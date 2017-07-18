  1. Home
Coming Fall 2019

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E

by the Edmunds Experts

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E First Look

Plug In, Turn On and Check Out

Mark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor
September 13th, 2018

Aston Martin has revealed its plan to bring its first EV to market. Based on the four-door Rapide S, the all-electric 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E is expected to begin shipping at the end of 2019. The carmaker projects it will produce an impressive 602 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque from the two electric motors that drive the rear wheels. Feeding those motors is an 800-volt battery system with fast-charge capability. The lithium-ion batteries that replace the V12 engine, transmission and fuel tank will have a 65-kWh capacity, giving the Rapide an estimated range of 200 miles.

Performance is obviously a key element with any Aston Martin (well, except the Cygnet, but that's another story). As such, the 2020 Rapide E will reach 60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds, according to company estimates, and have a top speed of 155 mph. A limited-slip differential will help put the power to the pavement when cornering, while bespoke Pirelli tires purportedly deliver an optimal blend of low-rolling resistance and grip. With all of that torque, we're hoping there will be a bias toward grip.

From what we've seen, the Rapide E's body panels are essentially identical to those of the existing Rapide S. Aston Martin does note that the Rapide E will have a "reduced cavity nose," which translates to a smaller grille. Stylistically, that could be a positive move away from the arguably overbearing grille on the V12-powered model. Don't expect the grille to be absent altogether, though, since the batteries will require quite a bit of cooling.

With any luck, the interior will get an update, too. The current Rapide's cabin is disappointing, with outdated electronics and some carryover parts shared with previous-generation Volvos. (Ford, you may recall, used to call the shots for both brands.) The new DB11 coupe is a giant leap in the right direction, as it makes use of tried-and-true technology from new partner Mercedes-Benz. Unfortunately, we doubt that anything can be done to improve the cramped rear-seat accommodations and tiny trunk.

If you're considering adding the 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E to your garage, better contact your closest showroom now because only 155 examples will be made. If all goes well, it will be a worthy competitor to other premium alternative-fuel vehicles such as the Audi R8 e-tron, BMW i8, Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, and Telsa Model S. Keep checking back with Edmunds for more information as we close in on the release date.

Sedan Reviews & Articles

