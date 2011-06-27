Vehicle overview

Aston Martins are known for their unspeakable beauty -- perfectly drawn lines and luscious curves that have had generations of automotive writers thumbing through the thesaurus in search of unused superlatives. Rarely, though, have these classic British cars been able to back up their sleek silhouettes with performance that was any threat to rival exotics or comparatively mainstream Porsches. Introduced just last year, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe is one of the exceptions. It's as lovely as any of its forbears, yet this exotic sports car is a genuinely good drive, too: quick in a straight line, sharp through the turns and eager to involve its driver in the experience. This year the Vantage lineup doubles with the arrival of the 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster.

Take care not to call the open-top V8 Vantage a "Volante," as Aston reserves this nomenclature for its 2+2 convertibles. Like the Vantage coupe, the Vantage Roadster is a strict two-seater. Underneath, both cars are underpinned by Aston Martin's "VH" (Vertical Horizontal) structure, an intricate assembly of aluminum extrusions, steel and magnesium castings and composite body panels, all bonded together with advanced adhesives, self-piercing rivets and welds so beautiful you can run your fingers over them and never feel a bump or a joint. Each body is stretched over a 102.4-inch wheelbase with minimal overhangs, and fenders cover the wheels with devastating sensuousness. The windshield is fitted into its one-piece aluminum frame at such an extreme angle that the car's profile is practically ballistic. The Roadster forgoes the coupe's fixed roof in favor of a three-layer fabric top. Housed underneath a hard tonneau cover, the folding top goes down in 18 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph.

Firepower comes courtesy of a 4.3-liter V8 engine. Although a handful of components are shared with V8s used by Jaguar, Aston claims this engine as one of its own. The V8 develops 380 horsepower at 7,300 rpm and 302 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. By introducing a dry-sump oil system, Aston's engineers were able to mount it low in the chassis. It also sits behind the front axle, so this is very much a front-midengine car. A traditional six-speed manual transmission is standard fitment, but Vantage Roadster buyers can opt for Aston's Sportshift sequential manual transmission. Either way, power goes to the rear wheels.

The 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster are positioned as the most accessible vehicles in Aston's lineup, but the asking price is still quite high. The Vantage coupe starts around $110,000, and that price easily rises to $120,000 by the time desirable options such as a navigation system and 19-inch wheels are added. That's about $20,000 more than a fully loaded Porsche 911 Carrera S, which outperforms the Vantage in any test of acceleration or handling. The Porsche also has an enviable reputation for durability and high resale value that this Aston is unlikely to match. Put aside the numbers, though, and the V8 Vantage is an appealing choice for a no-excuses sports car. It's beautifully built and a brilliant performer in all the unquantifiable ways. We have no doubt many buyers will find it as pleasing to own as a 911 -- an experience enhanced by the rarity associated with the Vantage's relative newness and limited production.