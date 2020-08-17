Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$66,750
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD Changer, 19" x 8.5" Fr/19" x 10" Rr V-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Trip computer. 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S RWD Blue You Will Not Be Disappointed With The Condition Of This Vehicle And Your Experience With Our Wonderful Team Here At Marietta Auto Sales. Financing Is Available. Trade Ins Welcomed. Extended Warranty is Available. Please Call Our Sales Team At 770.973.8077 Or Visit Us On The Web At WWW.MARIETTAAUTOSALES.COM To Learn About Our Excellent Financing, Warranty Options And For More Information On The Vehicle You Are Interested In. We Will Be Happy To Assist You And Would Love To Earn Your Business. ** We Are Open 7-Days A Week, Located In Marietta Offering You The Best Deals In Pre-Owned Luxury Vehicles. DISCLAIMER : 1.We Do Our Best To List All The Correct Information, However We Will Not Be Bound By Or Held Responsible For Any Errors Or Misprints In Our Advertising. It Is The Customer's Sole Responsibility To Verify The Accuracy Of The Prices With The Dealer As Well As The Existence And Condition Of Any Equipment Listed. 2. We May Or May Not Have All The Keys,Owner's Manual, Floor Mats, But We Will Be Happy To Obtain Extra One's For You At Your Own Cost. 3.Pricing Is Subject To Change Without Notice. 4.All Vehicle Prices Exclude Tax,Tag,Title And Dealer Service Fees. 5.All Major Credit Cards Are Accepted, Surcharge Over $2,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBDL0DGC17601
Stock: DGC17601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 39,552 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$64,690
Delray Mitsubishi - Delray Beach / Florida
CLEAN AUTO CHECK ACCIDENT HISTORY,Entire front wraped with clear pain protection film, Carbon Fiber Front Splinter Carbon Fiber Rear Splinter Sport Exhaust with Black Tips Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control HID headlights Keyless Start Navigation System Power Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Rear Parking Aid Seat Memory Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon (HID) headlamps w/pwr wash, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Tilt/telescopic adjustable steering column, Stainless steel exhaust w/active bypass valves, Sports suspension -inc: revised shocks, revised springs, revised anti-roll bar, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering. This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Gas V8 4.7L/289 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Has Everything You Want *Side impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows, Pwr sport bucket seats w/manual lumbar, Pwr folding heated mirrors w/memory, Pwr door locks, Push-button ignition w/clear glass button, Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps, Positive torque control, Piano black fascia trim & iridium center console finish, Passenger airbag on/off switch, Parking assist reversing sensors, P285/35ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza rear tires, P245/40ZR19 Bridgestone Potenza front tires, Limited slip differential, LED map lamps, LED indicators, side lamps & brake lamps, Leather wrapped steering wheel.*Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage S With Confidence *Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury Performance Automotive Group graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. This vehicle has never been smoked in!*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Aston Martin V8 Vantage come see us at Delray Mitsubishi & Luxury Performance Automotive Group, 1800 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBDL7DGC17319
Stock: PAC17319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 20,887 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$63,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
Beautiful 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage shown in storm black over obsidian leather interior. The options include, chancellor red stitching, 6 speed manual, navi, bluetooth, premium sound, 10 spoke graphite rims, black piano finishing on interior, second glass ECU, battery conditioner, memory seats, heated seats, vantage badge delete, alarm upgrade, clear rear tail lamps, cruise control, and red brake calipers, This vehicle is equipped with a after market quick silver sport exhaust system which showcases the V8 Aston Martin sound! Please contact our sales staff for further details, 614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBAK0DGC17139
Stock: 22574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 25,145 miles
$49,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base (Midyear Redesign) with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBAK1CGC16631
Stock: C16631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,926 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,777
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster (Midyear Redesign) with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBK5CGD16083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$66,900
Exotic Motor Cars - Palm Springs / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBK6EGD17875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,999
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK0CGD16030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,134 miles
$66,970
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBK8EGD17845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$70,990
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBAK9EGC18629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,659 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$64,500
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Lightning Silver Obsidian Black w/Power Sport Bucket Seats. Absolutely Stunning and Pristine. New tires, All service up to date. Low miles. Local trade. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster N420 Edition. Finished in Lightning Silver Paintwork over Obsidian Black full-grain leather with Silver contrast stitching. The multi-layer, power top is finished in Black. Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. Created to celebrate Aston Martin's success in GT racing, Vantage N420 was developed at the Nurburgring AMR test center in Germany. Fitted as standard with Sports suspension, sports exhaust, carbon fiber splitter, carbon fiber side strakes, carbon fiber diffuser, aero-enhanced side sills, and lightweight wheels - the N420 achieved a weight savings of nearly 60-pounds had a top speed of 180mph. This Vantage was exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Dry sump V8 producing 420-hp -700W Premium Audio -Carbon Fiber sill plaques -Silver brake calipers -Silver contrast stitiching -Piano Black wood interior trim -Navigation system -Heated seats -19" lightweight wheels or Carbon Fiber Lightweight Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. 14/20 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK1BGD14785
Stock: PPP2828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$72,795
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
This Aston Martin V8 Vantage has a strong Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L engine powering it's smooth transmission. Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19' x 8.5 Fr 19' x 10 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. 5 Carfax Service Records. Drive Your Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT With Confidence Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records. See What the Experts Say! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The V8 Vantage is one of the world's most beautiful cars: elegant, yet with a controlled aggression perfectly proportioned, with a low, purposeful stance modern, yet incorporating classic Aston Martin design cues. A stunning example of design purity, the V8 Vantage is, above all, instantly recognizable as an Aston Martin. The long, low bonnet line and two-seater cabin provide the perfect balance between beauty and sporting intent. The V8 Vantage sits low and close to the road, while the front and rear overhangs have been purposely minimized. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBBL5FGD19224
Stock: 4949AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 9,818 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,988
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, finished in Gray over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2011Aston MartinV8 Vantage4.7L V8 QOHC 32V6-Speed Manual with SportShift4RWDOdometer is 1404 miles below market average!Reviews:* Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK4BGD14716
Stock: VU-P26640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$68,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
1 Owner, Only 16K Miles And Clean As Can Be! This Beautful V8 Vantage GT In Skyfall Silver Over Pure Black Leather Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. Factory Options Include: Bang And Olufsen 1000 Watt Premium Sound, 19in. V-Spoke Graphite Alloy Wheels, Silver Brake Calipers, Contrast Stitching, Navigation, Bluetooth.. It Has Also Just Been Serviced At Aston Martin And Also Comes With Owner's Manual And A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report.... This Is The Vantage GT That You Want, Call Us Before Someone Beats You To It! ----------- We Have Excellent Financing With Extended Terms Available For This Vantage As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBBL7FGD19757
Stock: 3409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 10,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$72,950
Motorcars of the Main Line - King Of Prussia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBAK1FGC18853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,676 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$54,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 26K Miles On This Beautifiul V8 Vantage Convertible. Factory Options Include: Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Navigation, Paddle Shift, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Cruise Control, Clear Tail Lamps, Contrast Stitching On Black Leather, Black Soft Top... This Awesome V8 Vantage Is In Exceptional Condition Inside And Out. It Also Comes With Owner's Guide And A Spotless Carfax Report Showing All Service Up To Date And A Very Thorough Service History.. This Is The One, Call Us Before It's Gone! ----- We Have Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now....................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK7BGD14709
Stock: 3461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 14,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$69,905
Galpin Jaguar - Van Nuys / California
FACTORY MSRP OF $119,860.00!!! TIMELESS CERTIFIED ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE COUPE MANUAL SHIFT!!! MORE THAN WITH ABOUT ANY PERFORMANCE CAR, THE SHIFTING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS MANUAL SHIFT VERSES THE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, THE PERFORMANCE DIFFERENCE IS AMAZING IN FAVOR OF THE MANUAL!!! THIS ONE HAS BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND WELL WORTH THE ORIGINAL COST TO MSRP OF 8,330.00!!! RED BRAKE CALPIERS!!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!!! PIANO BLACK FACIA WOOD TRIM!!! TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE!!! ALL IN ALL THIS IS A PERFECT COMBINATION OF LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE!!! WITH ONLY 14,833 MILES AND BACKED WITH A MUST HAVE ON ANY ASTON TIMELESS CERTIFIED WARRANTY!!! SEE GALPIN AND EXPERIENCE THE BEST!!! LOW MILES - 14,833! Excellent Condition. GT trim, Speedway White exterior and Dark Grey interior. Leather, Nav System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors. Aston Martin GT with Speedway White exterior and Dark Grey interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 430 HP at 7300 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING The Vantage's initial growl at idle and subsequent howl at speed is about as far from ordinary transportation as you can get. -KBB.com. VISIT US TODAY One of the largest luxury dealer groups in the world. Our purchasing power and large inventories help ensure great deals. Large children's play area. Complimentary work stations and wifi. All figures are EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary. Kelly Blue Book values are calculated based on the current Retail Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBAL0FGC19727
Stock: A200048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 18,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$73,800
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT Convertible. Exterior finished in Speedway White with a black with red contrast stitch interior.Key features: Rare manual transmission, power convertible top, navigation, rear view camera and parking sensors, garage door transmitter, remote keyless entry, bluetooth compatibility, and upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBBL3FGD19299
Stock: 22739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$65,750
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 4.7L V8 32V DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alloro Green with a Light Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 13 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 1000W Sound System, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Sport Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Fr/19 x 9.5 Rr 10-Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEKBAL6FGC19022
Stock: FGC19022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Aston Martin V8 Vantage searches:
Related Aston Martin V8 Vantage info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Dallas TX
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Ashburn VA
- Used Aston Martin Vantage Garden Grove CA
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Aurora CO
- Used Aston Martin Vantage Miami FL
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Alexandria VA
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Clearwater FL
- Used Aston Martin Vantage Los Angeles CA
- Used Aston Martin Vantage Akron OH
- Used Aston Martin DB11 Lawrenceville GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Rockford IL
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Brooklyn NY
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon