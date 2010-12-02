Used 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage for Sale Near Me

40 listings
V8 Vantage Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 40 listings
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster in Black
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    20,809 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $46,000

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    15,555 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,985

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
    used

    2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    61,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Silver
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    47,407 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Black
    used

    2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    30,470 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $51,500

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    17,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster in Black
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    40,281 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $39,900

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster
    used

    2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    54,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,000

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,888

    Details
  • 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster in White
    used

    2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

    32,150 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster in Silver
    used

    2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 Roadster

    10,659 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $64,500

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    9,818 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,988

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Silver
    used

    2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    9,493 miles

    $43,995

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    26,676 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $54,888

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2011 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    12,858 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $63,486

    Details
  • 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    used

    2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    43,507 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $38,977

    Details
  • 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage in Silver
    used

    2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

    17,108 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $49,000

    Details
  • 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base (Midyear Redesign) in Black
    used

    2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Base (Midyear Redesign)

    25,145 miles

    $49,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Read recent reviews for the Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (80%)
Classy
Shawn,02/12/2010
I completed a long (18 month) but fun process of driving all exotics out there except for Bentley, and at the end the Vantage was the clear winner. The key in my mind is that the Aston is pure motoring bliss. It looks, feels, and sounds other-worldly, and is completely classy. Also, I've been surprised by how much other motorists and peds love the car. Constant thumbs-up signs, digital photos.
Report abuse
