Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster finished in Jet Black paintwork over Obsidian Black full-grain leather with Red contrast stitching. Locally owned and dealer maintained. V8 Vantage embodies the ethos of Power, Beauty and Soul - qualities that are integral to every Aston Martin. United, they create a car that is truly a work of art. The celebration of engineering and craftsmanship is evident in every part of the Vantage - Racing inspired dry sump 4.3l V8 producing 380hp, hand-stitched Scottish leather interior, rigid aluminum bonded chassis. This Vantage was exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -700W Premium Audio with Dolby surround -Bluetooth capability -Sirius XM radio -Red painted brake calipers -Navigation system -Heated seats with memory -19" wheels

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: SCFBF04B18GD08031

Stock: PPG2826

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020