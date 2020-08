Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

Doral Hyundai - Doral / Florida

Onyx Black 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 QOHC 32V Obsidian Black w/Leather Bucket Seats.Before we get ahead of ourselves, we want to welcome you to Doral Hyundai. We are a Miami Hyundai Dealership Ranked top 10 Nationally and growing thanks to our loyal customers. We are excited to have the opportunity to serve you in today's competitive market. Are you looking for a New Hyundai or an Used Car? Buy or just Lease? We understand that at the time of buying or servicing a New Hyundai or Used Car you have many choices, but rest assured that you've made the right choice! At Doral Hyundai we have a dedicated Internet Department and Auto Buying Program to make your online research and buying experience as easy and pleasant as possible.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFBB03B06GC02860

Stock: C02843

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020