Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

Clean Carfax, One-Owner! Non-Smoker. Loaded! Good Tires. This Sports car is a 2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT. It has a white exterior with Black Damson Leather GT Racing Seats with Red Stitching. The Interior is Black Alcantara with Carbon Fiber Trim. It Has a RWD 4.7L V8 32V DOHC Engine.Recent Arrival!Please Email or Call for Video and Explanation of Vehicle.If you're looking to tame the road with a 4.7L V8 32v Beast look no furtherThis Sports Car is no joke. With a top Speedometer reading up 240MPH this Aston Martinis pushing 430 Horsepower and 361 lbft of torque.This Specific 2016 model has the following options:Fold In Door HandlesPower Mirror/WindowsIntegrated Steering WheelGT Leather Racing Seats w/Red StitchingCarbon Fiber TrimRed Interior StitchingPaddle ShiftersSirius XMPhone ConnectivityNavigationPark AssistClimate ControlBack Up CameraSport ModePowered Lumbar SupportDigital MMIPower SeatsAlcantara Steering WheelReviews: * Highly customizable; sharp styling; engaging driving experience; compliant ride. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: SCFEKBAL9GGC20120

Stock: 1MU2156D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020