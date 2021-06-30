What is the Aston Martin Vantage?

The Aston Martin Vantage is a luxury sports car that tries to have the best of both worlds, sport-focused like the Jaguar F-Type and luxurious like the Bentley Continental. The Vantage is offered as both a coupe and a convertible and is available with the increasingly rare option of a manual transmission. Powered by a 503-horsepower twin-turbo V8, the Vantage sounds as good as it looks. And if you're looking for exclusivity, the Vantage will certainly deliver. Of course, as with any other Aston Martin, the Vantage can be tailored to the buyer's personal tastes, right down to the color of the carpet in the trunk.

Adding to the standard (if you can use that term for an Aston Martin) Vantage is a special edition for 2022 that celebrates Aston's partnership with Formula One. With styling that echoes the official Vantage safety car, the F1 Edition packs more power and includes numerous chassis and suspension tweaks for improved handling. Available in just three colors — Aston Martin Racing Green, white and black — the F1 Edition is sure to achieve collector-car status.

If the idea of an exclusive two-door sport coupe interests you, we'd be remiss for not mentioning the nearly all-conquering Porsche 911. And there's always the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, which shares the same powerful V8 engine as the Vantage.