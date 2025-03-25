- The Aston Martin Vanquish adds a droptop variant this year.
- The Vanquish Volante still offers the same V12 as the coupe.
- Deliveries are expected to start this fall.
2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante First Look: The Flagship Goes Open-Top
Drop the top and listen to that V12 sing
Aston Martin has long reserved the Vanquish name for its highest-performing and most exclusive models. The new Vanquish — which debuted last year — is more powerful and smarter than ever before, and now, you can order one without a roof.
The convertible stays classy
For Volante duty, the Vanquish gets a specially tuned version of Bilstein’s DTX adaptive damper system to better cope with the convertible's 209-pound weight increase — the necessary byproduct of the roof mechanism and additional bracing. Aston claims this Vanquish Volante is 75% more rigid than the last version, and carbon-ceramic brakes come standard for extra stopping confidence.
Aston Martin claims the Vanquish's K-fold roof can be opened in just 14 seconds and closed in 16, and is able to be operated while you're driving at speeds up to 31 mph. Owners can also operate the roof with their key fob, allowing them to open or close it from a distance.
Aesthetically, the Vanquish Volante looks great. It makes the transition from coupe to cabriolet very well, with only subtle tweaks to aid with aero and cooling. Frankly, none of that should be surprising since Aston Martin isn’t in the business of making ugly cars.
Under the bonnet
The Volante uses the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine as its coupe sibling, producing a healthy 823 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, too.
Aston Martin says the roofless Vanquish will top out at 214 mph, with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds. That's the same top speed as the Vanquish coupe, and the 0-60 mph time lags behind by just 0.2 seconds.
Tech check
Inside, color and material configuration options seem nearly limitless, and this generation of Vanquish feels much more modern than before thanks to a 10.3-inch driver’s display and a 10.3-inch capacitive touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay.
The stereo comes courtesy of Bowers and Wilkins and is a 15-speaker system. We suspect it will sound good, as it’s been tuned specifically for the Volante. Music not your thing? Don't worry, the Aston does have that big V12 to help out in the sound department.
Aston Martin has committed to building no more than 1,000 examples of the Vanquish per year, and that includes the Volante, so this will be a rare beast indeed. The convertible is expected to start reaching customers this fall, and while pricing hasn't been announced just yet, considering the coupe starts at $429,000, you can bet this'll cost a very pretty penny.