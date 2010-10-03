Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

Recent Arrival! 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Lightning Silver Obsidian Black w/Power Sport Bucket Seats. Absolutely Stunning and Pristine. New tires, All service up to date. Low miles. Local trade. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster N420 Edition. Finished in Lightning Silver Paintwork over Obsidian Black full-grain leather with Silver contrast stitching. The multi-layer, power top is finished in Black. Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. Created to celebrate Aston Martin's success in GT racing, Vantage N420 was developed at the Nurburgring AMR test center in Germany. Fitted as standard with Sports suspension, sports exhaust, carbon fiber splitter, carbon fiber side strakes, carbon fiber diffuser, aero-enhanced side sills, and lightweight wheels - the N420 achieved a weight savings of nearly 60-pounds had a top speed of 180mph. This Vantage was exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Dry sump V8 producing 420-hp -700W Premium Audio -Carbon Fiber sill plaques -Silver brake calipers -Silver contrast stitiching -Piano Black wood interior trim -Navigation system -Heated seats -19" lightweight wheels or Carbon Fiber Lightweight Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. 14/20 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFEFBBK1BGD14785

Stock: PPP2828A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020