2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante First Look: The Flagship Goes Open-Top

Aston Martin has long reserved the Vanquish name for its highest-performing and most exclusive models. The new Vanquish — which debuted last year — is more powerful and smarter than ever before, and now, you can order one without a roof.

The convertible stays classy

For Volante duty, the Vanquish gets a specially tuned version of Bilstein’s DTX adaptive damper system to better cope with the convertible's 209-pound weight increase — the necessary byproduct of the roof mechanism and additional bracing. Aston claims this Vanquish Volante is 75% more rigid than the last version, and carbon-ceramic brakes come standard for extra stopping confidence.

Aston Martin claims the Vanquish's K-fold roof can be opened in just 14 seconds and closed in 16, and is able to be operated while you're driving at speeds up to 31 mph. Owners can also operate the roof with their key fob, allowing them to open or close it from a distance.