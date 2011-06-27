Close

Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas

2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base**NON SMOKER**, Obsidian Black w/Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim.Silver 2010 Aston Martin 2D Convertible V8 Vantage 6-Speed Manual with SportShift4 4.7L V8 QOHC 32V 14/20 City/Highway MPG RWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFEFBBC3AGD13693

Stock: D13693

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-14-2019