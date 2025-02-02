2025 Aston Martin Vantage Tested: A Bump in Price, a Bump in Performance

I spent a lot of time last year thinking about the Aston Martin Vantage. This generation debuted in 2018 and performed well, but it didn't do anything to stand out in a crowd. It was appealing because it wasn't as common as a Porsche or a Mercedes-AMG, not because it was better. That's changed with the 2025 update. I was impressed with the 2025 model when I drove it last spring, but I always reserve final judgment until I can get behind the wheel of a car back home. Well, Aston Martin delivered, and after putting it through the paces at the Edmunds test track, the Vantage is on my mind more than ever.

Updated for 2025

Aston Martin did a thorough job with the refresh. I was pretty nonplussed by this generation when it debuted in 2019; it felt dated from the get-go. It looked good from the outside, but the interior was drab. The infotainment was plucked from a Mercedes-Benz, but one from a decade ago. The engine was sourced from Germany, too, but it made less power than it did in some AMGs.

The 2025 Vantage as a whole isn't all-new, but it feels like a different car from behind the wheel. Almost the entire interior has been redesigned. The dash, door panels, center console and steering wheel are all new. Together, the changes give the Vantage a more premium feel than the prior car and feel much more befitting of its price. The infotainment uses a new, much more modern user interface and now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.