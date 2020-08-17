Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia

Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 160W Aston Martin Audio System w/6-CD Changer, 19" x 8.5" Fr/19" x 10" Rr V-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Trip computer. 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S RWD Blue

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFEKBDL0DGC17601

Stock: DGC17601

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020