Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

40 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V8 Vantage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT in Black
    used

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    6,798 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $73,929

    Details
  • 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster in Black
    used

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    2,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $85,999

    Details
  • 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster in Red
    used

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster

    7,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $82,900

    Details
  • 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Black
    used

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    2,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $97,900

    Details
  • 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Black
    used

    2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    15,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $79,890

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster in Light Green
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    11,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $72,795

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster in Silver
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    16,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $68,888

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Black
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    10,031 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $72,950

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT in Black
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    14,833 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,905

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster in Black
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT Roadster

    18,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $73,800

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    21,417 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $65,750

    Details
  • 2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT in Black
    used

    2015 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT

    38,791 miles

    $60,900

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster in Silver
    used

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    11,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,900

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
    used

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    21,134 miles

    $66,970

    Details
  • 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in White
    used

    2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $70,990

    Details
  • 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    16,803 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $66,750

    Details
  • 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S in Black
    used

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S

    39,552 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $64,690

    Details
  • 2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Black
    used

    2013 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    20,887 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $63,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Aston Martin V8 Vantage searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Aston Martin
V8 Vantage
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Aston Martin V8 Vantage info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings