Vehicle overview

Styling is a personal thing: a subjective criterion, if you will. As such, we usually don't spend much time critiquing a car's design, figuring you'll decide for yourself whether something is visually appealing or not. Nevertheless, if you do not think the 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage coupe and roadster are anything short of stunning automobiles, we seriously question your aesthetic taste. There are probably orange drapes in your windows and concrete statues of Apollo on your lawn.

So there's no need to explain that the V8 Vantage -- and its similarly styled Aston brethren -- is one of the most beautiful cars on the road. What's more important is that the Vantage is more than just a pretty face, and for 2009, there's now an ever greater depth of character. The 4.3-liter V8 has been bumped up in displacement to 4.7 liters, which along with a number of other enhancements, produces an increase of 40 hp. The standard six-speed manual transmission has a modified clutch and flywheel, which reduces pedal effort and increases engine responsiveness. The optional automatic gains a pair of throttle response modes (Comfort and Sport), while a change in programming promises to optimize smooth and consistent power delivery. The chassis and suspension were also revised for improved body control and better ride quality at low speeds. Steering response and feel have also been enhanced, while a new Sports Pack adds performance and handling goodies for those who want their sports car to be a little more capable.

Inside, the cabin has been updated to match Aston's DBS flagship. The center stack has been completely redesigned with more attractive and easier-to-use climate and audio controls, while the optional navigation system is all-new and hard-drive-based for faster processing. Also brought over from the DBS is the ECU, or Emotion Control Unit, which is the fancy key fob constructed of stainless steal and glass that plugs into the dash to ignite the throaty V8. Sounds silly, but you'll love showing it off to friends at dinner.

All of these improvements are made to a car with an already impressive repertoire of talents. Although not as sharply focused as the Audi R8 or Porsche 911, it nevertheless has a more comfortable ride than the Porsche and is more practical than the Audi. Compared to the V8 Vantage roadster, models like the 911 Cabriolet, Mercedes SL and Jaguar XKR are all compelling luxury drop tops for a lot less money. In fact, the Aston's pricier cost of entry (and steep initial depreciation) certainly make it an iffy bang-for-the-buck buying decision. But in terms of exclusivity, style and character, the 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage delivers in a truly unique way. And besides, just look at the thing.