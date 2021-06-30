  1. Home
Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $150,000
2022 Aston Martin Vantage
  • F1 Edition draws inspiration from Aston's Formula One Vantage safety car
  • 527 horsepower, a boost of 24 hp over the standard Vantage
  • Chassis and suspension upgrades for improved handling
  • Part of the new Vantage generation introduced for 2019
2022 Aston Martin Vantage Review
Kurt Niebuhr
6/30/2021
What is the Aston Martin Vantage?

The Aston Martin Vantage is a luxury sports car that tries to have the best of both worlds, sport-focused like the Jaguar F-Type and luxurious like the Bentley Continental. The Vantage is offered as both a coupe and a convertible and is available with the increasingly rare option of a manual transmission. Powered by a 503-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the Vantage sounds as good as it looks. And if you're looking for exclusivity, the Vantage will certainly deliver. Of course, as with any other Aston Martin, the Vantage can be tailored to the buyer's personal tastes, right down to the color of the carpet in the trunk.

Adding to the standard (if you can use that term for an Aston Martin) Vantage is a special edition for 2022 that celebrates Aston's partnership with Formula One. With styling that echoes the official Vantage safety car, the F1 Edition packs more power and includes numerous chassis and suspension tweaks for improved handling. Available in just three colors — Aston Martin Racing Green, white and black — the F1 Edition is sure to achieve collector-car status.

If the idea of an exclusive two-door sport coupe interests you, we'd be remiss for not mentioning the nearly all-conquering Porsche 911. And there's always the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, which shares the same powerful V8 engine as the Vantage.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're looking for something different than your neighbor's 911, the Aston Martin Vantage is one of the more evocative sports cars on sale today. And if the nearly endless array of customization options on the Vantage isn't enough, the new F1 Edition for 2022 promises even further exclusivity and performance.

