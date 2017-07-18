Aston Martin has revealed its plan to bring its first EV to market. Based on the four-door Rapide S, the all-electric 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E is expected to begin shipping at the end of 2019. The carmaker projects it will produce an impressive 602 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque from the two electric motors that drive the rear wheels. Feeding those motors is an 800-volt battery system with fast-charge capability. The lithium-ion batteries that replace the V12 engine, transmission and fuel tank will have a 65-kWh capacity, giving the Rapide an estimated range of 200 miles.

Performance is obviously a key element with any Aston Martin (well, except the Cygnet, but that's another story). As such, the 2020 Rapide E will reach 60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds, according to company estimates, and have a top speed of 155 mph. A limited-slip differential will help put the power to the pavement when cornering, while bespoke Pirelli tires purportedly deliver an optimal blend of low-rolling resistance and grip. With all of that torque, we're hoping there will be a bias toward grip.

From what we've seen, the Rapide E's body panels are essentially identical to those of the existing Rapide S. Aston Martin does note that the Rapide E will have a "reduced cavity nose," which translates to a smaller grille. Stylistically, that could be a positive move away from the arguably overbearing grille on the V12-powered model. Don't expect the grille to be absent altogether, though, since the batteries will require quite a bit of cooling.