Vehicle overview

If you're going to shell out more than $120,000 for an exotic sports car, there are likely three things you'd expect from it: breathtaking style, meticulous craftsmanship and dominating performance. In the case of the 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, it only fulfills one of those three expectations.

As the least expensive model in the Aston Martin lineup, the V8 Vantage coupe and convertible benefits from the seductive curves and aggressive stance of its more expensive siblings. Furthermore, its more compact two-seat body style lends the Vantage an even sportier appearance. Step on the accelerator and a glorious symphony springs forth from under the long hood that reaches a crescendo as the reverse-swinging tachometer swings north to its redline. In these respects, it's a truly inspiring experience, but it's far from perfect.

Based on performance numbers, the V8 Vantage trails other sports cars in its class. It still accelerates and takes turns with impressive results, don't get us wrong, but when it comes to bragging rights, it's best to stay quiet. The interior is also quite inspiring, with flawless leather and several trim elements that are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the touch. Upon closer inspection and operation, though, the Vantage once again falls short of expectations. With many controls sourced from run-of-the-mill Volvo vehicles and antiquated audio and navigation systems, the disappointment is palpable.

As the 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage enters its eighth year of production, its age is certainly starting to show. Stronger performances can be pulled from the 2013 Audi R8 and 2013 Porsche 911, and neither suffers from interior flaws. But then again, these German coupes don't exactly make your heart race in the same way that an Aston Martin can. The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo remains one of the most visually stunning in this class, but can only match the Aston Martin in performance. All things considered, the V8 Vantage is still quite desirable, but it's more of a purchase one does with the heart than with the head.