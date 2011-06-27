Vehicle overview

As it turns out, the 2016 Aston Martin Vantage's beauty has proven to be timeless. Entering their 10th year on the market, the V8 Vantage and V12 Vantage siblings are just as striking as ever. For that reason alone, they will attract their fair share of attention. Unfortunately, the competition has improved markedly over the past decade, leaving the Vantage behind in many respects.

For one thing, the V8 Vantage's acceleration can't keep up with similarly priced high-end sports cars, although the engine itself sounds sublime when exercised. No one will ever accuse the 565-hp V12 Vantage of being slow, but its clunky single-clutch automated manual transmission (optional on the V8 Vantage) feels antiquated compared to today's slick dual-clutch units that are equally good in high-performance and mundane driving.

The Vantage's advanced age is even more apparent from the driver seat, starting with switches and stalks that look and feel surprisingly cheap. The center console has actually been updated for 2016 to match the newer Vanquish, but its touch-sensitive controls don't work very well and the "new" infotainment system already seems laughably old. Additionally, the Vantage's features list lacks some of the comfort, convenience, entertainment and safety items that are now common in luxury performance cars.

If there's an upside to the Vantage's vintage, it's that the driving experience is refreshingly engaging. Aston Martin engineered this car before turbochargers, advanced stability systems and electric power steering had become the new normal, and while such technologies have their advantages, some would argue that they rob a sports car of its soul. If you tend to agree, the Vantage may still be for you. There's a degree of driver-machine communication here that's simply hard to come by these days.

But for many contemporary enthusiasts, we suspect the Vantage's competitors will be more compelling choices. These include the Audi R8, the Jaguar F-Type, the Mercedes SL and AMG GT, and the Porsche 911, a car that manages to be both timeless and state-of-the-art. Perhaps they aren't quite as beautiful as the Vantage, but then, they aren't a decade old, either.