemed to be totally as new. First owner owned it for a month and then traded it in (!); second owner five months. Personally I plan to be buried in it! Why did the other owners not seem to like the car? My guess is the clutch, which is very difficult--just about like kicking a rock. But I am in shape and have no real trouble with it, even in traffic, so it is not a problem for me. This is a great driving car--more acceleration than you can use on public roads, super steering and brakes, wonderful road holding--but with that comes a quite stiff ride. Despite the substantial beautiful engine sounds you can have a conversation with your passenger, no problem. Storage is limited, and my car although it came with Bluetooth buttons has no Bluetooth! Sound system is nice, navigation close to useless. Overall though just a great car as long as you are OK with the clutch! And what is really nice is the reaction of others to the car; they just love it and no one gives me the attitude you might get if you were driving a not-to-be-named Italian car. Update: I am using this car as my daily driver, with no issues at all. So far highly reliable and a genuine joy to drive and own. Also the clutch needed replacement and I installed an AMR clutch--an updated version of the stock clutch, made by Aston Martin, and it has transformed the car in the sense that the clutch effort is no longer high; actually about the same as my wife's manual VW. I would recommend this for any owner of this car.
See all 2 reviews of the 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 7300 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 7300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
430 hp @ 7300 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
430 hp @ 7300 rpm
See all Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage features & specs
More about the 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Overview

The Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage is offered in the following submodels: V8 Vantage Coupe, V8 Vantage Convertible. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6M), S 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 7AM), 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6M), S Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 7AM), S Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 7AM), S 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 7AM), GT 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 7AM), GT Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6M), and GT Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Can't find a used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin V8 Vantage for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,571.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,779.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin V8 Vantage for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,333.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,401.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin V8 Vantage lease specials

Related Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles