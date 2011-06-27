Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $43,995
2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base9,493 milesDelivery available*
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBB03B57GC03942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,977
2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base43,507 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2007 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr 2dr Coupe Sportshift features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Match to Sample Paint with a Match to Sample Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Aston Martin is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Active Belts Android Auto, Body Side Moldings, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF03B37GC06276
Stock: 20544
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Price Drop$46,000
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster20,809 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster finished in Jet Black paintwork over Obsidian Black full-grain leather with Red contrast stitching. Locally owned and dealer maintained. V8 Vantage embodies the ethos of Power, Beauty and Soul - qualities that are integral to every Aston Martin. United, they create a car that is truly a work of art. The celebration of engineering and craftsmanship is evident in every part of the Vantage - Racing inspired dry sump 4.3l V8 producing 380hp, hand-stitched Scottish leather interior, rigid aluminum bonded chassis. This Vantage was exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -700W Premium Audio with Dolby surround -Bluetooth capability -Sirius XM radio -Red painted brake calipers -Navigation system -Heated seats with memory -19" wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B18GD08031
Stock: PPG2826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $45,985
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base15,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax with Excellent Service Records...Clean AutoCheck...NO Paintwork...Glacial Blue Exterior...Cream Truffle Leather Interior...Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Satellite Navigation...Automatic Transmission...4.3L 32 Valve 380HP V8 Engine...Heated Seats...Bluetooth...Silver Brake Calipers...HID Headlights with Levelling...Premium Aston Martin Audio System...Powerfold Mirror Assembly...19 Chrome Wheels...Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires in excellent condition...Parking Sensors...Cargo Cover...Books Records and Extra Key...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF03B18GC08738
Stock: 32887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,000
2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base17,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Doral Hyundai - Doral / Florida
Onyx Black 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 QOHC 32V Obsidian Black w/Leather Bucket Seats.Before we get ahead of ourselves, we want to welcome you to Doral Hyundai. We are a Miami Hyundai Dealership Ranked top 10 Nationally and growing thanks to our loyal customers. We are excited to have the opportunity to serve you in today's competitive market. Are you looking for a New Hyundai or an Used Car? Buy or just Lease? We understand that at the time of buying or servicing a New Hyundai or Used Car you have many choices, but rest assured that you've made the right choice! At Doral Hyundai we have a dedicated Internet Department and Auto Buying Program to make your online research and buying experience as easy and pleasant as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBB03B06GC02860
Stock: C02843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- $39,990
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base47,407 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
PA Auto Select - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Silver 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.3L V8 QOHC 32V ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Our new dealership is a state of the art facility that offers a large indoor showroom where you can browse our inventory. Regardless of the weather conditions, you and the vehicles stay clean, warm and dry. The Service Department has all new up to date equipment for all makes and models. We can handle anything from routine maintenance to PA state inspections and most repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF03B68GC09058
Stock: P3502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- $42,995
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage undefined17,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coventry Motorcar - Coventry / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B38GD08984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,900
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster40,281 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Two Tone Factory Leather, New 20 Two Tone Wheels, Recent Major Service. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Xenon - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B68GD08431
Stock: D08431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $35,888
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage undefinedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B58GD08498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$43,500
2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base22,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Milford Auto Sales - Milford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBB03B96GC01528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,900
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster32,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBF04B48GD09948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,490
2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base55,013 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFBB03B96GC01741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,991
2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster61,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base**NON SMOKER**, Obsidian Black w/Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim.Silver 2010 Aston Martin 2D Convertible V8 Vantage 6-Speed Manual with SportShift4 4.7L V8 QOHC 32V 14/20 City/Highway MPG RWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBC3AGD13693
Stock: D13693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-14-2019
- $51,500
2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base30,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEBBAC6AGC14282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $55,000
2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster54,880 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBC0AGD13389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$64,500
2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster10,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Lightning Silver Obsidian Black w/Power Sport Bucket Seats. Absolutely Stunning and Pristine. New tires, All service up to date. Low miles. Local trade. Aston Martin Vantage Roadster N420 Edition. Finished in Lightning Silver Paintwork over Obsidian Black full-grain leather with Silver contrast stitching. The multi-layer, power top is finished in Black. Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. Created to celebrate Aston Martin's success in GT racing, Vantage N420 was developed at the Nurburgring AMR test center in Germany. Fitted as standard with Sports suspension, sports exhaust, carbon fiber splitter, carbon fiber side strakes, carbon fiber diffuser, aero-enhanced side sills, and lightweight wheels - the N420 achieved a weight savings of nearly 60-pounds had a top speed of 180mph. This Vantage was exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Dry sump V8 producing 420-hp -700W Premium Audio -Carbon Fiber sill plaques -Silver brake calipers -Silver contrast stitiching -Piano Black wood interior trim -Navigation system -Heated seats -19" lightweight wheels or Carbon Fiber Lightweight Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Full-Grain Leather Seat Trim, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Price market analysis. We can even show you how that vehicle is priced at other dealers in a 100 mile radius. Just ask. Clean CARFAX. 14/20 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK1BGD14785
Stock: PPP2828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $54,988
2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage undefined9,818 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, finished in Gray over Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.Clean CARFAX.2011Aston MartinV8 Vantage4.7L V8 QOHC 32V6-Speed Manual with SportShift4RWDOdometer is 1404 miles below market average!Reviews:* Seductive exhaust sound; compliant ride; excellent handling; impeccable interior; highly customizable; gorgeous styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK4BGD14716
Stock: VU-P26640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $54,888
2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage undefined26,676 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 26K Miles On This Beautifiul V8 Vantage Convertible. Factory Options Include: Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Navigation, Paddle Shift, Parking Sensors Front And Rear, Cruise Control, Clear Tail Lamps, Contrast Stitching On Black Leather, Black Soft Top... This Awesome V8 Vantage Is In Exceptional Condition Inside And Out. It Also Comes With Owner's Guide And A Spotless Carfax Report Showing All Service Up To Date And A Very Thorough Service History.. This Is The One, Call Us Before It's Gone! ----- We Have Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now....................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Sport Package, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFEFBBK7BGD14709
Stock: 3461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020