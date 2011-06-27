  1. Home
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gorgeous styling, excellent handling, highly customizable, seductive exhaust rumble and roar, small production numbers ensure exclusivity, "cheapest" way to get into an Aston Martin.
  • Gives up some performance to rivals, some expected luxury features are options, narrow seats and footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage coupe and roadster are not just exceedingly pretty faces. Although it can't quite keep pace with Porsche's 911, this baby Aston has the performance and handling cojones to make it the envy of not only the neighbors, but driving aficionados as well.

Vehicle overview

"Just look at the thing!" That's about the only selling line the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage will ever need. If you've seen a V8 Vantage on the road, you know what we're talking about. Few other cars look this, well, sexy. Thankfully, this baby Aston has impressive talent lurking beneath its gorgeous face.

It all starts with Aston Martin's aluminum "VH" platform that also underpins the DB9 and DBS. This intricate assembly of aluminum extrusions, steel and magnesium castings and composite body panels are all bonded together with advance adhesives for light weight and exceptional rigidity. There are other desirable attributes as well, including a rear-mounted transaxle for enhanced weight distribution (49:51, says Aston) and a dry-sump lubrication system for the car's V8 engine.

That engine is a 4.3-liter V8 producing 380 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque. This is good enough to propel the nearly 3,500-pound Vantage coupe from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. While this acceleration time is certainly quick, it's not exactly record-breaking -- line up against a BMW M3 and you're in real danger of embarrassment. An Audi R8 and Porsche 911 -- the Aston's principal competitors -- will likewise leave it in their German dust.

A glimmer of hope comes in the form of 2008's new N400 trim level. Said to commemorate the company's success with its N24 race car at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack, this more sharply focused V8 Vantage comes with 20 more hp, firmer suspension tuning, lightweight wheels and exterior and interior trim changes.

Even in N400 form, this Aston Martin doesn't make much sense from a bang-for-the-buck standpoint. Considering the 911 Carrera S is about $30,000 less, the fiscally conscious should also view the Aston with a very suspicious eye. But there's more to the V8 Vantage than just numbers. In terms of exclusivity, style and character, the V8 Vantage delivers in a big way -- particularly the sexy roadster -- to a degree that no austere German automobile could ever hope to match. And from that standpoint, the V8 Vantage will never disappoint.

2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage models

The 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage is a luxury sports car available in hatchback coupe and soft top roadster body styles. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a power-operated roof (roadster), rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, a full leather interior, power seats and a 160-watt stereo with six-CD changer, iPod integration, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options include 19-inch wheels, higher-performance tires, special exterior and interior colors, cruise control, xenon headlamps, heated seats, driver memory settings, power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio and an upgraded surround-sound audio system.

The N400 special edition adds a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, lightweight 19-inch wheels, minor exterior and interior trim differences, special colors and most of the Vantage's optional features, including navigation, Bluetooth and the upgraded stereo.

2008 Highlights

The limited-production high-performance Vantage N400 debuts for 2008. It includes a more powerful V8 engine, firmer suspension tuning, lightweight wheels and exterior and interior trim changes. It is available in coupe and roadster body styles. The regular Aston Martin V8 Vantage coupe and roadster gain a few standard features for 2008 such as steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, an auxiliary audio jack, cupholders and a windshield-embedded radio antenna (versus body-mounted). Satellite radio is now on the options list.

Performance & mpg

The base Aston Martin V8 Vantage is powered by a (surprise!) V8 engine displacing 4.3 liters and capable of 380 hp and 302 lb-ft of torque. The N400 features an upgraded version of that engine making 400 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters. In our performance testing, a manual-equipped V8 Vantage coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, side airbags and rear parking assist.

Driving

Though other sports cars costing considerably less money can match or better the Vantage's straight-line performance, none, with the exception of the Porsche 911 and Audi R8, can provide such an enjoyable and exotic driving experience overall. The seductive rumble and roar of its dual exhausts is enough to make your knees quiver and you belt out "Rule Britannia." On a curvy road, the Vantage moves confidently. It slides progressively and returns to its intended path with little drama, all the while feeding its driver useful information about what's happening at pavement level. The more aggressive N400 edition ups the ante even further.

The 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage coupe and roadster are exactly what they look like: seriously fast luxury sports cars that deliver on the promise made by their wide tires, engine specifications and svelte proportions. And yet this Aston is surprisingly easy to drive, making it an ideal daily driver for those who'd like a little excitement with their daily commute.

Interior

Despite its lower price tag, you'll be hard-pressed to tell the difference inside between the V8 Vantage and its pricier DB9 sibling. The Vantage has only two seats and there are fewer interior detail options, but otherwise, the two cars share the same center stack, front seats and metallic instrument cluster with opposite rotating speedo and tach. As such, the V8 Vantage features a cabin truly befitting its lofty price tag and its celebrated Aston Martin badge (although cruise control and heated seats should not be optional on a $100,000-plus vehicle). Like other luxury sports cars, customers usually special-order their baby Aston and can choose from a variety of special exterior paint and interior leather color choices that stand to make their V8 Vantage truly one of a kind.

In terms of practicality, the V8 Vantage is a mixed bag among the few cars in its class. Its thick pillars and low-profile windows hamper visibility and tend to make occupants feel hunkered down -- a Porsche 911 exudes the exact opposite feeling. Space for most drivers is adequate, but larger occupants may find the seat and footwell too narrow, and headroom a tad tight. Still, the coupe's hatchback cargo area provides an impressive 10.6 cubic feet of usable space, while the roadster's traditional "boot" can swallow 5 cubes of stuff. The roadster's power soft top raises and lowers in about 18 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Constant Transmission Problems
Ken Jaggers,03/10/2010
I loved the car for its curb and higway appeal. But both the manual and automatic transmissions were simply not reliable. I first had a 2007 standard transmission Vantage Coupe that stalled on a freeway or highway five times. After being frightened out of my mind, I was able to get the car to limp back to the dealer. It was a lemon, so Aston Martin replaced the car with a 2008 Vantage that was equipped with an Automatic Transmission. That transmission was always rough at the start of the day, with the vehicle shuddering at each stop. The dealer never recognized the problem and said I did not know how to drive the car. At considerable expense, I paid off the lease early and got rid of the car
Expensive, but worth it fun and class!
K1,03/25/2009
The AMV8 may not be the class leader in terms of straight-line performance, but it the leader of its class in terms of overall performance, sheer driving enjoyment and élan. The car is a perfect combination of beautifully styled aluminum, state-of-the-art technology and enough HP to raise your blood pressure more than enough for everyday driving. It is a joy to drive as it is a highly responsive and compliant sports car. You will pay a premium to get into an Aston. But, hey, once you go past a four-banger econo-box its all a matter of personal preference, isnt it? The bottom line is that this is an adult sports car that youll enjoy driving day after day.
Like A Melody
DJ,03/30/2008
A car this beautiful and this beautifully made doesn't have to be the fastest in its class. It is very quick, handles extremely well, and is a treat just to sit in. There is nothing quite like it in that regard. It is a thrill just to see it in the garage. And it is a blast to drive.
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 7300 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
380 hp @ 7000 rpm
More about the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
More About This Model

The 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 is vivid proof of the can-do culture that exists at Aston Martin. Far from being unsettled by the recent and much publicized takeover last year by a private equity company, Aston Martin CEO Dr. Ulrich Bez and his boys from Gaydon are in a buoyant mood, and with good reason if this high-performance V8 Vantage is anything to go by.

The story of the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 actually began back in 2006, when a small team of engineers and technicians were handpicked from within the Gaydon workforce and tasked with building a special V8 Vantage to tackle the Nürburgring 24-hour race. The car scored a tremendous result, completing 130 laps and claiming 24th place overall among 220 starters. This accomplishment spawned the subsequent N24 racecar program, which has led to Aston Martin's presence in Europe's GT4 racing series for production-based sports cars.

So when Paul Barritt, program engineer for the V8 Vantage, suggested to Aston CEO Dr. Ulrich Bez that the company should celebrate its achievements at the Nürburgring with a sportier V8 Vantage road car, Bez gave an immediate and enthusiastic go-ahead to build a series of coupes and roadsters.

Maybe the fact that Bez co-drove the 2006 entry at the Nürburgring has made him a little more receptive to this idea.

The Total Package
Barritt's plan has had timing on its side, for a new Sports Pack had just been signed off as an option for the 2008 V8 Vantage, and this complement of bits has become the core of the N400. It comprises a comprehensive package of chassis upgrades that includes stiffer springs, new Bilstein dampers and a stiffer rear antiroll bar, then adds the front and rear wishbones of the V8 Vantage Roadster, and concludes with 19-inch wheels that have a graphite paint finish.

In addition to the chassis upgrades, the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 also features a more powerful version of the 4.3-liter V8, which now develops 400 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm (up from 380 hp and 303 lb-ft). The performance boost comes from a recalibration for high-octane fuel, plus a pair of air ducts with variable intakes (taken from the DBS) that sit low behind the front bumper on either side of the front grille and improve the engine's aerobic fitness above 5,000 rpm.

And that, at least as far as hardware changes go, is that. No shiny new engine internals, no performance exhaust system, no uprated brakes or track-day tires. There aren't any significant visual changes either, save for bright silver mesh on the grille and a pair of more sharply sculpted rocker sills. Indeed, the casual observer of the N400 could simply think this is a V8 Vantage with optional wheels.

Making a Statement
This car is No. 001 of 240 N400 coupes, and it wears a dazzling coat of Karrussell Orange, the brightest of the three special paint colors introduced for this limited-edition model. It certainly makes a statement, although those of a less extroverted persuasion might prefer Bergwerk Black or Lightning Silver. (Presumably the marketing types didn't like the way Steilstrecke Silver trips off the tongue.)

Inside you get any color so long as it's black (call it the Henry Ford option), although this can be personalized with contrasting stitching in a range of colors. Features unique to the N400 are perforated leather seat upholstery and a special "micro-spin" aluminum trim for the center console with a map of the Nordschleife.

With an asking price of $132,900 for the coupe and $145,900 for the roadster (plus a further $6,000 if you opt for the Sportshift automated manual transmission), the N400 appears to be a lot more expensive than the standard V8 Vantage, which starts at $111,300. Since most Aston buyers load up their purchase with options worth as much as $20,000, we think the bottom line is reasonable. That's a view apparently shared by others, as all 240 N400 coupes have already been snapped up without so much as a test-drive.

The Great British Road
There's a brief but enduringly satisfying ritual to starting the V8 Vantage, and the N400 is thankfully no different. Insert the key and twist, then push that big start button. The engine fires and flares with the moment of unrestrained revs that is Aston's hallmark and then quickly settles into a gentle burble.

This car is equipped with the Sportshift single-clutch automated manual transmission, so instead of slotting the stubby gearlever into 1st you simply hook the fingers of your right hand around the lightly sprung paddle on the steering wheel and pull back. Unlike other automated manuals, the Sportshift has been engineered so it'll creep forward like a conventional automatic with a torque converter.

It's with no little anticipation that we head out through the gates at Gaydon, short-shifting up through the gears while the engine's vital fluids gain some useful operating temperature. Paul Barritt has warned us not to expect a radical change in the dynamic character of the V8 Vantage, as the chassis modifications have simply made an already sporty car that little bit more focused. Yet within just a few miles covered at modest pace, the N400 feels like the best V8 Vantage we've ever driven.

Compliance With Control
As the traffic thins and the road becomes more challenging, the N400 reveals a new and satisfying level of feedback and response. You really sense the structural rigidity of the aluminum chassis, and you can also feel the suspension working and the tires biting through the winter grime to generate truly impressive levels of grip.

With a 40 percent increase in the front spring rates and a 30 percent increase for the rears together with that stiffer, rear antiroll bar, the 3,594-pound N400 coupe feels noticeably firmer, yet still compliant and controlled rather than stiff-legged. The N400 reacts not just consistently, but also consistently well.

Better, the nose and tail now work in harmony. The front end of the standard V8 Vantage has always felt supremely well tied down, but the tail has a tendency to bound over every seemingly innocuous bump in the road, creating an unsettling sense of disunity. In contrast, the N400 gives a real sense of precision and control as you slice along a fast and difficult road.

It's not all grip and no fun either, for although the 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N400 generates unshakable levels of road-holding even in wintry conditions, such is the level and detail of feedback flowing through the steering wheel and seat cushion that you are constantly involved in the action. It's not raw, but instead as if the inputs have been filtered and refined to remove any distracting information. To make a descriptive analogy, a Porsche is a pint of real ale, while this Aston is a double shot of triple-distilled vodka.

Give Us the Power
Like the chassis modifications, the engine tweaks have brought significant gains without any penalties. The V8 pulls just as smoothly and sounds just as hearty through the low- and midrange, and then, just as the exhausts open up and treat you to the full booming soundtrack, the V8 pulls even harder, sending the silver sliver of a tach needle racing round the dial with an insistence the standard car could never muster.

Consequently, where you'd normally shift up at 6,000 rpm or thereabouts to tap into the midrange torque, you can now hold the intermediate gears for longer, reveling in the sharper and more aggressive response and enjoying the added reach it brings, particularly into 3rd gear. In short, where the original car sometimes leads you to question whether it does indeed have the full quota of 380 hp, the N400's keener state of tune feels good for the lot.

Aston quotes acceleration to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds (about 0.3 second quicker than the standard V8 Vantage) and it doesn't quit until it reaches 177 mph. Aston's Barritt tells us that a back-to-back test between the N400 and a standard V8 Vantage at the long, circular test track at Nardo in Italy revealed that the N400 was 1 second quicker from 15 to 100 mph.

Give Us the Money
With most every 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage coupe and roadster already sold, we're hoping the mechanical improvements find their way into the standard cars.

It turns out that the Sports Pack suspension is scheduled to join the new car options list in the summer (and as a retrofit option from late autumn). There's no official word from Aston Martin about the engine, but we suspect it will become standard equipment in the V8 Vantage within the next 12 months.

Just as they say, racing improves the breed.

Portions of this content have appeared in foreign print media and are reproduced with permission.

Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Overview

The Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage is offered in the following submodels: V8 Vantage Coupe, V8 Vantage Convertible, V8 Vantage N400, V8 Vantage N400 Roadster. Available styles include N400 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6M), N400 Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6M), and Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6M).

